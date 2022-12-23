ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

What social media is saying about Georgia football after another elite signing class

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
 4 days ago
Georgia had so much talent added to its 2023 signing class that it couldn’t all be contained to a single day. After signing 24 recruits on Wednesday, Georgia added 4-star defensive lineman Jordan Hall and transfer wide receivers RaRa Thomas and Dominic Lovett.

Thomas and Lovett led their respective teams — Mississippi State and Missouri — in receiving last season. Hall is a top-60 player that picked Georgia over the likes of Florida, Alabama and LSU.

There was plenty of excitement spread out over the first two days of the early signing period. Add in landing 5-star prospect Damon Wilson and the No. 2 overall signing class, the early signing period was once again a good time to be a Georgia fan.

ATLANTA, GA
Athens, GA
