Columbia, SC

It's final decision day for South Carolina QB target LaNorris Sellers

By Wes Mitchell
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vDPQr_0jsXTCjA00
Chris Clark/Gamecock Central

South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer said Wednesday that the Gamecocks would still love to sign a quarterback in the 2023 class. On Friday, Gamecock fans will find out if they landed their guy.

Technically a Syracuse commitment, Florence (S.C.) South Florence On3 four-star quarterback LaNorris Sellers will sign with either the Orange or the Gamecocks during a ceremony at his school today, the final day of the early signing period.

The ceremony will begin at 11:30 at South Florence and Gamecock Central will be on hand for complete coverage.

The 6-foot-2.5, 215-pounder Sellers also holds offers from Virginia, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Liberty, Coastal Carolina, Tulane, Memphis, Appalachian State, Georgia State, and Washington State.

A one-time Virginia commitment, Sellers was pledged to the Cavaliers from July 2021 to January 2022. But after coaching changes there, when former Cavs OC Robert Anae landed at Syracuse and offered, Sellers committed to the Orange in March.

But the Gamecocks had been paying close attention to Sellers for the entire process and offered in late October, putting on the full-court press ever since.

“I would still say things are pretty solid (with the commitment) but you know Syracuse’s OC left so I’m taking that into consideration too with my recruitment,” Sellers told Gamecock Central last week.

Anae is now at N.C. State, which hasn’t been a factor in his recruitment.

The Gamecocks’ own change at OC hasn’t seemed to be a factor.

“(He’s) just saying he builds his offense around his quarterback’s strength and he worries about that first and then he worries about the strengths of everybody else,” Sellers said two weeks ago about new offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains. “He likes to really build around the players’ strengths.”

Sellers is considered a three-star prospect in the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies, and the No. 607 overall prospect in the class as well as the No. 35 QB and No. 6 prospect in the state.

On3’s analysts, however, are significantly higher on the playmaker, with a ranking that much more aligns with the local sentiment of him as a player.

On3 ranks Sellers as a four-star prospect. He is considered the No. 156 overall prospect in the 2023 class, the No. 12 quarterback and the No. 3 overall prospect in the state of South Carolina.

No player in the state of South Carolina saw their stock rise more during their senior season than Sellers. He passed for 2,948 yards (11.4 yards per attempt) and 45 touchdowns with just two interceptions. He also rushed for 1,338 yards and 22 scores.

South Carolina is hoping that Sellers will help cap off the early signing period for a 2023 recruiting class that is currently ranked 17th in the country.

“I wouldn’t say I feel any pressure because at the end of the day, you know what’s right in that moment,” he said. “You’ve just got to trust your gut.”

On3.com

On3.com

