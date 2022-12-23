Read full article on original website
AEW Dark: Elevation Results And Stream (12/26): Athena, Dralistico, More In Action
All Elite Wrestling will air the December 26, 2022 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation on their YouTube channel at 7PM EST. The stream for the show can be seen above. Full results can be seen below. AEW Dark: Elevation (12/26) Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose defeated Karizma & Leva Bates.
Tony Khan: Our January 4th Show Won't Have The Finger Poke Of Doom
AEW will kick off the new year with AEW Dynamite on January 4 in Seattle. The first AEW show of 2023 will feature a new set design, marking a new era for the company. Though WCW didn't close until 2001, the January 4, 1999 episode of WCW Nitro damaged the product in the eyes of many fans as the show closed with Hulk Hogan winning the WCW Championship by hitting a finger poke on Kevin Nash.
Kenny Omega: Without Me, NJPW Has Lacked Charisma, Magic, And Eyeballs Watching
Kenny Omega is ready to being the magic back to NJPW. Omega will return to NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom 17 when he faces Will Ospreay for the IWGP US Championship. Omega hasn't competed in NJPW since Wrestle Kingdom 13 when he lost the IWGP Heavyweight Championship to Hiroshi Tanahashi. Omega...
Details Behind Karl Anderson's Agreement To Work NJPW And WWE
As has been the case all along, Karl Anderson is still slated to work NJPW Wrestle Kingdom. Reports emerged recently indicating that WWE and NJPW had come to an agreement for Anderson to work the January NJPW spectacular, but those that we've spoken to all throughout the process say that has been the plan since August.
More Details Behind Sasha Banks Leaving WWE And Her NJPW Deal
Sasha Banks, aka Mercedes Varnado has been the subject of much speculation. However, we've finally gained some clarity on some details. It was confirmed to Fightful that Mercedes' WWE exit was negotiated "months ago," likely when Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. reported as much. However, WWE has yet to officially confirm this, and she remains listed on the company's official website.
Lio Rush: Coming To NJPW Has Awakened Something In Me That I’ve Been Looking For
Lio Rush and YOH discuss winning the NJPW Super Junior Tag League. YOH and Rush won the tournament by defeating Ace Austin and Chris Bey in the finals. With they win, they earned the right to challenge Catch 2/2 (TJP & Francesco Akira) for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. The victory marked the fourth time YOH won the tournament; he and SHO previously won it in 2017, 2018, and 2019.
Jay White: I'm Prepping For Okada By Building Chicken Coops, That's How I View Him
Jay White discusses his preparation for his upcoming IWGP World Heavyweight Championship bout at Wrestle Kingdom 17. At Wrestle Kingdom 17, Jay White is set to defend his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Kazuchika Okada. The match will be the sixth time that the two have faced off in singles action, but it will also be the second time that the pair have faced off at a Wrestle Kingdom event.
Major Changes To The WWE Smackdown Show On December 16 Due To Travel Woes
WWE Smackdown did not go off as originally planned. Kevin Owens, John Cena and The Bloodline were all to close the show, but there was no Owens. Kevin Owens was supposed to be featured on the double Smackdown tapings, but couldn't make it due to what WWE told us was a "nightmare travel situation." As a result, Owens had to be written out of the shows and major production and writing changes were made.
Tony Khan Discusses Cody Rhodes' AEW Departure, Says That It Affected Multiple Departments
Tony Khan discusses Cody Rhodes' departure from All Elite Wrestling. The wrestling world has been turned on its head multiple times in 2022, but one of the first shocking moments of the year came on February 15, when Cody Rhodes announced that he was leaving AEW. Rhodes, alongside The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks), was considered to be a founding father of the company and was often featured in top programs on both AEW Dynamite and Rampage.
Billington Bulldogs vs. BOMAYE Fight Club Added To MLW Blood & Thunder 2023
The Billington Bulldogs will be in action at MLW Blood & Thunder. Tom & Mark Billington, the nephews of The Dynamite Kid, made their MLW debuts at the Fightland taping in October, where they teamed up with Davey Boy Smith Jr. to face the BOMAYE Fight Club trio of Alex Kane, Myron Reed & Mr. Thomas.
Backstage News, Producers For WWE Raw And Smackdown December 12-16
- Title shot tourney finals: Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley: TJ Wilson. - Street Profits & Akira Tozawa vs. Judgment Day: Shane Helms. - United States Title Contender: Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley: Abyss. Backstage News. - Kylie Rae worked the WWE Main Event tapings as Briana Ray. Internally, she was...
Tony Khan Talks Future Changes To AEW's Set/Presentation, Says The Most Important Thing Is The Fans
Tony Khan talks the upcoming changes to AEW's set and/or presentation. Earlier this month, rumors began to circulate stating that AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage will have a new look and/or a new presentation to kick off 2023. These rumors were later confirmed by Tony Khan in a recent interview with TV Insider.
AEW Battle Of The Belts V Scheduled To Air Live On 1/6 After AEW Rampage
AEW Battle of the Belts V will be live. According to the TNT schedule, AEW Battle of the Belts V will air live at 11 p.m. ET on Friday, January 6. The event will air after a live episode of AEW Rampage. This is the same format AEW had for...
WWE Live Holiday Tour Results From Columbus, OH (12/26): Bianca Belair Battles Bayley
WWE held a live event on December 26 from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Headlines) and highlights are below. WWE Live Holiday Tour Results From Columbus, OH (12/26) Dexter Lumis def. The Miz. Omos def. Mustafa Ali. Johnny Gargano def. Baron Corbin. The Street...
Shinsuke Nakamura Says He Was Initially Told No By WWE About Facing Great Muta, Triple H Said Yes
On January 1, Shinsuke Nakamura will return to Pro Wrestling NOAH to face The Great Muta. Nakamura, who is signed to WWE, hasn't competed in NOAH since 2013. Muta (Keiji Mutoh) is currently on his retirement tour, which will conclude on February 23, 2023. He is set to compete in his last bout as The Great Muta on January 22, 2023.
Billie Starkz, Daddy Magic, AR Fox, WorkHorsemen, More In Action On 12/27 AEW Dark
AEW Dark (12/27) - The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) vs. The Hughes Brothers (Terrence & Terrell Hughes) - The Iron Savages (Boulder & Bronson) vs. Brandon Bullock & Jameson Ryan. - Fuego Del Sol vs. Lucky Ali. - "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard vs. Brock Anderson. Fightful will have...
Wrestling World Remembers Brodie Lee On Two Year Anniversary Of His Passing | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, December 26, 2022. - Many performers, fans, and promotions took time out of their day today to celebrate the life of Jon Huber (Brodie Lee/Luke Harper) on the two year anniversary of his passing:. - Check out the latest edition of AEW...
Jimmy Jacobs Reflects On Bullet Club Photo That Led To WWE Firing, Gives Triple H's Reaction
Jimmy Jacobs, who worked in WWE as a writer after a successful in-ring career on the independent scene, was fired from the company in October 2017. The firing came after Jacobs took a photo with Bullet Club members The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Hangman Page, and Marty Scurll. Bullet Club were at WWE Raw filming a Being The Elite bit.
John Morrison: CM Punk Getting Hurt Is The Shits, How He Dealt With It Is Funny
John Morrison shares his thoughts on CM Punk's injury and his comments at the press conference after AEW All Out. Punk won the AEW World Championship by defeating Jon Moxley at AEW All Out. He reportedly suffered a triceps injury that required surgery during the match. At the post-show press conference, Punk made some heated remarks about Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, which reportedly led to a brawl between the two sides. Everyone involved was subsequently suspended, and while Omega and the Young Bucks have returned to AEW, Punk's status remains unclear.
NJPW STRONG Detonation Results (12/24): STRONG Openweight Title Match, Bobby Fish In Action
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired its latest episode of NJPW STRONG on December 24. Matches were taped on November 20 from The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results and highlights are below. NJPW STRONG Detonation Results (12/24) - Lince Dorado & Mascara Dorada...
