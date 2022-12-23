New On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine pick for Ole Miss

Chris Marshall has chosen the Ole Miss Rebels. The former five-star wide receiver prospect in the 2022 class tweeted his commitment to the Rebels on Christmas morning. Marshall was perhaps the most important transfer portal target for Ole Miss. Marshall caught 11 passes for 108 yards in six games as a true freshman at Texas A&M. However, Marshall missed the Miami game due to an off the field incident and then was suspended indefinitely after the Aggies' contest with South Carolina (along with three other freshmen) and he did not play again for the remainder of the year.

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO