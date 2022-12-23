ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State Class of 2023 set for now; Jahan Dotson earns another honor: Newsstand

By Greg Pickel
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PEhia_0jsXTSbY00
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Penn State news, notes, and updates for Dec. 23 include the latest on the Lions’ 2023 efforts, plus an honor for Jahan Dotson and more.

It’s time to dive into Friday’s top tweets and headlines about the Nittany Lions and college athletics.

Penn State tweets of the day

We start with a look at the Penn State recruiting Class of 2023 on the final day of the early signing period. The Lions entered the week with 23 verbal commitments from high school players. They end it with 22 signees. Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., St. Thomas Aquinas four-star safety Conrady Hussey picked head coach James Franklin’s program in April. However, after taking a pair of official visits to Florida State and Miami in December, he delayed sending his National Letter of Intent to a school until Thursday. And, when he did, it ended up in Tallahassee, as the Seminoles flipped and landed the On300 recruit.

PSU ends this portion of the Class of 2023 with 12 signees on defense and 10 on offense from the prep ranks. Eleven of those 22 will enroll in January. And, Penn State also counts former Florida Atlantic punter Riley Thompson as part of this class even though he won’t sign a Letter of Intent. He was a freshman All-American last season.

Penn State plans to add more players either via the portal or the second high school signing day in February ahead of the 2023 season. The high school class sits at No. 14 in the On3 Consensus team rankings as of Friday morning.

In other news, former Lion Jahan Dotson was named the Week 15 NFL Rookie of the Week. He made four receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown in last week’s 20-12 loss to the New York Giants. It is his second rookie of the week honor this season.

Headlines of the day

In Jaxon Smolik, Penn State Signed the ‘Steal’ of the Quarterback Class: Wogenrich, SI

Penn State pushes past Quinnipiac, 77-68; Pickett shines: Bauer, BWI

Integrity, Loyalty and Compassion Guided Franco Harris: Paterno, Statecollege.com

Penn State loses four-star defensive back Conrad Hussey to Florida State: Pickel, BWI

College football ruining itself with lethal NIL-transfer portal combo: Giger, DKPittsburghSports

Penn State’s relentless pursuit of Keys pays off: Fitz, BWI

Before CFP expansion, Utah and Penn State will play the last ‘real’ Rose Bowl: Newman, Salt Lake Tribune

Penn State moves on Group of Five standout with transfer portal offer: Pickel, BWI

Quote of the day

“I just want to see how he does with some reps.

“It’s not easy to go in there without any reps, basically throughout the entire season, with the first-team offense, so excited to see how he can perform with some reps this week.”

–Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury on former PSU quarterback Trace McSorley, who will start his first NFL game on Sunday when Arizona meets Tampa Bay.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Nebraska Football Recruiting: Going deep into Penn State territory for latest QB offer

When it comes to Nebraska football recruiting, the 2023 class is just about done. However, the overall work is never done, as Matt Rhule will certainly attest. The continuing work was shown off in an offer late last week to a quarterback who won’t be able to take snaps for the Huskers until 2025, should he commit. However, the offer to Stone Saunders means more than simply that the coaching staff is looking ahead to future classes. The offer was another sign of Rhule and company’s dedication to setting up a pipeline in Pennsylvania.
LINCOLN, NE
WTAJ

DuBois boxer ranked among the best in the country

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Boxing is one of the oldest sporting events around and many may remember Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, and many others.  But one girl in DuBois is trying to create her legacy in the sport. In downtown DuBois at the WPAL Fitness Center, you’ll find Aviana Gillaugh. A 15-year-old boxer who […]
DUBOIS, PA
therecord-online.com

And the winner is: Leo’s

LOCK HAVEN, PA – There were 33 participants in Downtown Lock Haven’s Best Decorated Window contest and when the online votes were tabulated, Leo’s Italian & Specialty Foods was selected the winner. Downtown manager Kira McBriar Rosamilia said it was a close race; coming in second was...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
PennLive.com

Gaming parlor opens in Cumberland County with casino-like skill machines that can pay cash

A central Pennsylvania business is bringing casino-style skill games out of backroom bars. Keystone Klub Gaming Parlor at 5001 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township opened in November at the former Bamboo Frozen Yogurt Cafe and specializes exclusively in skill games for money. The business is highlighting the electronic games, which are common at convenience stores, bars, truck stops and private clubs, in a more intimate setting.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
texasbreaking.com

Man from State College Alleged to Have Raped Youngster at His House

State police said that a man from State College sexually attacked a youngster at his residence, and he is now charged with rape. State police from Rockview reported in the criminal complaint that the young girl informed troopers in June that Ryan Harvey, 41, sexually abused her at his home with “his ‘privates'” at some point in 2020.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man’s nose fractured during bar fight

State College, Pa. — A man will need surgery to fix a broken nose received during an assault at a State College bar. Officer C.J. Lageman of the State College Police Department discovered the man lying in blood near Zeno’s Bar on the night of October 27. Lageman discovered lacerations on the man’s nose and head. After the man was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center, Lageman spoke with a...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

PSP: State College man accused of raping a child at his home

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A State College man is facing rape charges after state police said he sexually assaulted a child at his home. The young girl told troopers in June that sometime during 2020, Ryan Harvey, 41, sexually assaulted her with “his ‘privates'” while at his residence, state police out of Rockview wrote in […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27 News

Route 322 closed between Mifflin, Centre counties

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A section of U.S. 322 westbound was closed between Mifflin and Centre counties due to a disabled commercial vehicle, PennDOT said on Thursday morning. As of around noon on Thursday, 511PA was no longer showing the road as closed. The road was closed between Milroy, Mifflin County, and Potters Mills, Centre County, […]
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Freezing weather crashes: Traffic accidents reported in Central PA

(WTAJ) — Freezing weather and subzero wind temperatures are expected to cause icy roadways across Central Pennsylvania on Friday, Dec. 23. The hazardous weather conditions could also cause motor vehicle accidents and close roads. Check the below list of counties for details on accidents and traffic conditions that will continue to be updated throughout the […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Driver identified in deadly Altoona crash

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person has lost their life and two were taken to the hospital after an overnight car crash in Altoona. It has been confirmed that the deadly crash happened at the 1100 block of Altoona’s 10th Avenue expressway at 1:55 a.m. The driver of the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta, later identified […]
ALTOONA, PA
WJAC TV

Coroner IDs victim of early morning fatal crash in Altoona

Altoona, PA (WJAC) — Blair County Coroner Patty Ross has identified the victim of Thursday's early morning fatal crash in Altoona. Ross says 22-year-old Collie Brown was traveling at a high rate of speed, along the 10th Ave. expressway, when he collided with a light pole and a tree.
ALTOONA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man recorded ex-girlfriend while hiding nearby

Williamsport, Pa. — A local man could be seen peeking around a corner holding a phone recording his ex-girlfriend as she shopped and worked in Lycoming County. Brandon Allen Leslie Sweat followed the accuser as she walked to work on December 7, police said. The 25-year-old Sweat stayed in the parking lot and could be seen peeking into the window of the business. Later in the night, Sweat’s former girlfriend...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WTAJ

Vehicle crashes into river in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A driver in Blair County was left cold and wet after their vehicle crashed into a river. Emergency crews were sent to East Loop Road and Locke Mountain Road in Frankstown Township on Thursday, Dec. 22 after the vehicle ended up in the water along the roadway. EMS at the […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Man sentenced for "sliding hands" down 11-year-old's pants in Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man has been sentenced and is ordered to be on the Megan's Law list for the rest of his life, after inappropriately touching an 11-year-old girl. According to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office, 40-year-old Valdez Cutler-Fisher of Carlisle was arrested for an...
CARLISLE, PA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
81K+
Followers
93K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy