Yeah Yeah Yeahs have canceled their upcoming appearance on Saturday Night Live due to guitarist Nick Zinner’s current bout of pneumonia. The band announced the news via social media early this morning (December 11). “As many of our fans know Nick has had pneumonia over the past month and it’s been an up and down recovery process,” they wrote in a statement. “The band’s top priority is supporting Nick through a full recovery, as a result we had to pull out from our engagements of KROG’s Acoustic Christmas and Saturday Night Live.” The trio were slated to perform as musical guests on the December 17 installment. Now, SNL has announced that Lizzo will replace Yeah Yeah Yeahs for the episode. Elvis star Austin Butler is still scheduled to host.
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Little Simz, the Smile, Young Dolph, For Tracy Hyde, Boldy James & Cuns, and Your Old Droog. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Russ has reportedly declined a $50 million offer to purchase the rights to his music catalog. The rapper spoke on the offer on his new song “Too Much,” which was released on Friday (Dec. 9). A few lines into the track’s first verse, he raps “Burnt out/Fifty-million for the catalog, I turnt down/I’m makin’ money every second, you should learn how/These puppies barkin’ at a wolf, why would I turn ’round?”More from VIBE.comRuss Dismisses DaBaby's Claims Of Being BlackballedRuss And Ed Sheeran Live It Up In "Are You Entertained" VideoBlack Thought And Danger Mouse Take Over Times Square In "Because"...
Steve Lacy has shared his biggest influences for “Gemini Rights.”. Steve Lacy revealed a surprising list of his biggest influences during a new interview with The Guardian. The “Bad Habit” singer cited Paramore, the video game “Guitar Hero,” Prince, and much more. “I’ve always loved...
Deathprod, the ambient project of Norwegian musician Helge Sten, has announced a new album. Compositions will arrive on January 27 via Smalltown Supersound. He’s released the lead single “Composition 1” to coincide with the news, and it comes with a music video directed by Kim Hiorthøy. Find it below.
Fast-rising Brits Wargasm share the video for Super Fiend, documenting the excitement of their all-action live shows
Ozzy gives the Dio-era version of Sabbath great credit, but hasn't indulged in the albums it produced
SZA has shared a video for “Nobody Gets Me,” marking the release day of new album SOS. Bradley Calder directed the video. SZA, who wore a St. Louis Blues hockey jersey for the album cover and a Seattle Mariners baseball cap on Saturday Night Live, continues the sporty sartorial theme, wearing a New York Jets jacket as she mooches about on a rooftop. Watch it below.
For the hard rock and metal lovers out there, France's Hellfest is an annual must-see event, and the 2023 edition is no different. Organizers have just unleashed a massive lineup of acts that will take over Clisson, France the weekend of June 15-18, 2023, with KISS, Motley Crue, Iron Maiden and Slipknot headlining the bill.
The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
Maxi Jazz, the singer and multi-instrumentalist best known for his work with the electronic band Faithless, has died, The Guardian and Rolling Stone report. Members of Faithless confirmed the news on social media earlier today (December 24). “We are heartbroken to share that Maxi died peacefully in his sleep last night,” Faithless keyboardist Sister Bliss wrote on Twitter. He was 65 years old.
Co-hosted by Editor-in-Chief Puja Patel and Reviews Editor Jeremy D. Larson, and featuring guest critics and contributors, our weekly podcast includes in-depth analysis of the new albums we find extraordinary, exciting, and just plain terrible. This week, Contributor Julianne Escobedo Shepherd, who reviewed Beyoncé’s Renaissance for us over the summer, pops by to chat about how the album serves as a love letter to Black and queer club culture, and why it shows the superstar using her immense power for good.
With a tunnel of light haloing her from the outside, Brittney Parks is dressed like a ’90s vixen in baggy jeans and an understated crop top, hair down past her waist, with perfect accessories that accentuate her shine. She’s performing a few tracks from her second album as Sudan Archives, Natural Brown Prom Queen, for a small audience in her Los Angeles label Stones Throw’s gully-chic storage room. It’s a cave-like space that makes you feel accompanied by legendary Stones Throw alums like MF DOOM and Dilla—a territory of phantoms and implacable liveliness.
SZA has landed her first-ever No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart. SOS—her highly-anticipated follow-up to Ctrl—earned 318,000 equivalent album units in the United States in its first week, reports Billboard. It marked SZA’s biggest week to date and earned the album the fifth largest debut of the year, following Taylor Swift’s Midnights (1.578 million), Harry Styles’ Harry’s House (521,000), Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss (404,000), and Beyoncé’s Renaissance (332,000). Previously, Ctrl hit its peak position on the chart in July of 2017, when it debuted at No. 3.
Angel Deradoorian and Kate NV have announced a new project called Decisive Pink. The duo recently wrote an album together during a stint in Cologne, Germany, and have signed with Fire Records. Today, they have shared their debut single as a band. Check out “Haffmilch Holiday” below. Both...
One of the biggest themes across Little Simz’s last two albums—2019’s GREY Area and 2021’s Mercury Prize-winning Sometimes I Might Be Introvert—is the mental anguish of navigating isolation amidst public triumph. “I’m paranoid, I feel my life is a mess/I’m just usin' my voice, hope it will have an effect,” she raps on “I Love You, I Hate You.” Simz’s limber flows and commanding voice helped her cut through the anxiety of these intrusive thoughts. But on “Gorilla,” from her latest album NO THANK YOU, she sounds fully relaxed. “Drink ’42 and smoke cigar/Name one time where I didn't deliver,” she boasts over thick bass plunks and light drums courtesy of producer Inflo. The bleating fanfare of horns adds to the victorious mood as Simz slings lines with cocky casualness: “I'm cut with a different scissor/From the same cloth as my dear ancestors/That's why this shit gives you the shivers.” “Gorilla” is a retort against rap game bullshit, but it’s also the loosest Simz has sounded in years. It’s great.
Thanks for Coming, the solo project of Water From Your Eyes’ Rachel Brown, has announced they’ve signed to Danger Collective and a new album is on the way. Billed as a best-of compilation, You Haven’t Missed Much comes out this Friday, December 16. Check out the single “Plagiarizer” below.
When it comes to the best collab albums ever, it's no easy feat putting a list together. We took a deep look at some of the most legendary albums of all time where artists came together to make magic. Without further ado, here's a look at our list -- which...
Pantera headlined the Hell & Heaven festival in Mexico yesterday (December 2), marking their first live performance in more than 21 years. The groove-metal pioneers’ comeback was announced in July, when surviving members Philip Anselmo (vocals) and Rex Brown (bass) signed a deal to reunite the band for a tour. Joining them on guitars and drums, respectively, would be Zakk Wylde (best known as the frontman of Black Label Society and longtime bandmate of Ozzy Osbourne) and Charlie Benante (of Anthrax).
Walking into DJ Premier’s studio compound is like embarking on a tour through music history. His career as one of rap’s greatest-ever producers and DJs began in 1989, when he and the late rapper Guru joined forces as Gang Starr to drop their debut album No More Mr. Nice Guy and helped to architect the sample-based sound of New York hip-hop in the ’90s. Several Gang Starr portraits adorn the studio walls, alongside a panoramic shot of Premier and Christina Aguilera sitting at a mixing board for a 2006 Vibe profile, and several RIAA plaques: one for JAY-Z’s Reasonable Doubt, for which Premier produced the songs “D’Evils” and “Bring It On”; another for Rage Against the Machine’s The Battle of Los Angeles, which the band gave Premier after a 1999 tour with Gang Starr.
