Read full article on original website
Related
Philadelphia Eagles vs New Orleans Saints: Week 17 NFL Odds, Prediction
They aren’t divisional foes or extended rivals per se, but the Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints have seen a lot of each other recently. This is the third consecutive season in which Philly has hosted a game versus New Orleans. The Birds won both of the previous contests, a 24-21 battle in December 2020 and a 40-29 affair in November 2021.
FanSided
302K+
Followers
588K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0