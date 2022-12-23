ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington Examiner

Year three of the Biden border crisis will be the worst yet

Sometime next year, the Department of Homeland Security will finally be forced to stop using Title 42 to stop some immigrants from illegally entering the United States. When it happens, it will ensure that year three of the Biden presidency will be the worst year ever for illegal immigration. As...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

TikTok banned from all House of Representatives devices

The House of Representatives took a significant step toward removing TikTok from federal devices, the latest effort by the government to restrict the China-operated app. Aides at the House of Representatives were informed on Monday that they had to remove the TikTok app from any House mobile devices and were banned from reinstalling it. This ban arrived days after a ban on installing TikTok onto government devices was implemented by Congress.
Washington Examiner

Trump claims ending Title 42 would 'greatly speed up destruction' of US

Former President Donald Trump claimed on Tuesday that ending Title 42 would "greatly speed up the destruction" of the United States, as the future of the pandemic-era policy remains in the balance. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts placed the expiration of Trump's Title 42 policy on hold last week,...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Republican Jewish Coalition bans George Santos over fabricated background

The Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) said it is banning Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY) after news emerged that he fabricated large parts of his resume and misrepresented his heritage. Santos has come under fire in the wake of reports dispelling a claim on his campaign website that his mother is Jewish...
Washington Examiner

Flock of birds flying near South Korea mistaken for another North Korean drone

What South Korean officials thought was a drone from North Korea has instead been identified as a flock of birds. On Tuesday, the military launched fighter jets and attack helicopters after spotting a flying object crossing the Military Demarcation Line from North Korea. While a local county office sent emergency text messages notifying residents that they were North Korean drones, the military later clarified that these were actually birds.
Washington Examiner

Congress adds $140M to Hanford cleanup budget

(The Center Square) – The $1.7 trillion spending package passed by Congress included $140 million of additional funds for cleanup work at the Hanford nuclear reservation. That addition puts Hanford's cleanup budget just above the nearly $2.7 billion appropriated for fiscal year 2022, and has earned praise from Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden thanks troops deployed overseas in Christmas phone calls

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden spent part of Christmas Day calling units from each branch of the military deployed around the world to thank them for their service, the White House said Sunday. The Bidens spoke to the Army's 3rd Squadron, 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

More illegal immigrants caught in October-November than in all of 2020

In the latest shocking statistic from America’s southwest border with Mexico, border agents have already apprehended more illegal crossers than in all of fiscal 2020. According to former immigration court judge Andrew Arthur, the 411,000 illegal immigrants caught crossing in October and November, the start of the fiscal year, also topped those caught in all of fiscal 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018.
Washington Examiner

House to release Trump's redacted tax returns on Tuesday: Report

The House Ways and Means Committee is reportedly planning to release a redacted version of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns on Tuesday afternoon, giving public access to long-awaited information related to the former president’s financial records. It’s not clear when the committee is expected to release the...
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Michigan Republican John James plots bipartisan path in polarized House

Rep.-elect John James (R-MI) presumed Congress was dysfunctional. The Michigan Republican is nonetheless bewildered by what he’s learning about the institution, and his new colleagues, as he prepares to be sworn into office. Among James’s concerns are House Republicans. Instead of accepting the will of a majority of...
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Examiner

Year in Review: Democrats rack up series of legislative wins

After high-profile failures early in the year, Senate Democrats were able to deliver on major elements of President Joe Biden's agenda, racking up a series of legislative wins in 2022. Two centrist Democrats — Sens. Joe Manchin (WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (AZ), who went on to become an independent —...
Washington Examiner

As another Christmas arrives, Hindu extremists are targeting Indian Christians

For decades, Christmas has meant trouble for Indian Christians. During the holiday, Hindu extremists ramp up attacks on Christian churches and organizations, always with the same accusations of forced and fraudulent conversions. These extremists cannot understand or accept that there are Indians of various backgrounds, castes, and religions who find...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Twittergate: 63% want FBI ‘censorship’ of social media investigated

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has lost the confidence of half the nation, with even more now calling for an investigation into allegations the agency teamed with liberals to police top social media sites in order to benefit Democrats and President Joe Biden. In the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, 63%...
OHIO STATE

