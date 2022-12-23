Penn State Class of 2023 set for now; Jahan Dotson earns another honor: Newsstand

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Penn State news, notes, and updates for Dec. 23 include the latest on the Lions’ 2023 efforts, plus an honor for Jahan Dotson and more.

It’s time to dive into Friday’s top tweets and headlines about the Nittany Lions and college athletics.

Penn State tweets of the day

We start with a look at the Penn State recruiting Class of 2023 on the final day of the early signing period. The Lions entered the week with 23 verbal commitments from high school players. They end it with 22 signees. Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., St. Thomas Aquinas four-star safety Conrady Hussey picked head coach James Franklin’s program in April. However, after taking a pair of official visits to Florida State and Miami in December, he delayed sending his National Letter of Intent to a school until Thursday. And, when he did, it ended up in Tallahassee, as the Seminoles flipped and landed the On300 recruit.

PSU ends this portion of the Class of 2023 with 12 signees on defense and 10 on offense from the prep ranks. Eleven of those 22 will enroll in January. And, Penn State also counts former Florida Atlantic punter Riley Thompson as part of this class even though he won’t sign a Letter of Intent. He was a freshman All-American last season.

Penn State plans to add more players either via the portal or the second high school signing day in February ahead of the 2023 season. The high school class sits at No. 14 in the On3 Consensus team rankings as of Friday morning.

In other news, former Lion Jahan Dotson was named the Week 15 NFL Rookie of the Week. He made four receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown in last week’s 20-12 loss to the New York Giants. It is his second rookie of the week honor this season.

Headlines of the day

Quote of the day

“I just want to see how he does with some reps.

“It’s not easy to go in there without any reps, basically throughout the entire season, with the first-team offense, so excited to see how he can perform with some reps this week.”

–Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury on former PSU quarterback Trace McSorley, who will start his first NFL game on Sunday when Arizona meets Tampa Bay.