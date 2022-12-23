ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Couple hate Wham's 'Last Christmas' so much they launched fundraiser to get it off air

By Becca Monaghan
 4 days ago

A couple who hate 'Last Christmas' by Wham! so much has launched a fundraiser to buy the song's rights to take it off air forever.

Tomas Mazetti, 55, and his wife Hannah, 33, have already raised a staggering $62,100 to banish the Christmas classic from history books.

Hannah's hatred for the song started 13 years ago when she worked in an Oxford cafe, recalling how the song was played on repeat.

Last Christmas, Hannah told her friends how much she'd pay never to hear it again, inspiring this year's online fundraiser.

However, the mum of three has a mammoth task ahead of her.

The rights are currently owned by Warner Chappell Music UK and are valued at between $15 million and $25 million.

Hannah, a painter, who lives in Gothenburg in Sweden, said: "I was studying English and worked extra to pay the bills, and the owner of the cafe had planned for a super cosy holiday season and had his own made CD with several 'hits' on it.

She said: "He was only in now and then, so he didn’t fully appreciate the agony the rest of the staff felt when 'Last Christmas' played for the 111th time of the working day."

"Someone told us it was theoretically possible to buy the rights to the song and take it off all streaming platforms!

"We asked around among our friends, and word spread."

The couple's kids, August, 16, Julian, 10, and Ada, seven, are also on board with the mission to rid the world of the song.

They said they had set a goal of $15,000,000 which will take them to the next stage of negotiating with Warner Chappell Music UK.

If the dream comes true, they intend to dump the master recording in a Finnish nuclear waste site, "where it'll rest for at least two million years.

Hannah and Tomas, a writer, said they want it to be known they "don't hate Wham!" but reckon the song is overplayed.

"I’m sorry, but this is the way it has to be," she said. "We don’t hate Wham!, but we hate this song."

"It is because it is being played 5,000 times per day, but we felt something had to be done to support the people that suffer like us."

They said their mission had received backlash, with half of people "really angry" and the other half ecstatic.

She added: "Some people love to hear the song 500 times a day – and those people are our enemies."

"They said that there are even worse songs that should be taken off before this - like Mariah Carey’s 'All I want for Christmas' - and that if we don’t like it, we could wear headphones, and that it is strange to want to remove something beautiful for the rest of humanity just because we don’t like it."

Warner Chappell Music has been approached for comment.

Credit: Barney Riley, SWNS.

Indy100

Indy100

