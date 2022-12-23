Read full article on original website
Restaurants that closed in 2022: From Cleveland to Strongsville and beyond
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Several restaurants, for a variety of reasons, shut their doors this year across Greater Cleveland. Northeast Ohio continues to have a vibrant dining scene, but one that continues to face the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, economic obstacles and other challenges.
Jeff and Patti Kinzbach returning to Cleveland to appear at Ohio RV Supershow in January: ‘Rocking the RV Life’
January is going to start off with a bang here in Northeast Ohio. The holidays might be over, and the weather might be sketchy but there is one event you should attend. The Ohio RV Supershow presented by Progressive. The show goes from Wednesday January 4th through Sunday the 8th at the I-X Center in Cleveland, Ohio. If you love the outdoors, this is for you!
Majority of Greater Clevelanders support adding a dome to First Energy Stadium, poll shows
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The majority of Greater Clevelanders support adding a dome to FirstEnergy Stadium, according to a recent poll from Baldwin Wallace University. Nearly 70% of respondents said they somewhat or strongly support adding a dome to the stadium, which is home to running back Nick Chubb and the Cleveland Browns. Under 7% said they strongly opposed adding a dome, while 16% said they were not sure.
Cleveland is famous for Pierogi. But they’re so much more than just delicious dumplings
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- People like Bernadette Zubel are the reason Cleveland has the rich culture it does. For decades, the Pierogi Lady of Cleveland has fed, clothed and helped organize Polish Clevelanders to celebrate the old ways in the new world. As the nickname implies, Zubel is famous for her...
Some of Ohio’s most diverse cities are in the Cleveland area, Census shows: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Cavs vs. Brooklyn Nets: Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant too much for Cleveland as Brooklyn wins, 125-117 Northeast Ohio Tuesday weather forecast: Temperatures continue to warm. Minority population: Greater Cleveland has some of...
New Year’s Eve Guide: 50+ parties and family-friendly events to help ring in 2023 in style across Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio - It’s time to bid farewell to 2022 and celebrate the beginning of a new year. As we head into the final weekend of the year, here’s a look at more than 40 New Year’s Eve parties and celebrations (and a few non-holiday events as well).
Around the world, one step at a time: After walking across the United States, Cleveland man sets an even more ambitious goal
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mike Maczuzak jumped in the Pacific Ocean in Southern California in July 2016, the final act of a four-month adventure walking across the United States. “That’s all I planned on doing,” he said.
Ohio resort makes a wish happen for Cleveland family
Rah-Janae was diagnosed with leukemia when she was 9 years old. She first made her wish to go to Disney in 2020.
Inspiring Northeast Ohioans shared their stories: 2022 in review
CLEVELAND, Ohio – They say, “everyone has a story.”. Over the past months, I’ve had the pleasure of meeting and getting to know several Northeast Ohioans, who go about their daily lives quietly but have amazing stories and who leave an impact on others whose paths they cross.
Chagrin Falls drops popcorn ball for tenth time on New Year’s Eve
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- For the tenth straight year on New Year’s Eve, a gigantic popcorn ball will drop from the flagpole at the “Triangle” in downtown Chagrin Falls. Not only will an above-average-sized popcorn descend during the final ten seconds of 2022, but cookies and hot chocolate will also be served.
Cheerful snow-blowing unicorn; uniting for Ukraine; Cleveland pride: 20 most popular posts on cleveland.com’s Facebook page 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Sometimes when it’s cold and oh-so-very snowy, we can use a little magic to cheer us up. And the cleveland.com Facebook post our audience loved the most in 2022 gave us just that. A submitted video of a Lakewood resident blowing snow wearing a colorful unicorn...
Ohio winter storm: Strangers take road trip to Cleveland after canceled flight
Four strangers desperate to get home for Christmas took a road trip they will not soon forget. Their flight from Florida to Cleveland was canceled, and after a little bit of anxious thought, they all piled into a rental car to make it home for the holidays.
Nachos, slushies, tteokbokki & more: Yelp Cleveland’s winter food trends for 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As Yelp Cleveland’s Community Director, Lauren Kotmel is at the helm of a vibrant, buzzing community of locals who drink, shop, and play their way through the city via peer recommendations on Yelp. Winter is here and Lauren gave us the scoop on an eclectic mix of food and drink trends taking over Cleveland. Embrace the season with these local favorites from small businesses in the Greater Cleveland area and discover a new favorite spot.
cleveland19.com
4 strangers drive 16+ hours from Tampa, Florida to Cleveland after flight cancelations (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four strangers in Tampa, Florida teamed up in a rental car to drive over 16 hours to Cleveland after their flights got canceled Thursday, and the journey was all caught on a series of viral Tik Toks. The four decided to rent a car since their...
Cleveland’s best pizza, cheap eats, breakfast joints, Mexican restaurants & more: Trip Advisor’s top spots for 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Northeast Ohioians have a voracious appetite for finding the very best eats in the area, which led Cleveland.com’s Best of Cleveland team to partner with Stacker early in 2022. Much like Yelp, Stacker used the reviews found on Tripadvisor’s rankings left by their users. We...
Flying Southwest? Maybe not as airline cancels thousands of flights, including at Cleveland Hopkins
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Nearly all Southwest Airlines flights out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport are canceled today, part of thousands of flights canceled by the airline as it struggles to recover after the weekend’s winter storm. According to the Hopkins website, nine of the 11 scheduled departures today...
cleveland19.com
Canceled flights in Cleveland leave hundreds stranded on Christmas Eve
Thousands of flights delayed, hundreds canceled over past 2 days due to weather, mechanical issues. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Sunday. This is a recording of 19 News at 11 p.m. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine rolls out $121 million for statewide road safety improvements.
The Chagrin Falls Popcorn Ball Drop celebrates its 10th anniversary NYE 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Popcorn lovers can smile again. The Chagrin Falls Popcorn Ball Drop will celebrate its 10th Drop this New Year’s Eve. “Jupiter” Popcorn Ball is back. Eventgoers will head to Chagrin Falls Township Hall and can enjoy warming up with hot chocolate and cookies from 10:30 to 11:30 pm, the popcorn shop’s news release said.
Winter Storm Elliott leaves its mark on Northeast Ohio, delivering high winds, cold temps before Christmas
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Winter Storm Elliott slammed through Northeast Ohio the past few days, delivering snow, high winds and bitter temperatures while causing a deadly pileup on the Ohio Turnpike and canceling dozens of flights at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. Thousands of residents across the state lost power for...
Avon resident works hard at hotel bringing back customers after pandemic; even dogs welcome at your wedding
AVON, Ohio – Many businesses went broke during the pandemic and many couldn’t make a comeback. Not so for the Kimpton Schofield hotel in downtown Cleveland. And Avon resident Nicole Bakker is part of the reason why, though she would be the first to tout all the staff at the hotel.
