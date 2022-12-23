Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Shoppers Make Returns, Search for Post-Christmas Deals
It's the day after Christmas, and for many Bay Area shoppers, that meant heading back to stores either to make returns or find some deals. Going to the mall on Dec. 26 has become a holiday tradition for many, including the Nevins family. "We're just doing some returns," Viveka Nevins...
KTVU FOX 2
Travel nightmare across the Bay Area, U.s.
Thousands of Southwest Airlines flights were delayed or canceled nationwide on Monday, leading to growing criticism of the airline from disgruntled passengers and the federal government. Lamonica Peters reports.
San Francisco’s tale of two malls
Navigating downtown’s Westfield San Francisco Centre during the holidays has always been a frenetic battle of bumping elbows, slinging shopping bags and scouring for end-of-year deals. But this year, though busy, the holiday crowds felt muted. That was also true at Stonestown, a sprawling suburban mall on The City’s western edge. Though the parking lot was packed, the stores lacked their characteristic queues, while the food court, mochi doughnut shop...
KTVU FOX 2
Christmas day flight cancellations cause travel nightmares across Bay Area
SAN JOSE, Calif. - More than 250 Christmas day flights were canceled or delayed across all Bay Area airports. By 8:30pm Sunday, 100 flights were canceled at San Jose International Airport, 90 were canceled at SFO, and 82 were canceled at Oakland International Airport. Part of the problem had to...
KTVU FOX 2
Southwest Airlines passengers still stranded across the country
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Flight delays are wreaking havoc for travelers across the country as well as right here in the Bay Area. Southwest Airlines says it's canceled a majority of its flights due to technical difficulties with its operating systems, leaving thousands stranded at the airport. On Monday night,...
Southwest Airline cancellations causing delays, problems at Bay Area airports
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Winter storm-related cancellations and delays that bogged down holiday travel lingered into this week at Bay Area airports, mostly on Southwest Airlines flights. At SFO, a line of cars could be seen heading into the airport at Terminals 1, 2 and 3 Monday morning. Nationwide, there have been widespread cancellations and […]
getnews.info
luxury-houses.net
KTVU FOX 2
Rain slams Bay Area, snow covers Sierra
OAKLAND, Calif. - California’s warm and dry Christmas holiday turned into pounding rain and stormy weather, expected to last through the New Year’s weekend. Heavy precipitation began late Monday night into Tuesday morning throughout Northern California, followed by heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada and other mountain ranges.
Longstanding San Francisco Restaurant is Closing
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: SFGate and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Bay Area airports see hundreds of cancellations and growing traffic after pandemic lows
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The three largest Bay Area airports have seen nearly 300 flight cancellations in the past 24 hours, according to flight tracker website FlightAware. Some of the people heading out of town to visit family for the holidays are facing a slew of challenges. As blizzard and freezing conditions have stretched across […]
KTVU FOX 2
Series of storms gearing up to hit the Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif. - A series of storms are headed for the Bay Area, and they are expected to bring heavy rainfall and intense winds over the next several days. The National Weather Service Prediction Center said the North Bay might get hit first with the excessive rain on Monday as it slides down the rest of the region.
Bay Area band safe after mobile-stage tour bus hit in SF, needs thousands of dollars for replacement
"As we exited the freeway, some guy was going about 60 to 80 miles an hour. And he hit us really hard. And he dragged us."
oaklandside.org
The East Bay’s most exciting dining district
This Telegraph-centric North Oakland neighborhood led our readers’ pick this year as the area they headed to most for a drink or a meal. With nightlife ranging from Kingfish to the White Horse to Snail Bar, a multitude of taprooms, food from around the globe and bakeries like Bakesale Betty and Mariposa, this makes sense: there’s an option here for any craving or interest, along an appealing and walkable stretch.
Update: Rain spreads across Bay Area amid flood watch; Atmospheric river targets NorCal
SAN FRANCISCO -- Driven toward the Bay Area by a surging jet stream, a winter storm system -- carrying with it a Cat. 4 atmospheric river -- began pelting the Bay Area with rain Monday amid a variety of alerts and warnings.Among the alerts issued by the National Weather Service was a flood watch from late Monday night through Tuesday afternoon for cities including San Francisco, Watsonville, Pacifica, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley and Boulder Creek.By Tuesday morning, excessive runoff could bring flooding to rivers, creeks, streams, and low-lying areas, the weather service said in an advisory. "Localized flooding will likely occur,...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Tracy, CA
There's no need to leave Tracy for a great meal—some of the best restaurants in San Joaquin County, California, are right here!. Whether you're after a casual spot for lunch or a romantic dinner destination, you'll find what you're looking for in this city. For a fantastic dining experience,...
San Jose Airport to debut new brand name
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport will be looking to ring in the new year with a fresh name change. In 2001, the San Jose City council chose to rename the airport in honor of the U.S. Transportaion Secretary Norman Y. Mineta. For 21 years, his name has been The post San Jose Airport to debut new brand name appeared first on KION546.
okcheartandsoul.com
Here’s where Oakland plans to build 36,000 new homes over the next decade
To ease its deepening housing crisis, Oakland is planning for as many as 36,000 new homes over the next decade — potentially expanding the total number of households in the city by almost a quarter. Where will all of that new housing go in the city of over 440,000...
KTVU FOX 2
Canceled flights at Bay Area airports
San Francisco International Airport had 50 cancellations by 7 a.m., San Jose had 37 and Oakland had 34 – about triple the number from the day before. James Torrez reports.
North Bay braces for possible power outages, flash flooding as winter storm hits
The level 3 storm began shortly before 6 p.m. and is projected to continue until 9 a.m. The heaviest rainfall is expected between 1 a.m. to 7 a.m.
