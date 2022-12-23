Read full article on original website
Man arrested for stealing mail in Twin Cities suburb
CHASKA, Minn. – Police in Chaska arrested a 40-year-old man from St. Paul who they say threw a gun into a snowbank before officers approached him. Officers responded to a report of a man going through mailboxes and looking inside parked vehicles. Officers say when the man first noticed...
Arrests made in deadly Mall of America shooting
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Officials say charges are expected as early as Tuesday against five people in custody for last week’s shooting death of a 19-year-old man at the Mall of America. The arrests were made on Saturday morning, hours after Johntae Hudson died, and authorities are still searching...
Police officer accused of harassing wanted person
STILLWATER, Minn. – A police officer in Oakdale faces gross misdemeanor charges for harassing a person with reported mental health problems who was wanted on a felony warrant. Washington County prosecutors say 41-year-old Officer Charles Nelson was ordered to monitor the suspect’s home but not engage with him, and...
Man tosses loaded gun into snowbank, arrested for mail theft, drugs
CHASKA, Minn. — Police in Chaska Saturday morning arrested a 40-year-old man from St. Paul who allegedly threw a gun into a snowbank before officers approached him.The Chaska Police Department says officers responded to the area of Scenic View Drive and Crest Drive around 10 a.m. to a report of a man going through mailboxes and looking inside parked vehicles.Officers say when the man first noticed them, he threw something into a snowbank. An officer who looked in the snowbank after the man was detained found a fully loaded handgun with its serial number scratched up.The man allegedly had over 30 pieces of stolen mail fall out of his winter coat when police detained him.Police also say the man had suspected methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia in his pockets.The man had a previous felony conviction and is being held in jail on several charges, CPD says.
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shooting
The Bloomington Police Department announced that two adults and three juveniles were arrested in connection to the fatal Mall of America shooting that occurred around 7:50 PM on December 23 in the Nordstrom store in Mall of America.
Attempted theft at Edina Macy's leads to confrontation, gun pointing incident
EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Four real-life Grinches have been charged with theft and first-degree aggravated robbery after allegedly stealing from a Macy’s in Edina in the days leading up to the holidays. According to police, on Dec. 15, at around 9:42 p.m. officers were called to Macy's located...
Federal jury indicts Maple Grove man for violent carjacking at Blaine grocery store
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man charged in connection to the armed carjacking of a father and daughter at a Blaine grocery store in September was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury.Justin Kittleson, 20, of Maple Grove, allegedly targeted the two victims as they left Cub Foods and were loading groceries in their car.MORE: "He was going to have to shoot me": Carjacking victim tells story of saving daughter at gunpointCourt documents say Kittleson shot at a 60-year-old man who was trying to protect his adult daughter from the suspect. A 9mm casing was found on the ground.Kittleson was charged in late September with one count of carjacking and one count of using, carrying, brandishing, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.Officers were able to identify and locate Kittleson using surveillance video footage and with help from the public.
Charges: Police officer goaded man with mental health issues into armed standoff
An officer with the Oakdale Police Department has been charged with harassing a man with mental health issues to the point that the man exited his home with a shotgun, prompting a SWAT team response. The Washington County Attorney's Office announced this week it had charged Charles Nelson, 41, of...
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George Musser
Just before 8:00 PM on Sunday, December 25, 2022, members of the family of George Musser announced and confirmed that the Stillwater Police Department had found the body of George Musser after the had gone missing early in the morning of Saturday, December 24, 2022.
Police: 19-year-old killed in shooting at Mall of America
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — A teenager was killed during a shooting at the Mall of America on Friday that sent frightened customers at the nation’s largest shopping center racing into a lockdown just before the holiday weekend, police said. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said the victim was...
Workers zip tied during bank robbery in Inver Grove Heights, police search for suspects
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Police say two bank workers were restrained with zip ties during a robbery Thursday at Vermillion State Bank in Inver Grove Heights.Two people robbed the bank on the 2900 block of 80th Street shortly before 11 a.m., police say.The suspect vehicle is said to be a Buick LeSabre last seen in the area of Highway 52 and 80th Street.Police say no one was injured during the incident.The Inver Grove Heights Police Department urges anyone with information regarding the robbery to call their crime tip line at 651-450-2530.
Criminal Charges Filed In Burnett County Against Contractor
BURNETT COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- Criminal charges have been filed against Micah Flodin, owner of Legacy Builders in Siren, WI, following an investigation by Law Enforcement into allegations against him from clients that had hired Flodin to work on building projects. When interviewed by Law Enforcement, Flodin stated that he underestimated the labor it would take to complete the jobs.
Drug bust near Eden Valley turns up 900 fentanyl pills
(Eden Valley MN-) A big drug bust took place in Meeker County early Thursday morning. The CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force says they assisted the Eden Valley Police Department and the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office with a traffic stop shortly after midnight on 12-22-22. A 42 year old Minneapolis man was arrested after a search of his vehicle revealed 900 fake oxycodone pills that tested positive for the presence of fentanyl, approximately one half pound of marijuana wax (BHO) and a loaded handgun. The suspect in this case is being held in the Meeker County jail on an Aggravated 1st Degree Controlled Substance charge and other charges related to the incident.
Absolutely Horrifying! Minnesota Man Doused With Gasoline And Lit On Fire
It is hard to wrap your head around what would motivate someone to do something so incredibly evil as to actually intentionally light someone on fire, but that is the case last week in Brooklyn Center Minnesota. his story as reported by Bring Me The News has lots of twists and turns with a lot of unanswered questions.
Man shot dead on Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis identified
E 24th Street and Nicollet Avenue in fall 2022. Pic: Google Streetview. A 31-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting on Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis on Wednesday. Derrick Luke Harding-Reyes died from a gunshot wound to the head near the intersection of 24th Street E....
Stillwater Police search for missing 20-year-old man
STILLWATER, Minn. — The Stillwater Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating George Musser. The 20-year-old Musser was last seen at Brian’s Bar in downtown Stillwater at roughly 2:10 a.m., according to a statement from the department. Musser, who lives in Stillwater and attends...
Man murdered at Minneapolis bus stop
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a bus stop in the Whittier neighborhood of Minneapolis. The shooting happened yesterday afternoon at 24th Street and Nicollet Avenue. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the suspect and victim may have known each other. No arrests have been made yet.
Minneapolis Firefighter ‘Significantly’ Injured by Deadly Fire
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and a firefighter suffered significant injuries after a fire broke out in a vacant duplex this morning. Statements from the fire department indicate the home was boarded up and firefighters had to remove boards in order to engage the flames inside the older 2-1/2 story residence. The victim was found outside the structure, and despite life-saving efforts performed by emergency personnel at the scene, the person later died after being transported to a hospital.
Teenager dead after shooting prompts lockdown at Mall of America 2 days before Christmas
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A 19-year-old man died in a shooting that prompted the Mall of America to go on lockdown Friday night less than two days before Christmas.Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges says around 7:50 p.m., officers heard gunshots on the first floor of Nordstrom. There were 16 officers working in the mall at the time of the shooting.Hodges says it appears there was a physical altercation prior to the shooting involving anywhere between 5-9 individuals. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. A bystander was struck by a stray bullet in their jacket, but was not injured.Police have not arrested...
Father of 10-year-old shot inside Minneapolis apartment sentenced to 90 days in workhouse
MINNEAPOLIS -- The father of a 10-year-old boy who was shot and killed inside a Minneapolis apartment in April was sentenced to 90 days in a workhouse.Brandon Mayberry was charged with one count of felony manslaughter. Charging documents said that he had left for work, leaving two boys alone in the apartment. At some point, they found a gun under a pillow in Mayberry's bedroom, and a 12-year-old pulled the trigger by accident. Officers arrived at the apartment and found the 10-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He later died at the hospital.Police say they found eight guns inside the apartment, several of which were loaded. Ammo was also found unsecured.Aside from spending 90 days in a workhouse, Mayberry must undergo a mental health evaluation and own no guns. The court also ordered a restitution of $6,000. He was sentenced to a 5-year stay of imposition, meaning that if he abides by his sentence, the felony manslaughter charge will be converted to a misdemeanor.
