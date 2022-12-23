Read full article on original website
Girly Pink December Layout
I love the non-traditional pink with pops of pale green color combo on the December Layout from Melissa! The pink is perfect for a girly design and it works perfectly with Poinsettias and other winter florals. And check out that water colored die cut title, so soft and feminine. Visit...
Thanks Card with Wooden Cardstock
It’s time to send out thank you cards for all those wonderful Holiday gift you received. This modern “Thanks” card from Carissa uses cardstock that is actually made from wood, combined with colored cardstock and gold metallic paper this graphic design is perfect to send to a guy or gal.
Hashtag Beanie Knitting Pattern
Our online world is full of hashtags, and this cute hat from Rosie Posie Design Co is a fun way to celebrate this humble piece of punctuation. The hat is worked in two colors using mosaic knitting, so you’re slipping stitches and changing the color you work with every two rounds. It’s an easy introduction to mosaic, or to colorwork in general if you haven’t done it in the past.
Hourglass Quilt Block Tutorial
The hourglass quilt block is a classic block that is very easy to make. Adjust the size easily with my free printable chart. There are no bias edges to worry about when making the Hourglass block, which consists of triangular cotton reel shapes. In addition to the Cotton Reel shape, it also resembles a big quarter-square-triangle shape.
Getting Started with Machine Embroidery
Are you ready to get started with machine embroidery? This helpful list of beginner tips from Crafty Life Mom is just what you need. With nine tips and detailed write ups on each one, you’ll be well on your way to creating machine embroidered masterpieces in no time. You will learn about supplies you are going to need as well as a few problems you may encounter.
Are Vintage Ceramic Christmas Trees Valuable Today?
A Christmas staple of the ’60s and ’70s is, without a doubt, the ceramic Christmas tree. Pulling one out was as powerful as hanging up stockings or stringing lights. Like a lot of old trends, from hairstyles to outfits, this vintage decoration is making a comeback. But are the original ceramic Christmas trees worth a lot of money today?
Easy Button Snowflake Craft
Once Christmas and Hanukkah are over it feels like we’re facing a long winter without much to celebrate or decorate. But snowflakes are a fun motif that we can keep using for crafts through the winter season. If you have a stash of craft sticks and white (or blue,...
Cheers to the New Year Card
I love the graphic text on this fun New Years Card from Mindy! She die cut the “Hi” letters, backing them with ink blended and glitter pasted cardstock for some wonderful, colorful shimmer and shine. She then heat embossed the rest of the sentiment in white on black cardstock.
3 Folding Techniques for Your Scrapbook Pages
Jaycee has some wonderful ways to add texture and dimension to your scrapbook layouts using 3 different folding techniques. In his process video creating this beautiful kitty cat page she’ll show you how to pleat paper, create circle fan shapes and fringe made from vellum. Visit the Altenew blog...
Watercolor Snow Paint
If you happen to live somewhere that has snow (or gets snow) this watercolor snow paint is a fun activity for kids to bring a little snow inside. If you have snow you probably have everything you need to make this activity work. And while you’ve got snow and food coloring you could also make different colors of snow ice cream to have as a snack!
Dollar Tree Santa Pillow
Hey Crafty friends! Christmas is just around the corner, but there is still time to craft a little Santa Pillow with items from Dollar Tree. This is a super easy and fun craft to make with the kiddos, so let’s get started!. Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links and...
Knit a Chunky Sweater to Stay Super Cozy
When it gets really cold where I live, I like to wear a lighter weight sweater with a chunky and boxier sweater on top. But even if you don’t layer your sweaters like I do, it’s great to have some chunky outer layers for the chilly season. The...
Granny Square Cross Stitch Patterns
I love it when crafts combine in fun ways, as is happening with these granny square cross stitch patterns. Granny squares are iconic in crochet and they are a fun graphic element for cross stitch projects. These would make sweet pincushions or stitch them like a little blanket you can hang on your wall.
Acrylic Engraving on Keychains With Perfect Placement!
Learn how to use acrylic engraving on keychains to create delicate designs!. It’s so much fun to engrave acrylic with a Cricut, but getting the design placement correct can take a little practice. Today, I’ll show you a few tips to get it right the first time, even with small designs, like acrylic engraving on keychains! I’ll share some modern, intricate designs, but you can use this process to help with other engraving projects, too.
Woman shares easy way to wrap gifts that don’t come in a box
With Christmas Day fast approaching, those of us who still have presents to wrap will likely struggle with gifts not in a perfect box shape. Well, fear no more because a TikTok has shared the simple way to wrap prezzies with unusual shapes which will definitely come in handy this festive season. Watch below:
Pipe Cleaners Make the Cutest Faux Bouquet That’s More Artsy Than Childish
These are so darling and surprisingly simple to make.
How to Arrange Flowers Like a Professional
If you've always wondered just exactly how professional flower arrangements look so fabulous, we're here to let you in on a few secrets. We've spoken with flower arranging experts on what to keep top of mind in order to create a wow-worthy floral display in the comfort of your own home. Below, they touch on key topics including choosing the right vase, determining the proper stem length, and why practice truly does make perfect.
Snip, unpick and save your buttons: how to build an at-home mending kit
I have a vague memory of my mum keeping an emergency sewing kit in the glove compartment of her car. When I asked one of my brothers if he could recall the small plastic set, with its loose threads and tiny scissors he confessed that he now carries one too. In fact, he told me that just last week he’d used it to sew on a button while he and his girlfriend were travelling from Munich to Norway. (He’s always been irritatingly practical, but it turns out she sewed on the button).
2d Needle Felted Winter Scene! Free Tutorial from Living Felt
Have you been wanting to have a go at felting a picture? Perhaps you already have all you need to either wet felt or needle felt but you haven’t tried anything like this! Living Felt takes you from beginner to intermediate with this great real time tutorial with Marie Spaulding!
