Wolverine TV podcast: Michigan's prep for TCU, two transfers from Indiana, basketball, more

TheWolverine.com‘s Clayton Sayfie, Chris Balas and Anthony Broome discuss Michigan Wolverines football‘s CFP prep ahead of the Dec. 31 Fiesta Bowl matchup with TCU, incoming transfers Jack Tuttle and AJ Barner and U-M basketball on this week’s episode.

Michigan football set for College Football Playoff matchup with TCU Horned Frogs

Michigan is set to take on TCU in the Fiesta Bowl Dec. 31, with a national title game appearance hanging in the balance. The Maize and Blue are one of seven teams to make multiple College Football Playoff appearances since it began in 2014, and are one of six to make the event in back-to-back seasons.

The Wolverines posted a 9-0 mark during the Big Ten regular season, winning all five conference games at home and going 4-0 on the road. U-M has claimed a school record 13 wins, eclipsing the 12-win total achieved by the 1905, 1997 and 2021 teams, and the program’s 25 wins over the last two years are the most in consecutive seasons in school history.

What’s next for Michigan

Michigan football takes on TCU in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal of the College Football Playoff on Dec. 31. Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona is set for 4 p.m. ET on ESPN.