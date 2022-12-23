Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Broner Opens Up About Split with PBC: 'They Told Me the Type of Money You Want, You Gotta Fight Godzilla'
Adrien Broner apparently wasn’t pleased when his former longtime handlers informed him of a slight tweak to his risk-reward calculus. For the longest time, the career of Broner, the multi-division champion from Cincinnati, was essentially determined by his adviser, Al Haymon, the founder of Premier Boxing Champions, the company which has an exclusive output deal with the premium cable network Showtime. Broner was one of the flagship fighters on the network and routinely given main event slots.
Boxing Scene
Benavidez Sr. On Charlo Calling Out Bivol: “He Needs A F------ Red Nose, He's A Clown”
By and large, Jermall Charlo has remained out of the public eye. With a nagging back injury forcing the WBC middleweight titlist to withdraw from his optional title defense against Maciej Sulecki earlier this year, the 32-year-old is chomping at the bit. Recently, much to the delight of his fans,...
The Ring Magazine
Jermell Charlo suffers broken left hand, title defense vs. Tim Tszyu off
Jermell Charlo suffered a broken left hand in training and will have to pull out of his defense of the undisputed junior middleweight championship against Tim Tszyu, which was set for January 28 in Las Vegas. Charlo (35-1-1, 19 knockouts) reportedly broke his left hand in two places – between...
Boxing Scene
Devin Haney Offers Teofimo Lopez A Bit Of Advice: "He Needs To Take Some Time Away From The Sport"
Devin Haney will be the first to admit that he isn't the biggest fan of Teofimo Lopez. But, regardless of their differences, Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) has always revered his overall skills inside the ring. However, following his upset loss at the hands of George Kambosos Jr. in November of...
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez Brushes Off Martin Showing, Says Top Fighters at 140 Will 'Come to Fight'
Teofimo Lopez is convinced his closely contested fight with Sandor Martin was an anomaly. The 140-pound contender and former unified lightweight champion from Brooklyn, New York, thinks he will start displaying a far more dominant version of himself when he goes up against the top contenders and champions in his new weight class.
Boxing Scene
Hatton Wants Fury-Usyk To Happen, But Prefers To See Wilder-Joshua
Former two division world champion Ricky Hatton is far more eager to watch Deontay Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua than a likely undisputed fight between world champions Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk. At one point, when both were world champions, Wilder vs. Joshua was the biggest fight in the sport. Wilder...
BoxingNews24.com
Fans say Jermell Charlo “faking” broken hand to avoid Tszyu nightmare, want to see x-rays
By Adam Baskin: Fans on social media are saying Jermell Charlo is “faking” his broken left hand to weasel out of having to defend his undisputed light middleweight championship against his powerful nightmarish WBO mandatory challenger Tim Tszyu on January 28th in Las Vegas. In a press release...
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis Believes Boxers Use Mental Health As An 'Excuse' To 'Get Out Of Stuff'
Gervonta Davis has his doubts about the legitimacy of Ryan Garcia’s mental health struggles. When asked after a recent open workout whether he is stronger mentally than his rival, Davis suggested that Garcia’s mental health break last year was an “excuse” to “get out of stuff.” Garcia revealed less than two weeks after his July 2021 fight against Javier Fortuna was announced in April 2021 that he had withdrawn to focus on improving his mental health.
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney on Tank Davis vs. Hector Garcia: “I kicked him [Hector] out of camp because he couldn’t keep up”
By Allan Fox: Devin Haney says Hector Luis Garcia is a tune-up-level opponent for Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis’ next fight on January 7th and not a threat to beating him. According to Haney, Haney he used the unbeaten Hector Garcia (16-0, 10 KOs) as one of his sparring partners before his fight against Joseph ‘Jojo’ Diaz in December 2021, and he was forced to kick him out of camp because the Dominican couldn’t keep up with him.
BoxingNews24.com
Tony Harrison ready to “fill in” against Tim Tszyu
By Allan Fox: Former WBC junior middleweight champion Tony Harrison has volunteered to “fill in” to replace injured undisputed champ Jermell Charlo to fight Tim Tszyu next. Tszyu has already been out of the ring for nine months. As such, it’s in his best interest to stay busy by fighting Harrison.
Boxing Scene
Joseph Parker Aims To Work His Way To Avenging Career Defeats
Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker is hoping for a better year in 2023. Back in September, Parker suffered the first knockout loss of his career when he was dropped and stopped by unbeaten banger, Olympic silver medal winner Joe Joyce. The loss snapped a six fight win streak for the New Zealand fighter.
Boxing Scene
Dalton Smith Extends Promotional Pact With Eddie Hearn
Undefeated British Super-Lightweight Champion Dalton Smith has signed a new multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing that will see the Sheffield star fight exclusively on DAZN in 2023. One of the hottest young properties in world boxing, 'Thunder' (13-0, 10 KOs) enjoyed a stellar 2022, winning all four...
Boxing Scene
Best of 2022? Look No Further Than Bivol, Taylor, Garcia, and Plant
There are a couple things I’ve always promised myself. But if I was ever lucky enough to score a hole in one, I’ve vowed to pluck the ball out of the cup, slide the club into the bag and head straight to my car – because it’d never get any better.
bodyslam.net
Brock Lesnar Was Challenged To A Fight Backstage At Crown Jewel 2019
Brock Lesnar was almost in a fight backstage at 2019’s WWE Crown Jewel. Tim Allcock, a member of Fury’s team, allegedly risked Brock Lesnar’s wrath by challenging The Beast Incarnate backstage. During a 2019 interview, IFL TV host Kugan Cassius told Tyson Fury’s brother, Tommy, about the event. He also mentioned that Allcock’s behavior was reported.
Boxing Scene
Still Addicted to Boxing, Dmitriy Salita Savors View from Promoter Chair
He had a ring career better than 99.9 percent of his colleagues. And these days, Dmitriy Salita is aiming to replicate that success beyond the ropes. The Brooklyn-based Ukrainian earned a second-tier belt by beating Derrick Campos on the Calzaghe-Jones show at Madison Square Garden in 2008 and translated it to a challenge of recognized 140-pound champ Amir Khan 13 months later on the WBA claimant’s home turf in the United Kingdom.
BoxingNews24.com
Terence Crawford making a pitch to Errol Spence Jr
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford hasn’t given up on pursuing a lucrative fight against welterweight superstar Errol Spence Jr for 2023. Last week, a needy WBO 147-lb champion Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) reached out to the unbeaten IBF/WBA/WBO champ Spence on Twitter, letting him know that he’s ready to reopen the negotiations with the Texas native, hoping he’ll let what happen in the past be water under the bridge after walking away from their talks without warning to fight David Avanesyan on December 10th.
Boxing Scene
David Price Believes Fury's Size Will Play Big Role in Usyk Showdown
Olympic bronze medalist David Price expects Tyson Fury to use his size and veteran tactics to topple Oleksandr Usyk. The handlers for Fury and Usyk are in talks for a 2023 undisputed showdown, with the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBC, WBO heavyweight titles at stake. In the past, Usyk was able...
Boxing Scene
Jim Smith Inks Promotional Pact With Frank Warren
THE OUTSTANDING AMATEUR star Jim Smith has turned professional and has signed promotional terms with Frank Warren and Queensberry. The 18-year-old, who has remained undefeated over the last six years, is a six-time National champion and multi-time Box Cup winner with European experience. Smith hails from good fighting stock, with...
Boxing Scene
Crawford Reaches Out To Spence About Restarting Talks
Terence Crawford Jr. evidently is still very much interested in pursuing a fight with Errol Spence Jr. Earlier this week, the WBO welterweight titlist from Omaha, Nebraska, publicly reached out to Spence, the WBA, WBC, and IBF champion from Desoto, Texas, on Twitter about restarting negotiations for the undisputed 147-pound championship. Crawford’s sentiment echoed what Spence said shortly after their initial negotiations flatlined in late October, leading Crawford to pursue a fight with David Avanesyan, whom he ended up stopping in the sixth round a couple of weekends ago at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
Boxing Scene
Mauricio Lara Still Wants Warrington, Eager To Face Lopez and Wood
Mauricio “Bronco” Lara feels that his rivalry with Josh Warrington is a personal thing, and still wants to fight him despite the fact that Warrington recently lost his world title against Luis Alberto “Venado” Lopez. But Lara also warns Lopez that the belt belongs to him.
Comments / 0