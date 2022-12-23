ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

COVID pauses 'Trinity Rep's 'A Christmas Carol,' When shows are expected to resume

By Jack Perry, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 4 days ago

Trinity Rep is pausing performances of "A Christmas Carol" for six days, "due to the number of positive COVID cases in the company," the theater announced Thursday.

Noting it was "incredibly sad" to make the move, Trinity Rep said on Facebook , "We need to pause to prevent further spread and to keep everyone safe."

"While we’ve been able to continue some of our performances, thanks to the support of our amazing understudies, unfortunately that’s not possible at this time," Trinity Rep said.

More: Feeling Grinchy? Here are 5 ways to lift your holiday spirits in RI

Trinity Rep said it "hopes" to resume shows starting Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Trinity Rep presents a "reimagined" version of the Charles Dickens classic every year and calls its presentation a Rhode Island "family holiday tradition." It was scheduled to run this year from Nov. 4 through Jan. 1.

The theater says it will contact customers who bought tickets through Trinity Rep. It advises those who bought tickets somewhere else to contact their point of sale.

"We hope you can understand, this is not how we hoped to celebrate the holiday weekend," the announcement said. "We love ringing in Christmas with this beautiful story and buoyed by you, our community of friends, family, and supporters. But, we must prioritize health and safety.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: COVID pauses 'Trinity Rep's 'A Christmas Carol,' When shows are expected to resume

