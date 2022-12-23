ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAVY News 10

SUV engulfed in flames after 3-vehicle crash on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An SUV became engulfed in flames after being involved in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk. One person was taken to Sentara Obici after the crash in the 2000 block (between Carolina and Copeland roads) around 4 p.m. with non life-threatening injuries, per city spokesperson Jennifer Moore. A car and tractor-trailer that were also involved both had moderate damage.
WAVY News 10

2 charged in 'swatting' spree nationwide, including in Chesapeake

13News Now

Woman airlifted to hospital after stabbing in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — A woman is in the hospital after she was stabbed in Suffolk Thursday night. The Suffolk Police Dept. said it happened in the 1300 block of Bethlehem Street just before 8 p.m. The woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital. Police said her injuries are serious...
