Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets Heading Into Week 17
If you're fortunate enough to still be playing, there is no reason to rest now. Here are some of the best additions you can make to your squads this week. (I'll stick to players rostered on no more than 50% of Yahoo teams and also list some other viable pickups who may be available in shallower leagues or relevant only in deeper leagues.)
numberfire.com
Christian Watson (hip) will not return for Packers in Week 16
The Green Bay Packers have ruled out Christian Watson (hip) for the remainder of their Week 16 game against the Miami Dolphins. Watson was a focal point of Green Bay's offense in the first half against Miami, but was spotted on the sidelines as the team came out from halftime. He was ruled out just before the end of the third quarter.
numberfire.com
College Football Bowl Betting Guide: Tuesday 12/27/22
Over 66.5 (-110) - 5 stars out of 5. The model here is loving the Georgia Southern side of the Camellia Bowl, and quarterback Kyle Vantrease will get to face the Buffalo Bulls, for whom he started 25 games before transferring. Vantrease has led the Eagles to the 35th-ranked offense...
numberfire.com
Julio Jones (knee) cleared for Cardinals in Week 16
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones will play Sunday in the team's Week 16 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Jones missed last week's game due to a knee injury. Now, however, he has been cleared for duty on Christmas Day despite entering the day with a questionable tag. He'll slot in as Tom Brady's 3rd or 4th option at wide receiver.
numberfire.com
Washington's Carson Wentz replaces Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter on Saturday
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz has replaced Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter of Week 16's game against the San Francisco 49ers. After throwing a fourth quarter interception, Wentz has been inserted at quarterback for Heinicke. Before Week 16's contest, Wentz was ranked 32nd among his position with a 63.1...
numberfire.com
Marquise Brown (groin) active in Week 16 for Arizona
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown will play Sunday in the team's Week 16 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brown entered the weekend with a questionable tag due to a groin injury. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the field on Christmas Day. Our...
numberfire.com
College Football Daily Fantasy Helper: Tuesday 12/27/22
With daily fantasy football so popular, it was only a matter of time before it translated to the college level. FanDuel offers college football daily fantasy contests now in most states, and there's a twist on the NFL ruleset. You select a quarterback, two running backs, three wideouts (which can include tight ends), and a "SuperFLEX" that can be any of those positions.
numberfire.com
Covering the Spread: NFL Week 17 First Look and Power Rankings Update
Week 17 features a bunch of games with big playoff implications for at least one of the teams. Where can we find betting value based on the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook? numberFire's Jim Sannes runs through what his numbers are saying about this week, lays out his favorite bets, and digs into his power rankings after accounting for projected injuries.
numberfire.com
Denver's Jamal Murray (foot) probable for Sunday's game versus Suns
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (foot) is probable to play in Sunday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Murray is on track to play on Christmas after he was listed as probable with left foot inflammation. In 34.1 expected minutes, our models project Murray to score 33.4 FanDuel points. Murray's projection...
numberfire.com
FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 16 Sunday Night (Buccaneers at Cardinals)
In a unique fantasy format, single-game slates feature five flex spots with identical scoring to the main slate. However, kickers are included in these contests, and there is an "MVP" roster slot. The MVP receives 1.5-times his total fantasy points, making this spot crucial. Our Brandon Gdula has done a...
numberfire.com
Fantasy Football: Adjusted Fantasy Points Allowed (Week 17 Update)
As fantasy football players, we need to study matchups each and every week. How exactly to determine the best matchups can be tricky, but rather than look just at yards per carry or passing yards per game allowed, we have better alternatives. Fantasy points per game allowed to opponents can...
numberfire.com
Week 17 NFL Power Rankings, Presented by GMC
Everyone has their own set of NFL power rankings, but not all of them take computer-driven, algorithmically-derived approaches that look at underlying data to figure out true team strength. But numberFire's power rankings do just that. Throughout the entire NFL season as teams ebb and flow, GMC will offer stability....
numberfire.com
Week 16's Perfect NFL DFS Lineups
Ever finish a week of daily fantasy football and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like? Well, each week here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Week 16's lineups are listed below. These lineups come from the Saturday main slate and the Sunday three-game slate.
numberfire.com
Titans' Derrick Henry (hip) not practicing Monday
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (hip) was listed as a non-participant in Monday's walkthrough practice for Week 17. The Titans provided an estimated practice report ahead of their Thursday night clash with the Dallas Cowboys, and gave Henry a DNP tag due to a hip injury. The Titans could potentially rest Henry this week with their eyes on an important matchup with Jacksonville in Week 18.
numberfire.com
Super Bowl Betting Futures Update: Week 17
Remember when Week 17 was the final week of the season? Those halcyon days of yore when we could accurately set out just how mediocre a team was by classing them as an "8-8 team"? I miss those days. But you didn't come here to hear this old man moaning about kids today with their popular music and baggy clothes, did you? The NFL has two weeks of the regular season and heading into the final fortnight, 24 teams still have a mathematical chance of winning the Super Bowl.
numberfire.com
Moses Moody coming off Warriors' bench Sunday night
Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the. Donte DiVincenzo missed time before the holiday due to a non-COVID illness. However, he had been cleared for duty ahead of game day. He'll immediately start in his return to the court, sending Moody back to a bench role.
Comments / 0