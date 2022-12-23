Read full article on original website
Related
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Midcoast Senior College offers free six-part series
Midcoast Senior College invites you to explore our changing economy and demographics through a six-part series. Maine’s economy is amid a transformation that includes new businesses in areas such as biotechnology, aquaculture, renewable energy, food processing, brewing, and distilling. These economic developments are reshaping the nature of work, our institutions, and the communities in which we live.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
3-year-old pronounced dead after transport from Edgecomb home
About 7:37 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, Lincoln County Communications Center received a 911 call in Edgecomb about a 3-year-old child who was not breathing. Rescue and deputies responded to the Route 1 home. The child was transported to Miles Memorial Hospital in Damariscotta where the child was pronounced dead. Maine...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Info still forming on broadband options
Axiom Chief Executive Officer Mark Ouellette told Wiscasset selectmen Dec. 20, “it is relatively clear that the numbers do work” for publicly owned broadband. Or he said the town could stick with provider-owned and avoid financial risk but miss out on the greater control he said ownership offers.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Elliott tears through Wiscasset area
Winter storm Elliott came through Friday, Dec. 23 into Saturday, Dec. 24, bringing high winds, flooding and then ice when temperatures plummeted. The wind brought down trees and powerlines; flooding left debris and damage along the waterfront. According to state and local government email announcements, state offices and some town...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County property transfers in November
Lincoln County Registry of Deeds provided the following information on property transfers recorded in November:. Alna: Boote, Fletcher and Lynam, Michael to Long, Caroline; Merritt, Martha E. and Barden, Thomas L. to Scribellito, Joseph Robert; Renzin, Carolyn B. P R and Barth, Roland S. Est to Demmerly, Jessica A. Tr, Bauman, Barbara A. Tr, Roland S. Barth Revocable Trust and Barth, Roland S. Revocable Trust; Coastal Maine LLC to Coastal Maine Two LLC; Demmerly, Jessica A. Tr, Roland S Barth Revocable Trust, Bauman, Barbara A. Tr, Barth, Roland S. Revocable Trust, Dauman, Barbara A. Tr, Roland S. Barth Living Trust and Barth, Roland S. Living Trust to Heiligenthal, Peter and Heiligenthal, Brianna.
Comments / 0