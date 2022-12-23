ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony Khan: Our January 4th Show Won't Have The Finger Poke Of Doom

AEW will kick off the new year with AEW Dynamite on January 4 in Seattle. The first AEW show of 2023 will feature a new set design, marking a new era for the company. Though WCW didn't close until 2001, the January 4, 1999 episode of WCW Nitro damaged the product in the eyes of many fans as the show closed with Hulk Hogan winning the WCW Championship by hitting a finger poke on Kevin Nash.
Details Behind Karl Anderson's Agreement To Work NJPW And WWE

As has been the case all along, Karl Anderson is still slated to work NJPW Wrestle Kingdom. Reports emerged recently indicating that WWE and NJPW had come to an agreement for Anderson to work the January NJPW spectacular, but those that we've spoken to all throughout the process say that has been the plan since August.
More Details Behind Sasha Banks Leaving WWE And Her NJPW Deal

Sasha Banks, aka Mercedes Varnado has been the subject of much speculation. However, we've finally gained some clarity on some details. It was confirmed to Fightful that Mercedes' WWE exit was negotiated "months ago," likely when Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. reported as much. However, WWE has yet to officially confirm this, and she remains listed on the company's official website.
Lio Rush: Coming To NJPW Has Awakened Something In Me That I’ve Been Looking For

Lio Rush and YOH discuss winning the NJPW Super Junior Tag League. YOH and Rush won the tournament by defeating Ace Austin and Chris Bey in the finals. With they win, they earned the right to challenge Catch 2/2 (TJP & Francesco Akira) for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. The victory marked the fourth time YOH won the tournament; he and SHO previously won it in 2017, 2018, and 2019.
Jay White: I'm Prepping For Okada By Building Chicken Coops, That's How I View Him

Jay White discusses his preparation for his upcoming IWGP World Heavyweight Championship bout at Wrestle Kingdom 17. At Wrestle Kingdom 17, Jay White is set to defend his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Kazuchika Okada. The match will be the sixth time that the two have faced off in singles action, but it will also be the second time that the pair have faced off at a Wrestle Kingdom event.
Major Changes To The WWE Smackdown Show On December 16 Due To Travel Woes

WWE Smackdown did not go off as originally planned. Kevin Owens, John Cena and The Bloodline were all to close the show, but there was no Owens. Kevin Owens was supposed to be featured on the double Smackdown tapings, but couldn't make it due to what WWE told us was a "nightmare travel situation." As a result, Owens had to be written out of the shows and major production and writing changes were made.
Tony Khan Discusses Cody Rhodes' AEW Departure, Says That It Affected Multiple Departments

Tony Khan discusses Cody Rhodes' departure from All Elite Wrestling. The wrestling world has been turned on its head multiple times in 2022, but one of the first shocking moments of the year came on February 15, when Cody Rhodes announced that he was leaving AEW. Rhodes, alongside The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks), was considered to be a founding father of the company and was often featured in top programs on both AEW Dynamite and Rampage.
Backstage News, Producers For WWE Raw And Smackdown December 12-16

- Title shot tourney finals: Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley: TJ Wilson. - Street Profits & Akira Tozawa vs. Judgment Day: Shane Helms. - United States Title Contender: Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley: Abyss. Backstage News. - Kylie Rae worked the WWE Main Event tapings as Briana Ray. Internally, she was...
John Morrison: CM Punk Getting Hurt Is The Shits, How He Dealt With It Is Funny

John Morrison shares his thoughts on CM Punk's injury and his comments at the press conference after AEW All Out. Punk won the AEW World Championship by defeating Jon Moxley at AEW All Out. He reportedly suffered a triceps injury that required surgery during the match. At the post-show press conference, Punk made some heated remarks about Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, which reportedly led to a brawl between the two sides. Everyone involved was subsequently suspended, and while Omega and the Young Bucks have returned to AEW, Punk's status remains unclear.
