The Independent

Notorious 78-year-old ‘serial killer’ leaves for France after being freed from Nepal jail

By Stuti Mishra
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Notorious serial killer Charles Sobhraj , accused of killing a number of western tourists in Asia and commonly referred to as the “bikini killer”, walked free from a Nepal jail on Friday.

The 78-year-old, who was serving a life sentence there, was ordered to be released by a Nepal court on Wednesday on grounds of poor health, good behaviour and having already served most of his sentence.

A French national, Sobhraj was seen in photos flying back to his home country on Friday.

Sobhraj reached Kathmandu airport to board a regular flight to Doha en route to Paris after clearing immigration, said Basudev Ghimire, a Kathmandu airport immigration official.

Wearing a woollen cap and a blue fleece jacket, he was earlier escorted to Nepal’s immigration department by seven police officers after being driven out of Nepal capital Kathmandu’s Central Jail in a cavalcade of police cars.

Sobhraj’s release comes as a shock to many as he had gained infamy after police accused him of a string of murders in the Seventies and Eighties.

Sobhraj has also been called the “Bikini Killer” and “The Serpent”, with the latter monicker used as the title of a Netflix series based on his crimes.

Sobhraj was labeled “The Serpent” for his evasion of police and use of disguises.

He is suspected of killing more than 20 Western backpackers on the “hippie trail” through Asia, usually by drugging their food or drink in the course of robbing them.

Having escaped arrest several times, he was locked up in 1975 on charges of killing American backpacker Connie Jo Bronzich. While Sobhraj denied charges, he was later found guilty of killing Bronzich’s Canadian friend Laurent Carriere.

It was believed that Sobhraj would drug his victims before robbing and killing them.

He was also suspected to have killed a group of French nationals in Delhi and six women in Thailand .

He has also in the past broken out of Delhi’s highly secured Tihar jail by poisoning guards and was notorious for his apparent flamboyant lifestyle. When he was in Tihar jail, Sobhraj was reportedly allowed to party during the weekends and was allowed conjugal visits from “fans”.

The true number of victims of Sobhraj’s alleged crimes remains unknown to date, but he remains a peculiar figure in Asia.

He is often described as a con artist, robber and murderer. A statue of him was installed in India’s coastal tourist state Goa.

Additional reporting by agencies

Comments / 4

Your Big Daddy
4d ago

The lady in the picture on the plane sure looks nervous, lol

Reply(1)
6
