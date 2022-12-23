The legendary SR-71 spy plane first flew 58 years ago, and enemy jets and missiles could never catch up

Read full article on original website
34 years after unveiling the iconic B-2, the US military has revealed a new bomber designed to use weapons that haven't been invented yet
The B-21 is still a long way from the battlefield, but officials are already boasting about its ability to keep up with changing technology.
A US plan to drop bombs from cargo planes hit another milestone, but the Air Force is still figuring out how it would use it in a war
"We are intentionally trying to be provocative without being escalatory," a US officer said before the November 9 test.
A 92-year-old World War II fighter pilot flies her plane for the first time in 70 years.
"It's the closest thing to having wings of your own and flying that I've known."
How a Swedish fighter jet managed to catch the un-catchable SR-71 spy plane
The SR-71's record setting speed and high-altitude flights helped it keep enemies at bay. Only one aircraft even has the distinction of achieving radar lock on the legendary spy plane. Here's how Sweden's J37 Viggen caught up with the Blackbird over the Baltic Sea. The Saab J37 made history: During...
US Army receives first prototype of new weapon that can fire missiles up to 1,725 miles in major milestone
THE U.S. Army has received a wild weapon prototype that can fire missiles up to 1,725 miles. Aerospace company Lockheed Martin just delivered a Typhon weapon system - a brand new technology that's designed to blast huge explosives across great distances. Also called the Mid-Range Capability (MRC), Typhon consists of...
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
US Navy sends a message to adversaries with a rare submarine port visit in Indian Ocean
The US military wants its adversaries, as well as allies, to know that, for the first time, a US Navy nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine docked at the remote island of Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean as part of an extended months-long deployment.
A US Air Force bomber successfully launched a fully-operational hypersonic missile in a milestone weapon test
The weapon, which has faced repeated setbacks, hit speeds faster than five times the speed of sound before detonating in the target area.
Fallen WW2 B-24 Bomber Recently Discovered- Reveals Personal Effects That Will Be Used To Identify Aircraft's MIA Crew
The remains of a lost US aircraft, downed off the coast of Denmark during WWII, have been recovered by marine archaeologists. The aircraft is said to have fallen following a fatal collision.
South Korea scrambles its jets after planes from Russia and China enter air defense zone
South Korea scrambled its fighter jets on Wednesday after several warplanes from both China and Russia entered its air defense zone.
The flight that nearly changed the history of WW II: during the Pearl Harbor attack a lone unarmed US Navy JRS-1 seaplane took off and almost found the Japanese Fleet
On Dec. 7, 1941, as ships burned and bombs fell, a lone American JRS-1 seaplane took off and turned north on a flight that nearly changed the history of World War II. On Dec. 7, 1941, the Japanese struck Pearl Harbor, catching America’s Pacific Fleet by surprise. As ships burned and bombs fell, a lone American seaplane took off and turned north on a flight that nearly changed the history of World War II.
U.S. Space Force activates Florida operations at MacDill Air Force Base
A new U.S. Space Force command called SPACECENT was activated Friday at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Fla. It's the second regional headquarters and will be part of U.S. Central Command.
Most Expensive Planes in the US Air Force
The Pentagon unveiled the all-new B-21 Raider in December 2022. The aircraft, developed over a seven-year period by defense contractor Northrop Grumman, is part of a broader effort to modernize the U.S. nuclear triad and is the first new bomber in the U.S. fleet in over 30 years. The B-21 Raider was developed ostensibly as […]
US Air Force launches 1st operational hypersonic missile
The United States Air Force has successfully tested its first prototype hypersonic missile, the AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon, or ARRW.
Explosions reported at two Russian air bases far from front line, in apparent drone strikes
Explosions were reported at two Russian air bases far from the front line in Ukraine, including a base with nuclear-capable bombers, in an apparent drone strike.
South Korean Warplane Crashes After Takeoff as North 'Violates' Air Space
Incursions by North Korean drones into South Korea follow the launch of two short-range ballistic missiles by Pyongyang on December 23.
U.S. flies bombers, stealth jets as Kim's sister threatens
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States flew nuclear-capable bombers and advanced stealth jets in a show of force against North Korea on Tuesday, as the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un derided doubts about her country’s military and threatened a full-range intercontinental ballistic missile test.
The US Air Force just broke cover on its first new bomber in decades. See photos of the new B-21 Raider.
The B-21 Raider is a sixth-generation aircraft meant to serve as the "backbone" of America's fleet amid rocky-relations with China and Russia.
The falling wreckage of a downed Ukrainian drone killed 3 people at a Russian military base, officials say
Russia said that it shot down a Ukrainian drone near Engels airbase in Russia's Saratov region. Ukraine has not claimed responsibility.
Armored vehicles with laser weapons are coming to a US fort next year
A new Directed Energy-Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense system aboard a Stryker combat vehicle. US Indo-Pacific CommandThese special Strykers will fight the enemy with photons instead of bullets.
