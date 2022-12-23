Read full article on original website
See Photos from Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve Party — Including a Sia Performance!
The event was decked out in red trees, ball pits, and a music star duetting with Kim Kardashian's daughter North West The Kardashian-Jenner family got the greatest gift of all this holiday season — a performance from Sia at their annual Christmas Eve party! During yet another extravagant holiday party from the Kardashian crew and some of their closest pals, Kourtney Kardashian Barker's home in Calabasas was revamped to reel in the season. It was complete with red Christmas trees, plenty of chocolate goodies, an all-red ball pit...
Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Her and Ben Affleck's 'Amazing' Christmas with 'Blended Families'
"We have blended families, doubled the people, doubled the fun, doubled the love, doubled the presents and tripled the chaos!" Lopez wrote in her On the JLo newsletter about her holiday Jennifer Lopez is feeling the joy of family togetherness this Christmas. The "On the Floor" singer, 53, opened up about her holiday festivities in the latest installment of her On the JLo newsletter, in which she noted that she celebrated Christmas this year with her "blended families." "We have blended families, doubled the people, doubled the fun, doubled the love, doubled the...
Diddy Shares First Look at His Newborn Daughter Love in Christmas Family Photo
Diddy announced the arrival of his daughter, Love Sean Combs, via Twitter on Dec. 10 Sean "Diddy" Combs' youngest daughter completed their Christmas family photo shoot. The hip-hop mogul, 53, shared photos with his children, minus his son Justin Dior, posing in matching pajama onesies on Sunday. The proud dad sweetly held his newborn, daughter Love, in his arm while surrounded by kids, Quincy, 31, King, 24, Chance, 16, and twins, D'Lila Star and Jessie James, both 16. "Merry Christmas from my family to yours! LOVE ❤️" he...
Brooke Shields Shares Family Photos from Christmas with Her Two Daughters: 'My Heart Is Full'
Brooke Shields shares daughters Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19, with husband Chris Henchy Brooke Shields is spreading Christmas cheer with her family. On Sunday, the actress, 57, shared a series of photos on Instagram from her Christmas weekend celebration, featuring husband Chris Henchy and their two daughters Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19. In the festive snaps, Shields and her family enjoy a Christmas Eve dinner at The Polo Bar in New York City. In the first snap, the Pretty Baby star smiles at the dinner table alongside her daughters,...
Halle Berry and Boyfriend Van Hunt Celebrate Christmas 'with Bed Hair and Hoodie'
Halle Berry and Van Hunt went public with their relationship in September 2020 Halle Berry and Van Hunt enjoyed a lazy day for Christmas. The Bruised actor/director, 56, shared a photo on Instagram Sunday showcasing her low-key Christmas celebration with her musician boyfriend, 52. The pair snapped a selfie with Berry's chic razor cut in her face, and Hunt comfortably rocking a black hoodie. She gave a nod to their appearance in the caption and wrote, "With bed hair and hoodie … We wish you all a very Merry Christmas...
Khloé Kardashian Gives Rare Glimpse at Baby Boy in Christmas Photos with Daughter True
Khloé Kardashian is celebrating her baby boy's first Christmas. The Kardashians star, 38, dazzled in a a red gown as she posed with daughter True Thompson, 4, and her 5-month-old son in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. "Merry Christmas," Kardashian wrote in the Instagram caption of the carousel of gorgeous family photos.
Naomi Campbell Shares Rare Glimpse of Baby in Matching Holiday PJ Family Picture
The supermodel and actress announced that she had welcomed her daughter in May 2021 Naomi Campbell is rocking the Christmas PJ's with her baby girl! On Sunday, the supermodel and actress, 52, posted a photo of her holiday get-together, with all of her guests wearing matching red plaid pajamas. "Merry Christmas To All. Grateful & Blessed #unconditionallove ❤️🎄❤️🎄❤️" she captioned the shot. In the photo, Campbell holds her 1½-year-old daughter, with the little one's face covered with a filtered red heart. RELATED: Everything New Mom Naomi Campbell Said About Wanting Kids...
Bono's Daughter Eve Hewson Responds to 'Nepotism Baby' List: 'Pretty Devastated I'm Not Featured'
The Bad Sisters star joked on Twitter that she'd been left out of the ongoing discourse about the success children of celebrities There's one "nepotism baby" who's feeling a little left out: Bono's daughter, Eve Hewson. The actress, 31, tweeted some cheeky responses to the ongoing "nepo baby" conversation prompted by New York magazine's recent cover story. Evidently, the U2 frontman's daughter had yet to see her name pop-up in the discourse. "Actually pretty devastated i'm not featured in the nepo baby article like haven't they seen my hit...
Mariah Carey Shares Sweet Photos from Christmas Eve Sleigh Ride with Twins Moroccan and Monroe
The singer and her 11-year-old twins went for a "surprise midnight sleigh ride" where they snapped photos in the snow with Santa Claus Mariah Carey is embracing the main event of her favorite season. On Sunday, the mom of two, 52, shared scenes from her Christmas Eve on Instagram, where she and twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, enjoyed a "surprise midnight sleigh ride" with Santa Claus. In the sweet photos, Carey smiles while standing next to a black and red sleigh, where her two kids are nestled inside wearing...
Drew Barrymore Opens Up About a 'Cripplingly Difficult' Year and How She Triumphed: 'I've Slayed More Dragons'
The host of The Drew Barrymore Show is finding new success on TV — and in the rest of her life. "This is the most real happiness I've ever known," she says The hardest people to interview are those who have done a lot of interviews — and Drew Barrymore now interviews people for a living on The Drew Barrymore Show, where she breezily transitions from chats with celebs like George Clooney to extolling the virtues of air fryers. So as I step onto the elevator of her New York City...
Cher Shows Off Huge, Engagement-Like Diamond Ring from Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards: 'No Words'
The icon sparked engagement buzz by sharing a photo of a dazzling, pear-shaped diamond ring from her new boyfriend on Twitter Cher is blinging it on — and showing her love life off — this holiday season. On Christmas day, the pop icon, 76 shared a photo of a dazzling, engagement-like diamond ring on Twitter and expressed that it was a gift from her boyfriend, Alexander "AE" Edwards. "THERE R NO WORDS," she wrote in the caption. The photo quickly garnered buzz across social media about the couple's engagement status, causing Cher to...
Jennifer Lopez Gives Peek at 'Hummingbird Christmas' Style, Including Gown She Wore for Ben Affleck Duet!
"To me, hummingbirds are messengers of love," Lopez wrote in her On the JLo newsletter of her 2022 holiday style theme Jennifer Lopez decked out the holidays in style with a special theme this year. The Marry Me star, 53, shared photos from her holiday celebrations on the latest installment of her On the JLo newsletter, and announced that she centered her Christmas theme and style this year around the idea of the hummingbird. "To me, hummingbirds are messengers of love," Lopez wrote in her newsletter. "... They're also...
Michelle Obama Shares Sweet Kiss with Husband Barack Under the Mistletoe in Festive Christmas Photo
Michelle and Barack Obama celebrated their 30th anniversary back in October Michelle Obama is celebrating Christmas with her love by her side. The former first lady, 58, shared a photo on Instagram Sunday of herself and husband Barack Obama to mark the holiday. In the snapshot, Barack, 61, can be seen planting a sweet kiss on his wife's cheek while mistletoe hangs above them. "From our family to yours, wishing you all a wonderful Christmas filled with happiness, light, and joy! 🎄," Michelle wrote in her caption. She added: "As...
Lizzo Transforms Her Mom, Shari, Into a Yitty Model in TikTok: 'My Momma Look Better Than Me'
Lizzo and her mom tried their hand at the latest TikTok trend in which parents become their kids’ by wearing their clothes Lizzo and her mom, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, are two peas in a pod. On Monday, the Special singer, 34, posted a new TikTok video of her mom wearing her shapewear brand, Yitty, as part of a social media trend in which parents transform into their kids by modeling their clothes to a sped-up version of Skee-Lo's "I Wish." The clip starts off with Johnson-Jefferson strutting across a room...
Cher Says She Wishes She Could Show Late Mom Her New Diamond Ring from Alexander 'AE' Edwards
On Christmas day, the pop and style icon shared a photo of a dazzling, engagement-like pear-shaped diamond ring on Twitter, saying it was a gift from her boyfriend Cher says she woke up with her new diamond ring from her boyfriend the day after Christmas and sadly forgot for a moment that her mother had passed. "Woke up Min ago,& 1st thing …B4 I Opened my eyes,I Thought…I Need 2 Run To Moms & Show Her my ring…'she Loves Diamonds,'" Cher, 76, wrote on Twitter. "Before I realized...
Jamie Chung Shares Christmas Photos of Her Twins, Teases 'What Did I Get the Boys?'
Chung and Greenberg welcomed twin boys in October of last year Jamie Chung gave her twins quite the gift for their second Christmas. The Dexter: New Blood actress, 39, shared some photos and a video to Instagram of her adorable 1-year-olds who were dressed in Rudolph onesies — celebrating the holiday by their tiny Christmas tree. In the first photo, Chung hugs one twin to her chest while she looks at the other sitting by the tree. A stuffed sloth and wrapped presents can be seen in the background. In...
Reese Witherspoon Shares Photo with Husband Jim Toth and Her 3 Kids as They Celebrate Christmas
The actress is mom to sons Deacon, 19, and Tennessee, 10, plus daughter Ava, 23 Reese Witherspoon appeared to have a cozy Christmas with her family. The actress, 46, shared family moments from her holiday on her Instagram on Christmas morning, including some festive photos of her kids and other family members. In one carousel, the Legally Blonde actress showcased pics of her brood, which includes son Deacon Phillippe, 19, and daughter Ava Phillippe, 23 — whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe — and son Tennessee James, 10,...
Billie Lourd Remembers Mom Carrie Fisher 6 Years After Her Death: 'I Wish My Momby Were Here'
Billie Lourd, who welcomed her second baby earlier this month, said, "With the magic of life tends to come the reality of grief" Billie Lourd is remembering mom Carrie Fisher six years after her death. On Tuesday, 30-year-old Lourd honored her late mother, who died Dec. 27, 2016, at the age of 60. "It has been 6 years since my Momby died (feels like 2 but also like 705 at the same time?)," she began in the Instagram caption, shared alongside a childhood photo of herself with Fisher....
Sarah Michelle Gellar Rocks Hot Pink Barbie Swimsuit on Holiday Trip: 'Barbie Girl in a Santa World'
Seth Green and Aimee Garcia left their seals of approval on Gellar's Instagram post Sarah Michelle Gellar is thinking pink this holiday season. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum channeled her inner (and outer!) icon in a hot-pink, one-piece swimsuit emblazoned with the Barbie logo while on a trip with friends: the Barbie™ Babe One Piece by Show Me Your Mumu, which retails for $118. "I'm a Barbie girl, in a Santa world 🎶 #barbiesdreamvacation," Gellar, 45, wrote in her caption. Among the comments left was one from her former Buffy...
Anderson Cooper Shares Adorable Photos of Sons Wyatt and Sebastian Celebrating Christmas
Anderson Cooper is celebrating his first Christmas as a dad of two!. On Monday, the CNN anchor, 55, shared a series of adorable pictures on Instagram of his sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian Luke, 7 months, celebrating the holiday together. In one cute snap, Wyatt shows Sebastian the gifts under...
