Good Things that Happened to Grand Junction Residents in 2022
With 2022 on the way out, it's nice to look back and reminisce about some of the good things that happened in the year, and Grand Junction residents have had quite a few experiences that fall into that category. Keep scrolling to see some of the good things that happened...
Colorado Claims Several World Records in 2022
It was a record-setting year for Colorado, thanks to hula hoops, carabiners, and wrapping paper. In May 2022, Jenny Doan set two hula hoop world records in Denver. She climbed the most consecutive stairs while hula-hooping (10,241), and one day later, she spun the most hula-hoops ever while suspended upside down (23).
Say What? Animal Website Says That Loveland is Colorado’s Coldest Town
Colorado has many, many great places to reside, including Loveland. If you were to believe a certain website, you would think that Loveland is the "coldest" town in the Centennial State. There's no way to know where they came up with their figure, but for them to say that Loveland's...
kubcgold.com
Check Out Colorado Murder House Built on Indian Burial Ground
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. An old, stone house in Colorado is rumored not only to be the site of a murder, but legend has it that it’s also built on an old Indian burial ground and that it is extremely haunted.
kubcgold.com
PHOTOS: The Disneyland of RV Parks is in Colorado
When one thinks of an RV park, they likely just of a place full of motorhomes and maybe a little mini-golf course and a pool. However, Colorado's Jellystone Park is more of an amusement park than an RV park and blows all other RV parks completely out of the water, especially if you're a kid.
Is the Coolest Steakhouse You’ll Find in Colorado on Colfax Boulevard?
While Colfax Boulevard in Denver may be widely know for Casa Bonita, Denver Biscuit Company, and an elevated crime rate, you need to dine at the coolest steakhouse in Colorado. Not only does this steakhouse have it's own signature steak rub, the building itself is a part of Denver's history....
nbc11news.com
Holiday DUI enforcement in Colorado
Dalene Brueggeman, a Grand Junction resident, has been collecting pieces for her miniature Christmas village for over 20 years. Four years ago a woman went missing in Grand Junction, this year we found answers and justice for Sylvia Frenz and her loved ones. A Christmas miracle in North Carolina for...
nbc11news.com
Winter storm kills 17 across country, 4 in Colorado
Dalene Brueggeman, a Grand Junction resident, has been collecting pieces for her miniature Christmas village for over 20 years. Four years ago a woman went missing in Grand Junction, this year we found answers and justice for Sylvia Frenz and her loved ones. A Christmas miracle in North Carolina for...
This Montrose Townhouse Feels Very California for Colorado
It's no secret that there are a lot of Californians running around in Colorado. Honestly, there's probably a lot more than usual these days, as more and more people leave the Golden state to seek greener pastures. With all of that out-of-state influence, it was only a matter of time before the California influence would be felt, and for some reason that's exactly what I see when I look at this Townhouse for sale on Estates Drive.
Grand Junction’s Redlands Parkway Boat Ramp Parking Lot Closed
Construction is underway at Grand Junction, Colorado's Blue Heron boat ramp. Contrary to previous statements from the City of Grand Junction, the parking area will be temporarily closed. Don't let this discourage you from using the trail that passes the parking lot. The bike path will remain open. Original Statement...
These Are the Restaurants That Just Opened In Grand Junction
Have you seen all the restaurants that have opened recently in Grand Junction?. We are still anxiously awaiting the arrival of Cracker Barrel in Grand Junction out by Mesa Mall. That seems to be the restaurant that has everyone's attention and the anticipation is growing. Perhaps, in 2023 we'll see some physical developments on that front at the old Sutherland's location. The Cracker Barrel website indicates the company expects to open 3-4 new restaurants in 2023 but does specify locations. We are hoping 2023 is Grand Junction's year.
Denver weather: Atmospheric river bringing more snow
High clouds are likely overnight in Denver with low temperatures around 34.
cobizmag.com
Made In Colorado 2022 — Best Designed Goods
All Made In Colorado’s winners and finalists have at least one thing in common: They all make products in Colorado. It underlines the sheer breadth of the products made in Colorado. While the Colorado manufacturing base is not as established as places like the Rust Belt and the Southeast, it is also unconstrained by tradition and underpinned by innovation.
1037theriver.com
Colorado’s Mount Vernon Cemetery Has Two Graves + Tons of History
Colorado’s Mount Vernon Cemetery has only two marked graves, and while small and off the beaten path, is a significant part of the state’s history. Colorado's Mt. Vernon Cemetery is located on the state's front range just south of I-70 west of Denver. The cemetery is located just north of Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater and if you're planning on taking a visit, you'll want to take the Morrison Exit (the "Red Rocks exit") off of the interstate.
kunc.org
One year after Colorado’s most destructive fire in history, residents reflect on its aftermath
One year ago this week, Colorado’s most destructive fire in history devastated Boulder County. The Marshall Fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes and damaged at least 150 more. The cost is estimated to top $2 billion.
Southwest struggles at DIA continue into Monday
Travel woes continued at Denver International Airport (DIA) Monday, with Southwest Airlines at the center of the troubles, according to Denver Gazette news partners 9News. Of the 350 canceled and 313 delayed flights at DIA as of 11:45 a.m. Monday, 310 of the canceled flights and 112 of the delayed flights were Southwest, according to FlightAware.com.
weather5280.com
Colorado weather: Next system will deliver heavy mountain snow, with some snow for Northeast Colorado as well
We hope everyone had a very merry holiday weekend, and are enjoying the thaw after last week's deep freeze – assuming you were lucky enough to avoid the thawing of frozen pipes!. Temperatures today will be near 50°F across the greater Denver metro area, with highs near 60°F on...
3 Colorado Cities Listed As Best Places for a Canna-Cation
While Colorado isn't the only state where recreational cannabis use is legalized, it certainly is one of the most popular ones. According to a report from travel information industry leader, Upgraded Points, there are 3 cities in Colorado that have been named on the top 10 list for a canna-cation.
westernslopenow.com
Progress update on the Grand Junction LDS Temple
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)— The Grand Junction Temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is still under construction, but it’s making progress. Some steel beams can now be seen above the fence line. The church announced that they would build a temple in Grand Junction back in April of last year, it broke ground one year later at horizon and 12th.
