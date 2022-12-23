ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Staten Island Ferry service resumes after weather suspension

By Aaron Feis
PIX11
PIX11
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TCPiP_0jsXU21M00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Staten Island Ferry service was suspended for nearly an hour during the Friday morning rush due to inclement conditions.

“Due to weather and extreme high tide #StatenIslandFerry service is suspended until further notice,” the city Department of Transportation wrote in a 7:56 a.m. tweet .

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

PIX11 Breaking News

By 8:54 a.m., the agency tweeted that service had resumed on a modified schedule with trips running every 20 minutes.

The service suspension came as New York City and the surrounding area grappled with the aftermath of intense winter weather overnight Thursday into Friday, including hundreds of flight cancellations, thousands of power outages, and widespread street flooding.

More Staten Island News

It also came the morning after an engine room fire aboard one of the fleet’s ferries forced hundreds of passengers to disembark onto rescue boats, though the DOT indicated that Friday’s scheduling change was strictly weather-related.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

MTA plans some subway service adjustments in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Subway riders could see more service on some lines and a reduced number of rides on others due to current travel trends. MTA NYC Transit officials proposed “modest service adjustments” that would take effect in June. Transport Worker’s Union Local 100 is asking them to reconsider any reduction because it could […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

‘Travel hell:’ Passengers navigate delayed flights and trains

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Those traveling by train or plane continue to face travel delay challenges after the holiday season. At Moynihan Train Hall on Monday night, Amtrak passengers were parked on the ground with trains delayed up to 9 hours. In New York City, at least 161 flights were canceled at LaGuardia Airport, over […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC subway ridership surpasses 1 billion in 2022

NEW YORK (PIX11) – The New York City subway surpassed one billion riders in 2022 for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic. The billionth rider was identified as Bronx resident Sasha Salazar, who used the 161st Street-Yankee Stadium station Tuesday morning, according to the MTA.  Subway ridership increased by 240 million in 2022 […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Which NYCHA buildings have no heat or hot water?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City residents in several NYCHA buildings were without heat or hot water on Thursday, according to the city’s housing website. The reported outages are affecting hundreds of tenants at complexes in Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn, as of Thursday afternoon: New York City residents who live in an NYCHA development […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

These streets will be closed for New Year’s Eve in Times Square

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) – New York City’s iconic New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square will usher in 2023 on Saturday night. The annual New Year’s Eve celebration is returning to pre-pandemic normalcy. After limiting the crowd size in recent years, there are no COVID-19 requirements for this year’s celebration. The party kicks […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Where can NYC tenants in private homes report heating issues?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City tenants renting private homes or apartments can report heat and hot water issues directly to the city, according to the Housing Preservation and Development. The tenants are encouraged to call 311 to file heat or hot water complaints against landlords, the agency said. After a complaint is filed, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Long Island wake held for fallen Brooklyn firefighter William Moon

EAST ISLIP, N.Y. (PIX11) — Family, friends, and firefighter colleagues of fallen FDNY veteran William Moon gathered Wednesday on Long Island to remember Moon at a wake. Moon suffered a 20-foot fall while preparing for a drill at his Brooklyn firehouse on Dec. 12, sustaining a serious head injury. After doctors determined that Moon would […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

FDNY hero William ‘Billy’ Moon laid to rest in massive ceremony

BAY SHORE, NY (PIX11) — A large contingent of the FDNY showed up in person to bid a final farewell to firefighter William “Billy” Moon in Bay Shore late Thursday morning. They were joined by first responders from across the Northeast in a ceremony that had thousands in attendance. Still, it was the people closest […]
BAY SHORE, NY
PIX11

TSA shares top 10 catches of 2022 at airports

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Transportation Security Administration workers find some strange and dangerous items at airport security checkpoints. The agency rounded up their top 10 catches for 2022. New York’s very own John F. Kennedy International Airport was home to the no. 3 catch on the list; a man tried to bring gun parts hidden […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC’s first legal dispensary to open right before the new year

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — New York’s first legal weed dispensary is set to open Thursday.  On the eve of its grand opening, PIX11 News got a look inside Housing Works Cannabis, located at 750 Broadway, near Astor Place. Last month, the state granted 36 licenses. 28 were given to business owners, prioritizing people who had served […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Clean team focuses on busy Uptown Manhattan corridor

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — People are always on the move around East 125th Street; the busy East Harlem corridor between First and Fifth Avenues is home to long-time residents and businesses, as well as new commercial and residential spaces. A new stepped-up effort is underway to encourage business activity and to help clean up […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

NY recreational marijuana sales to start: Expert answers questions

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers impatient to buy marijuana when the state’s first recreational dispensary opens its doors on Thursday have some rules they’ll need to follow. Michael Bass, co-chair of the Cannabis Law Group at Abrams Fensterman, joined PIX11 to answer some questions Wednesday. Housing Works will start sales on Thursday at 750 […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

First NYC legal recreational marijuana dispensary set to open

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — The first legal recreational marijuana dispensary in New York City is set to open for business Thursday afternoon in Manhattan’s East Village. At 4:20 p.m., Housing Works Cannabis on Broadway will be the first to legally sell recreational weed out of a New York storefront. Housing Works, a nonprofit that […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

59K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy