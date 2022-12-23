ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labour hiring ‘celebrity endorsements’ manager to woo stars for Keir Starmer

By Jon Stone
 4 days ago

Labour is to recruit a dedicated member of staff to woo celebrities as part of a push to secure more high-profile endorsements for Keir Starmer .

The party is offering a £53,700 salary for someone with experience “engaging celebrities and other high profile individuals”.

The job description for the "celebrities and endorsements manager" role says the successful candidate should be on the lookout for stars who might be persuaded to become Labour supporters.

And the party wants to specifically focus on identifying black, Asian and minority ethnic figures.

The new staffer will be tasked to developing a "relationship with celebrities and other high profile individuals", and have to "regularly horizon scan and track media" for up-and-coming stars.

The party ultimately wants the celebrities to be shown off as its annual conference "and other strategic Party events", the advert says.

The role is a temporary contract running until the next general election, which could be any time between now and the start of 2025.

At the 2019 election Labour was endorsed by figures ranging from rapper Stormzy to actor Mark Rylance.

Other endorsements included Alan Partridge star Steve Coogan and Shameless actress Maxine Peake.

The Conservatives meanwhile bagged endorsements from businessman Alan Sugar and comedian Roy Chubby Brown.

It comes after reports hit sweet that Labour has turned its attention to targets 50-year-old male homeowners – which Westminster insiders have dubbed "middle-aged mortgage man".

Party insiders say they believe targeting these voters will help put them into power.

