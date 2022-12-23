WWE Smackdown did not go off as originally planned. Kevin Owens, John Cena and The Bloodline were all to close the show, but there was no Owens. Kevin Owens was supposed to be featured on the double Smackdown tapings, but couldn't make it due to what WWE told us was a "nightmare travel situation." As a result, Owens had to be written out of the shows and major production and writing changes were made.

2 DAYS AGO