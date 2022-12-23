Ten Hag says Newcastle and Chelsea join United in needing a top-four finish

Erik ten Hag accepts he is under pressure to ensure Manchester United qualify for the Champions League but believes Newcastle’s Eddie Howe and Chelsea’s Graham Potter also have to achieve a top-four finish.

On Tuesday, United will host Nottingham Forest. They are currently in fifth, three points behind Spurs and one more off Newcastle, having played a game less than both. Ten Hag was asked if he acknowledges United have to finish at least fourth this year.

“I accept how it is, I accept that pressure,” said the Dutchman. “But also for the manager of Chelsea, of Newcastle United – clubs who have invested a lot in their squad – it’s a big pressure for all of us to get into the top four. We want to be in the top four and fighting for trophies. That’s our aim.

“We are aware the competition is tough but that also counts for all of the seven or eight clubs fighting for the top four. For anyone watching the Premier League it is great for them, it’s very exciting for them. I am looking at the process of how we are performing. Of course we have to get the results as well but the process is right, we are making progress and we have a good opportunity and a good chance to make that top four.”

Ten Hag brushed aside any notion that the break for the World Cup offers an excuse for any disappointing results from his team. “We all knew the restart [with the Carabao Cup] was five or six days after the World Cup final. Everyone has to be ready and accept it. The manager and coaching staff of course, but also the players – they have to accept it,” said Ten Hag. “They want trophies. We spoke about the tough competition [ahead] and we have to be ready for it and deal with it. Do it smart and hopefully get the right performance and results.”

Lisandro Martínez, for Argentina, and Raphaël Varane, for France, were involved in the World Cup final and Ten Hag is not sure if either will be available for the Forest game. “I couldn’t answer. He’s [Martínez] still celebrating in Argentina. I can understand that it’s very emotional. Winning the World Cup for your country is the highest you can be. But also Martínez has to accept that on the 27th the Premier League comes back,” the 52-year-old said. “Varane, of course, is disappointed but can also be proud of being in the final.”