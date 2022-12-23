ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine pick for Ole Miss

By Zach Berry
 4 days ago
Justin Ford / Stringer PhotoG/Getty

Ole Miss just wrapped up early signing day, but they are also in the market for a new 2024 commit. Here's the latest intel.

247Sports

Wide receiver Chris Marshall commits to Ole Miss on Christmas Day

Chris Marshall has chosen the Ole Miss Rebels. The former five-star wide receiver prospect in the 2022 class tweeted his commitment to the Rebels on Christmas morning. Marshall was perhaps the most important transfer portal target for Ole Miss. Marshall caught 11 passes for 108 yards in six games as a true freshman at Texas A&M. However, Marshall missed the Miami game due to an off the field incident and then was suspended indefinitely after the Aggies' contest with South Carolina (along with three other freshmen) and he did not play again for the remainder of the year.
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Water supplier issues important notice to consumers across north Mississippi

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply has released an important notice to consumers in several cities. The Northeast MS Regional Water Supply will temporarily change the disinfectant it uses in the water treatment process beginning Friday December 23, 2022 from chloramines to free chlorine. This temporary switch is due an issue with the ammonia feed system used at the plant. The temporary change is expected to last for 6 days resuming chloramine chemistry Thursday, December 29th, 2022. Effected water customers of the Northeast MS Regional Water Supply:
MISSISSIPPI STATE
desotocountynews.com

Missing person report in Southaven

The Southaven Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding a missing person, missing for the past week. Police report that Theotis Washington has not been seen since Sunday, Dec. 18. Washington used an Uber ride to go to a hotel in Memphis and was supposed to be working in Memphis, as well.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
desotocountynews.com

Guy Fieri rates Horn Lake restaurant best in Mississippi

Guy Fieri of the television show “Diners, Drive Ins, and Dives” thinks pretty highly of one DeSoto County restaurant. The Food Network show host, who travels across the country to find the best places to eat around, recently posted his best “Diners, Drive Ins, and Dives” in every state.
HORN LAKE, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man arrested for buying car with fake check, suspected of being part of multi-state ring

A Mississippi man has been arrested and is suspected of being a part of a multi-state ring of thieves who use fraudulent checks to purchase vehicles. Yalobusha County Sheriff Jerimaine Gooch reported on social media that Elisha Lindsey, of Ridgeland, has been charged with uttering forgery after allegedly using a fraudulent check to purchase a vehicle in October.
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippians asked to reduce natural gas use

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with CenterPoint Energy are encouraging to Mississippians to conserve their natural gas amid freezing temperatures. Company leaders said they’re experiencing record natural gas usage as the arctic cold front impacts the state. “In order to prevent service interruptions, we ask our customers to conserve energy at this time,” said Bo […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

Hundreds left with low, no gas pressure in DeSoto Co.

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — The life-threatening weather is creating high energy demands for those in DeSoto County who receive gas from ATMOS Energy. According to reports, a few hundred customers reported no gas or very low gas pressure Friday morning. “I think it’s ridiculous. It’s not natural for the South to be this cold. It’s […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

A local church is packing plates once again for the holidays

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - A local church is packing plates once again for the holidays. Harrisburg Baptist church is hosting their 35th annual Christmas feeding. This is the season to give back and they need your help. They are seeking out volunteers to come help them with deliveries. The places...
TUPELO, MS
desotocountynews.com

Foster to make “special announcement” this week

Photo: Robert Foster speaks in support of Michael Lee’s candidacy for DeSoto County Sheriff at an event held on Foster’s Cedar Hill Farm. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) The political guessing game is about to begin about what a former legislator and gubernatorial candidate will do in 2023. Robert Foster, the...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Woman shot and killed in Tippah County

RIPLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman was fatally shot Friday morning in Tippah County and a suspect is in custody. Tippah County Sheriff Karl Gaillard said the incident happened at approximately 10:30 in the Ball Hill community. He said the shooting appears to have stemmed from a domestic altercation. He...
TIPPAH COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Police in Hernando report missing man now found

UPDATE: Police late Monday morning reported that Daniels has been found. This individual has been located and arrangements are being made to reunite with family. ORIGINAL REPORT: The Hernando Police Department Monday reported that it was working on an active Missing Persons report for an elderly man missing since Christmas Day.
HERNANDO, MS
