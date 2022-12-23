ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Domestic violence suspect shot by officer in southeast Fresno

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qtFPB_0jsXWcRj00

A domestic violence suspect has been hospitalized after being shot by a Fresno police officer early Friday morning.

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama says it started as a domestic violence call between a couple after midnight near Church and Recreation.

When officers arrived, they saw a woman trying to get out of a car at the 7-Eleven. The man was inside and officers were commanding him to get out.

Police say the man did not listen and reversed his car, hitting a patrol unit twice.

An officer was behind the car and started shooting at the man, hitting him once.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and rushed into surgery. He is expected to survive.

The woman is expected to be okay.

Three officers total were involved in the incident. They have been placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues.

Chief Balderrama says this is the seventh shooting involving Fresno police officers this year.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Now

Suspect arrested on grand theft, weapons and drug charges: Fresno PD

FRESNO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A suspect was arrested in Fresno Monday on grand theft, weapons and drug charges, according to the Fresno Police Department. Monday morning, officers were called to the area of Shaw Avenue and Barcus Avenue regarding a grand theft of tools and a toolbox, according to a Fresno Police Department Facebook post.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: Fresno PD need help finding gas station thief

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is asking for help in gathering information and identifying a man that burglarized a gas station in Fresno. According to officers, on December 16, at approximately 1:15 a.m. an unidentified suspect burglarized the Pure gas station located at 4415 West Clinton Avenue. Police say that the suspect […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Body found after fight in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — A body was found after a fight early Monday morning in Tulare. Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies were called out around 1:30 a.m. for reports of a fight near Road 44 and Avenue 204 in Tulare. Deputies say when they arrived they found a person...
TULARE, CA
abc10.com

Rancho Cordova man dies after SUV crashes into Fresno County canal

MENDOTA, Calif. — A 29-year-old man from Rancho Cordova was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Christmas Eve. According to the California Highway Patrol, it happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday on SR-33 north of Bass Avenue in Fresno County. CHP says the unidentified 29-year-old was driving a Jeep...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

PD: 2 homicide suspects arrested in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men have been arrested on suspicion of homicide, Merced police officials say. Police say 26-year-old Jose Joya Flores Jr. of Merced and 22-year-old Julius Joya-Flores were arrested as the suspects in 21-year-old Jordan Terrell Love’s death. According to the authorities, on Wednesday around 12:23 a.m. Merced police received a call […]
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

VIDEO: Robbers attack woman, teens held up at gunpoint in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Detectives are now investigating two robberies that took place Wednesday, just three hours apart in Fresno. Fresno Police confirms that the two cases are believed to be related. The victims told FOX26 News they believe they were followed home after they shopped at Asia Supermarket...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Merced armed robbery results in 3 arrests, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people were arrested due to an armed robbery that happened at Sunnyside Apartments according to the Merced Police Department. On Wednesday, December 21, 2022, police say they responded to a call at Sunnyside Apartments at the 900 block of D Street for an armed robbery. Officers say the victim told them […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: Double fatal rollover accident in Lemoore

LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people died in a rollover accident in Lemoore on Monday morning according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say that at about 7:15 a.m., they received a call about a traffic collision on westbound highway 198 and west of highway 41. Upon arrival, CHP officers discovered a single-vehicle rollover on […]
LEMOORE, CA
clovisroundup.com

Homicide Suspect Arrested Following Family Disturbance

On the evening of December 21nd an argument between two adult brothers inside of an apartment ended in tragedy when one was stabbed and the other was arrested. Officers were dispatched to an apartment near Peach/Gettysburg just after 4PM for a reported stabbing. As officers approached the apartment, they located...
CLOVIS, CA
KMPH.com

Female jogger raped near Fresno State, false report

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Update- The Fresno State Police conducted an investigation of an alleged sexual assault which was communicated to the campus community this morning. During the investigation, it was determined that the reporting party made a false report to the Fresno State Police Department. The Fresno State...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man killed in officer-involved shooting responsible for November homicide, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has announced what they believe to be a connection between a recent officer-involved shooting and a homicide investigation from November. Authorities believe 32-year-old Dennis Happawana, who was killed by sheriff’s deputies in December, is responsible for the November homicide. On November 17, sheriff’s deputies found 44-year-old […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Merced Police Department Reports Armed Robbery Results In 3 Arrests And Weapon Seizure – One Firearm Was Altered To Fire Automatically

December 23, 2022 - Merced – The Merced Police Department reports Officers arrested three persons in connection to an armed robbery that occurred at the Sunnyside Apartments. On Wednesday, December 21st, 2022, at 10:37 P.M., Merced Police Department officers responded to the Sunnyside Apartments at the 900 block of...
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

$400K North Face cargo theft from Visalia, 2 arrested

Sun Valley, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol’s Golden Gate Division’s Cargo Theft Interdiction Program (CTIP) and the Visalia Police Department ran a joint investigation that resulted in 2-men being arrested. The CTIP team recovered approximately $414,000 of The North Face products, an entire shipment of stolen...
VISALIA, CA
KGET

Corcoran murder suspect arrested in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspect in a deadly shooting in Corcoran was arrested Tuesday in Bakersfield. Michael Freeman, 18, was transported back to Kings County and is held on $5 million bail in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy, according to Corcoran Police Department. The shooting happened at about 4:50 p.m. Sunday on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
61K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy