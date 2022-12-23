ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Colorado Jill

Colorado Claims Several World Records in 2022

It was a record-setting year for Colorado, thanks to hula hoops, carabiners, and wrapping paper. In May 2022, Jenny Doan set two hula hoop world records in Denver. She climbed the most consecutive stairs while hula-hooping (10,241), and one day later, she spun the most hula-hoops ever while suspended upside down (23).
COLORADO STATE
kubcgold.com

Check Out Colorado Murder House Built on Indian Burial Ground

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. An old, stone house in Colorado is rumored not only to be the site of a murder, but legend has it that it’s also built on an old Indian burial ground and that it is extremely haunted.
BOULDER, CO
kubcgold.com

PHOTOS: The Disneyland of RV Parks is in Colorado

When one thinks of an RV park, they likely just of a place full of motorhomes and maybe a little mini-golf course and a pool. However, Colorado's Jellystone Park is more of an amusement park than an RV park and blows all other RV parks completely out of the water, especially if you're a kid.
LARKSPUR, CO
nbc11news.com

Holiday DUI enforcement in Colorado

Dalene Brueggeman, a Grand Junction resident, has been collecting pieces for her miniature Christmas village for over 20 years. Four years ago a woman went missing in Grand Junction, this year we found answers and justice for Sylvia Frenz and her loved ones. A Christmas miracle in North Carolina for...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Winter storm kills 17 across country, 4 in Colorado

COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

This Montrose Townhouse Feels Very California for Colorado

It's no secret that there are a lot of Californians running around in Colorado. Honestly, there's probably a lot more than usual these days, as more and more people leave the Golden state to seek greener pastures. With all of that out-of-state influence, it was only a matter of time before the California influence would be felt, and for some reason that's exactly what I see when I look at this Townhouse for sale on Estates Drive.
MONTROSE, CO
95 Rock KKNN

These Are the Restaurants That Just Opened In Grand Junction

Have you seen all the restaurants that have opened recently in Grand Junction?. We are still anxiously awaiting the arrival of Cracker Barrel in Grand Junction out by Mesa Mall. That seems to be the restaurant that has everyone's attention and the anticipation is growing. Perhaps, in 2023 we'll see some physical developments on that front at the old Sutherland's location. The Cracker Barrel website indicates the company expects to open 3-4 new restaurants in 2023 but does specify locations. We are hoping 2023 is Grand Junction's year.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
cobizmag.com

Made In Colorado 2022 — Best Designed Goods

All Made In Colorado’s winners and finalists have at least one thing in common: They all make products in Colorado. It underlines the sheer breadth of the products made in Colorado. While the Colorado manufacturing base is not as established as places like the Rust Belt and the Southeast, it is also unconstrained by tradition and underpinned by innovation.
COLORADO STATE
1037theriver.com

Colorado’s Mount Vernon Cemetery Has Two Graves + Tons of History

Colorado’s Mount Vernon Cemetery has only two marked graves, and while small and off the beaten path, is a significant part of the state’s history. Colorado's Mt. Vernon Cemetery is located on the state's front range just south of I-70 west of Denver. The cemetery is located just north of Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater and if you're planning on taking a visit, you'll want to take the Morrison Exit (the "Red Rocks exit") off of the interstate.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Southwest struggles at DIA continue into Monday

Travel woes continued at Denver International Airport (DIA) Monday, with Southwest Airlines at the center of the troubles, according to Denver Gazette news partners 9News. Of the 350 canceled and 313 delayed flights at DIA as of 11:45 a.m. Monday, 310 of the canceled flights and 112 of the delayed flights were Southwest, according to FlightAware.com.
DENVER, CO
westernslopenow.com

Progress update on the Grand Junction LDS Temple

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)— The Grand Junction Temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is still under construction, but it’s making progress. Some steel beams can now be seen above the fence line. The church announced that they would build a temple in Grand Junction back in April of last year, it broke ground one year later at horizon and 12th.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
