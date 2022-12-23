ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

Jeff and Patti Kinzbach returning to Cleveland to appear at Ohio RV Supershow in January: ‘Rocking the RV Life’

January is going to start off with a bang here in Northeast Ohio. The holidays might be over, and the weather might be sketchy but there is one event you should attend. The Ohio RV Supershow presented by Progressive. The show goes from Wednesday January 4th through Sunday the 8th at the I-X Center in Cleveland, Ohio. If you love the outdoors, this is for you!
Cleveland.com

Majority of Greater Clevelanders support adding a dome to First Energy Stadium, poll shows

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The majority of Greater Clevelanders support adding a dome to FirstEnergy Stadium, according to a recent poll from Baldwin Wallace University. Nearly 70% of respondents said they somewhat or strongly support adding a dome to the stadium, which is home to running back Nick Chubb and the Cleveland Browns. Under 7% said they strongly opposed adding a dome, while 16% said they were not sure.
Cleveland.com

Some of Ohio’s most diverse cities are in the Cleveland area, Census shows: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Cavs vs. Brooklyn Nets: Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant too much for Cleveland as Brooklyn wins, 125-117 Northeast Ohio Tuesday weather forecast: Temperatures continue to warm. Minority population: Greater Cleveland has some of...
Cleveland.com

Nachos, slushies, tteokbokki & more: Yelp Cleveland’s winter food trends for 2023

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As Yelp Cleveland’s Community Director, Lauren Kotmel is at the helm of a vibrant, buzzing community of locals who drink, shop, and play their way through the city via peer recommendations on Yelp. Winter is here and Lauren gave us the scoop on an eclectic mix of food and drink trends taking over Cleveland. Embrace the season with these local favorites from small businesses in the Greater Cleveland area and discover a new favorite spot.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

