Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
NIKE, Inc. (NKE) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
NKE - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this athletic apparel maker have returned +9.7%,...
Zacks.com
Online Growth Aids Sally Beauty (SBH), High Costs Persist
SBH - Free Report) is benefiting from a growing e-commerce business. The beauty products provider benefits from strength in its strategic growth pillars and is undertaking prudent buyouts to fuel growth. However, the company faces escalated cost inflation and supply chain-related issues. Let’s delve deeper. Online Business Aids Growth.
Zacks.com
6 Reasons Why Investors Should Bet on Delta Air (DAL) Stock
DAL - Free Report) is benefiting from improved air-travel demand and strength across cargo business. Against this backdrop, let’s look at the factors that make this stock an attractive pick. What Makes Delta Air an Attractive Pick?. An Outperformer: A glimpse at the company’s price trend reveals that the...
Zacks.com
Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Mondelez International (MDLZ) This Year?
MDLZ - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question. Mondelez is one of 200 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit...
Zacks.com
3 Insurance Stocks Wall Street Analysts Think Will Rally in 2023
EIG - Free Report) , Mercury General Corporation (. MCY - Free Report) and MGIC Investment Corporation (. MTG - Free Report) are expected to give solid returns in 2023, banking on the aforementioned tailwinds. Per Global Insurance Market Index released by Marsh, global commercial insurance prices increased 6% in...
Zacks.com
5 Stocks Set to Pop In 2023
As we get into the final days of the year, it’s a good time to plan for next year. This hasn’t been the best of years for the stock market, mainly because of earlier actions to boost the economy with quantitative easing. But inflation went up to 40-year highs and the Fed finally changed course in the first quarter of this year. Through 7 meetings, the federal funds rate was raised by a total of 4.25%. This increased borrowing costs for individuals and businesses, slowing down the economy and leading to some moderation in prices.
Zacks.com
Here's Why You Should Retain Mattel (MAT) Stock for Now
MAT - Free Report) is poised to benefit from product innovation, digital efforts and robust Hot Wheels sales. This and the emphasis on the cost-saving program bodes well. However, inflationary pressures and supply chain challenges are a concern. Let us discuss the factors highlighting why investors should retain the stock...
Zacks.com
Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Basic Materials Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more...
Zacks.com
5 Oil & Gas Stocks Still on Sale Despite Sector Boom
Despite concerns surrounding high inflation and slowing growth, this year has been a stellar one for Oil/Energy bulls. The space has easily emerged as the best performing of all 11 U.S. market sectors, gaining nearly 57% so far in 2022. In contrast, the other 10 indexes have all suffered losses year to date. Meanwhile, the broader S&P 500 benchmark is down more than 19% during this period.
Zacks.com
Looking for Stocks with Positive Earnings Momentum? Check Out These 2 Consumer Staples Names
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. Life...
Zacks.com
Pre-Markets Muted on Trade, Housing Numbers
Numbers for November are out on this first trading day of a holiday-shortened week, with figures a marked improvement month over month: -$83.3 billion versus -$98.8 billion in October. It’s the smallest level since December 2020, and well off the all-time low we saw in March of this year, with both Imports and Exports down.
Zacks.com
How to Find Strong Oils and Energy Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be...
Zacks.com
Beat the Market the Zacks Way: Boeing, General Electric, AmerisourceBergen, Kimberly-Clark in Focus
U.S. stocks edged higher on December 23, yet the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq registered a weekly loss as fears of a recession with the expected continuation of interest rate hikes battered investor confidence. For the week, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq declined 0.2% and 1.9%, respectively. Both indexes,...
Zacks.com
3 Under-$10 Drug Stocks Wall Street Analysts Recommend Buying
The year 2022 has been a mixed ride for the Medical sector, which played a pivotal role in getting the global economy on track following the COVID-19 pandemic by making successful vaccines and medicines. Current Market Dynamics of the Medical Sector. The current year started off on a high note...
Zacks.com
DecisionPoint Systems Inc. (DPSI) Shows Fast-paced Momentum But Is Still a Bargain Stock
Momentum investing is essentially the opposite of the tried-and-tested Wall Street adage -- "buy low and sell high." Investors following this investing style typically avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. They believe instead that one could make far more money in lesser time by "buying high and selling higher."
Zacks.com
Reasons Why You Should Avoid Betting on Greif (GEF) Now
GEF - Free Report) has failed to impress investors with its recent operational performance, which bore the brunt of weak demand owing to muted consumer spending in North America, energy inflation in EMEA and Covid-related shutdowns in China. Its results have also been impacted by the rapid decline in steel...
Zacks.com
Amcor (AMCR) Sells Russia Unit to HS Investments for 370M Euro
AMCR - Free Report) announced that it sold three Russia factories to HS Investments based in the same country. In August, Amcor initially announced the sale of its Russia business, following its March announcement about scaling down operations and exploring options for its business in the country. The statement was released in March as Russia launched an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Zacks.com
Best Inverse/Leveraged ETF Areas of Last Week
Wall Street saw mixed trading last week. The S&P 500 (down 0.2%), the Dow Jones (up 0.9%), the Nasdaq Composite (down 1.9%) and the Russell 2000 (down 0.1%) gained/lost in a moderate range. While rising rate concerns were rife, upbeat economic indicators provided some support to the market. Americans have...
Zacks.com
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 27th
SQM - Free Report) : This company which produces fertilizer and iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products and sells in over 60 countries throughout the world, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
Zacks.com
Visa Inc. (V) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
V - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this global payments processor have returned -2.3%, compared...
Comments / 0