Read full article on original website
Related
2022 had its share of good news in North Dakota
There was a lot of bad and sad news, to be sure, during 2022 in North Dakota. But there were also a lot of positive news stories, too -- the kind that reaffirm your faith in the goodness of people. The kind that give you hope that all is not lost.
North Dakota hiking programs for the new year
Outdoor enthusiasts also have the option to participate in the 12 Months - 12 Hikes challenge.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota hosting free Ice Fishing weekend
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakotans are getting an opportunity to go ice fishing without a license. This Saturday and Sunday will be the state's annual free ice fishing weekend. The goal is to get more people involved in the activity. All other winter fishing regulations apply. More details on the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Feeding South Dakota shares mobile food distribution schedule
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Feeding South Dakota shared their mobile food distribution times and locations for the week of Dec. 25-31. There will be no distributions on Monday. Locations and times for distributions are listed below:. Monday:. No distributions. Tuesday:. Aberdeen - Freedom Church, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
kvrr.com
How & where to properly get rid of natural Christmas trees
MINNESOTA & NORTH DAKOTA (KVRR) – There are proper ways to get rid of decorations like wreaths and trees. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture warns trees from out of state can carry invasive species and diseases like elongate hemlock scale, oriental bittersweet and boxwood blight. If they aren’t disposed of properly, it can spread to plants and other trees.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Minnesota
Minnesota can be considered the country’s snowiest state. Many of its cities get the highest annual average snowfall overall. This year, Hermantown, in particular, has gotten an average of 84 inches of snow! Although the average for the top three snowiest cities in Minnesota is quite close—roughly 71 inches for Duluth and 69 inches for International Falls—the city of Hermantown has out-snowed them all! In fact, Hermantown got a huge 26.5 inches of snow during the most recent snowstorm in 2022. Although it may be cold and wintery there, the city alone has a fascinating history and current events that take place. Let’s discover more about the wintery city of Hermantown!
North Dakota population at record high
(The Center Square) - North Dakota's population is 779,261, a record high for the state according to the latest figures from the U.S. Census Bureau. The increase comes a year after the state experienced a steep population drop of more than 4,100 residents from 2020 to 2021. Gov. Doug Burgum attributed the decline to people moving out of the state.
In Case You Missed It: Christmas 2022 Edition
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Merry Christmas! It’s the season of good will, giving, and holidays with your family and friends. It’s a time to gather around the fireplace, have hot cocoa, and open presents — to take a moment away from the world in celebration of the day. Just because Christmas is on, though, doesn’t […]
Winter weather’s effect on the North Dakota rideshare holiday hustle
There has been quite a bit of snow in the last two weeks in North Dakota and that lead to winter weather road conditions.
Take a Guess at Minnesota’s Most-Common Last Name?
The team at Ancestry.com has revealed the most common last names by the state? Any guesses as to what last name is #1 in Minnesota?. Smith, Johnson, Miller, Jones, Williams, and Anderson make up most of the most common surnames all across the country. Most Common Surname By State. Alabama:...
KELOLAND TV
Blizzard conditions developing in NE South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow drifts are forming in northeastern KELOLAND Monday evening, the South Dakota Highway Patrol said. Authorities say that blizzard conditions are beginning to form along Interstate 29 near Wilmot. Visibility is reduced in that area. Highway Patrol also posted the photo below to show...
Notable North Dakota stories of 2022
From blizzards to notable deaths to possible changes to the high school athletics class system, 2022 produced a wide variety of news and newsmakers.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in North Dakota
North Dakota isn’t known for a lot, but it is known for the cold. The temperatures in this state are shockingly cold during the winter, and many of the continental records are held by cities within the state. Today, we are going to be taking a look at North Dakota in order to learn about the coldest place within it. For anyone native to the Peace Garden State, none of this will probably come as a surprise. Let’s discover the coldest place in North Dakota, plus a few other interesting bits about the weather!
sdstandardnow.com
As the Dakota 38 + 2 Memorial Ride concludes after 17 years, considering the long, rocky road to reconciliation
Editor’s note: After 17 long, cold rides from the Lower Brule Reservation in central South Dakota to Mankato, Minn. to commemorate the Dakota War and the tragic events of 1862, the Dakotas 38 + 2 Memorial Ride will come to an end this year. Riders will visit the scene of the greatest mass execution in American history on Dec. 4, 160 years ago after 38 warriors were hanged.
Who’s Colder? Let’s Compare Current Alaska Temps With NoDak
When Santa comes down from the North Pole will he be in for a shock when he hits North Dakota?
What Do Evergreen Branches On A Frozen Minnesota Lake Mean?
Imagine this, it's winter and you are heading out onto the lake, maybe you are driving your car/truck with a fish house in tow, maybe you are snowmobiling across to get to a friend or to hit up a nearby trail, and all of a sudden you spot some evergreen branches out on the ice. If you spot these branches you should be alert as it more than likely wasn't someone tossing out their Christmas tree. The branches are often left near open water holes from dark-house fish spearing!
voiceofalexandria.com
Young girl from western Minnesota granted wish on Christmas Day
(Barnesville, MN)--A family from western Minnesota says they received a special delivery despite severe weather. The family says 13-year-old Shelby Sistad's wish was granted after she had sent a letter to Santa asking for a three-wheeled bicycle. She received the special bike in time for Christmas. Sistad continues to battle epilepsy and cerebral palsy. Her first regular bike was stolen before she got to ride it, and she was injured after riding her second bike.
Preventing North Dakota house fires this holiday season
About 2% of home fires are started by candles and Christmas is the peak day for candle fires, too.
Last minute liquor sales in North Dakota
Whether they're buying wine for their Christmas meal or shopping for a gift, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be some of the busiest days of the year for liquor stores.
voiceofalexandria.com
Snowfall totals released from Christmas Day into early Monday
(Undated)--The National Weather Service has released some of the snowfall totals from Sunday into early Monday across the state. Officials say that 1.5 to 4 inches was common across much of Minnesota. More snow is possible for later on this week. ...SNOWFALL REPORTS... Location Amount ...Minnesota... ...Blue Earth County... Mankato...
US 103.3
Mandan, ND
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
825K+
Views
ABOUT
US 103.3 Country plays new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1033uscountry.com
Comments / 0