Read full article on original website
Related
The incredible true story of when WWI stopped for enemy armies to celebrate Christmas together
This year, remember the story of two sides who bitterly hated each other, but put aside their differences for a day to celebrate Christmas during WWI.
BBC
Christmas off, then straight back to war
Adam Ennis didn't make it home to his family for Christmas, but he still considers himself luckier than his comrades. They slept rough in the trenches on Ukraine's front line while he enjoyed a rare day off. The 35-year-old left his garage business to join the international legion last March,...
BBC
Ukraine war: My nights are peaceful at last, after trauma of air raids
When Russia invaded her country, Veronica Ahafonova played piano to drown out the sound of the explosions. We first met the teenager in March when she and her mother were fleeing Kharkiv as refugees, leaving behind everything they knew. They were living in the dark in an overcrowded motel with the curtains shut tight in the hope that Russian bomber planes wouldn't see the building.
France 24
‘Tearing ourselves away’: Ukrainians break with Russian Orthodox Christmas tradition
In a small Orthodox church in Ukraine some 20 kilometres from the Russian border, the congregation chose to celebrate Christmas on December 25 rather than the traditional January 7, their way of protesting Russia's invasion of Ukraine. FRANCE 24’s Andrew Hilliar, Elena Volochine and Abdelkader Dermas report from Bogodukhiv.
The Biggest Surprise Attacks in Military History
Armchair historians can tell you about the biggest surprise attacks ever and the impacts they had. Some of the greatest traps, ambushes, and shocking assaults have altered history’s trajectory. To identify the biggest surprise attacks in history, 24/7 Tempo reviewed sources like History Collection, War History Online, Military History Now, NPR, Historic UK, Historynet, and […]
BBC
Wallasey pub shooting: Christmas Eve attack victim named
The woman who died in a shooting at a Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve has been named as Elle Edwards. The 26-year-old beautician was with her sister and friends at The Lighthouse in Wallasey when she was shot in the head. Four men were also wounded - one critically -...
BBC
North Korea drones: South's military apologises for pursuit failure
South Korea's military has apologised for failing to shoot down five drones that North Korea flew across their mutual border on Monday. Seoul fired warning shots and sent jets and attack helicopters to shoot down the aircraft, one of which flew close to the capital. Despite a five-hour pursuit, the...
BBC
Captagon: Jordan seizes huge amphetamine haul at Iraq border
Jordan has seized one tonne of amphetamine pills being smuggled in date paste at the border with Iraq. A total of six million pills of the drug known as Captagon were found inside two refrigerated lorries. It was one of the largest such hauls ever intercepted, the Jordanian Customs Department...
BBC
Ukraine war: Drone attack on Russian bomber base leaves three dead
A Ukrainian drone attack on an airbase for bombers in southern Russia has left three people dead, Moscow says. Air defences shot down the drone near the Engels base, but falling debris fatally wounded three technical staff, the defence ministry said. Earlier this month, Russia accused Ukraine of a similar...
Finding peace on Earth this Christmas
Around the world, last night or this morning, Christians heard the gospel story of the heavenly host appearing to shepherds and singing the promise of "Peace on Earth." That got us wondering about the state of peace on earth. How much peace is there this Christmas night? There is no peace in Ukraine, where the world's best-known, most reported war rages on. But Ukraine is just one of some fifteen wars, insurgencies and other actions each of which has claimed more than one thousand lives this year, according to the World Population Review. There are Civil wars in Myanmar, Afghanistan, Yemen and Ethiopia. There is an insurgency in Iraq and drug wars in Mexico and Colombia.
ancientpages.com
Older Than Dracula: In Search Of The English Vampire
AncientPages.com - The story of Count Dracula, as many of us know it, was created by Bram Stoker, an Irishman, in 1897. But most of the action takes place in England, from the moment the Transylvanian vampire arrives on a shipwrecked vessel in Whitby, North Yorkshire, with plans to make his lair in the spookily named Carfax estate, west of the river in London.
BBC
Seven die in coach plunge horror in Spain
Emergency services in Spain have confirmed a seventh death after a bus plunged from a bridge into a river on Christmas Eve (Saturday). Rescuers retrieved the body of a woman from the Lérez river in the north-western Galicia region on Monday. Two people, including the driver, were hurt after...
Video Shows Russian Tank Obliterated in Ukrainian Strike
Russia's 1st Guards Tank Army was "probably" among the forces sent to Belarus, the U.K. Defense Ministry said.
World
Japan’s infamous ‘happy’ cult sets sights on the US
In Japan, they're known as “new religious movements.” But some people simply call them cults. Either way, Japan has a lot of them. In a country where most people don’t follow any organized religion, self-proclaimed prophets have long emerged to fill the spiritual void by developing their own religious movements. One of the more successful spiritual leaders in Japan is named Master Okawa, who says he’s a reincarnated being from the planet Venus. He's now intent on recruiting more believers in the US. The World’s Patrick Winn reports.
Lukashenko Gives Russian Space Chief Pork Fat as Gift
The Belarusian president gave the head of Roscosmos some traditional regional delicacies during his visit to Russia.
housebeautiful.com
Newcastle crowned the UK’s Capital of Christmas for 2022
Newcastle has officially been crowned the UK's very first Capital of Christmas. The study, which was undertaken by the budgeting experts at Park Christmas Savings, assessed the festive activities taking place in every town and city across the UK. And it revealed Geordies to be the nation's ultimate Christmas revellers.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Battle of Saragarhi: 21 Sikhs vs. 10,000 Afghan Rebels
Between two British forts on the Samana Range stood a signaling outpost. It was operated by a small crew and became the target of a powerful Afghan rebel attack. Refusing to surrender, the 21 Sikhs manning the outpost fought to keep the tribesmen at bay. Their efforts during the Battle of Saragarhi are still commemorated to this day through a number of ceremonies.
BBC
King Charles greets Sandringham crowds after Christmas Day service
King Charles has greeted crowds at Sandringham after attending a Christmas Day church service for the first time as monarch. The King and Camilla, the Queen Consort were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales, their children and other senior royals at the Norfolk estate. Crowds gathered outside St...
Russian State TV Releases 'Anti-Russian Christmas' Message for Europeans
The video taunted Europe over rising energy prices due to sanctions against Russian oil amid the widely-condemned Ukraine war.
The Brutal Alternate World in Which the U.S. Abandoned Ukraine
On the shortest day of the year, after 10 months of war, the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, finally left his country and came to Washington to thank Americans for their support. He went to the White House, where he appeared at a press conference. He went to Congress, where he handed a Ukrainian flag, signed by the defenders of Bakhmut, to the vice president and House speaker. He congratulated all of us on our first, joint American-Ukrainian victory: “We defeated Russia in the battle for minds of the world.”
Comments / 1