Top Speed
Lamborghini Aventador SV "Widebody" Is The Most Aggressive Looking Lambo Ever
Lamborghini is renowned for making some of the most dramatic, muscular and striking cars to ever hit the road, and the brand's Aventador proudly continued that tradition. Improving on its aggressive styling is no easy feat, but an Arizona-based customizing firm gave it a go, and the results are stunning. This custom Aventador, currently listed for sale on DuPont Registry turns the Lambo's drama up to 11 with a bespoke widebody kit.
AWE Tuning Releases Two New Exhausts For The 8Y Audi RS3
Exhaust specialist AWE Tuning has just released two new stainless steel aftermarket exhaust systems for the current-generation 8Y Audi RS3. "Audi's sport sedans are where AWE started to truly develop its voice as the best sounding exhausts on the planet, and we're excited to be able to carry this tradition forward with the 8Y," said AWE vice president Jesse Kramer. "We have the SwitchPath for those who prefer versatility and the unleashed Track Edition for those who prefer it raw and rowdy around the clock. Both systems weigh significantly less than stock [and] provide impressive power gains, all while keeping it 100% emissions friendly."
Top Speed
The 10 Best JDM Cars Of The 90s
There are many cars that are desirable by automotive enthusiasts and they often vary, depending on the region. A type of vehicle that has more or less a global cult following is JDM cars, where JDM stands for Japanese Domestic Market. These are cars or versions of cars that have been produced solely for their local, Japanese market and have not been exported to most (or any) other markets. The 1990s, in particular, gave birth to most of the iconic JDM cars, we lust after today. Without further due, these are the best JDM cars that came in that period.
Kiska APG-1 Is A Lancia Stratos-Inspired Mid-Engined Sports Car With RS3 Power
Kiska, which calls itself a speculative car brand, has unveiled the final styling of its APG-1 - a mid-engined sports car inspired by the Lancia Stratos. You might not have heard of Kiska or the APG-1 before, but it has close ties to the KTM X-Bow GTX racer, as Kiska is the company responsible for the X-Bow's design. The X-Bow GTX is powered by an Audi RS3-sourced 2.5-liter turbocharged five-pot that produces roughly 600 horsepower and weighs just 2,200 pounds. KTM also produces the road-legal version with the power turned down to 493 hp and 429 lb-ft of torque. That's the basis of the APG-1.
Top Speed
1968 Chevrolet SS 427 Is An American GT With A Muscle Car Heart
It doesn’t seem like classic American muscle cars will go out of style anytime soon. While the 1960s Chevrolet Impala is classified as a full-size model, which automatically deprives it of muscle car status, it can still pack plenty of muscle under the hood, depending on the version. This 1968 model, listed for sale on classiccars.com, is certainly in the gusto group since it comes with the 427 Big Block V-8. Although the engine is what makes this one special, there are plenty of rare features that make this numbers-matching, Chevy SS 427 an American classic desired by collectors.
Ferris Bueller's wrecked 'Ferrari' sold for $337,500
A Ferrari replica featured in "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" has been auctioned for $337,500, despite it only being a display piece without an engine.
BMW Already Knows What It Wants From The Electric M3
The BMW M3 will be going electric for the next generation. But while we're only expecting that to arrive around 2030, BMW bosses and engineers already know what an electric M3 needs to be if it's going to be a success. Speaking to the media at an event in South...
MotorTrend Magazine
Fifth Generation Mazda MX-5 Miata Reportedly Coming in 2026
Mazda may not be the biggest fish in the automotive industry, but it can't be denied that the MX-5 Miata has reached legendary status. Despite the tiny roadster often being the butt of pop culture jokes, car enthusiasts have always known better. The Mazda MX-5 is one of the best balanced, cost efficient sports cars ever made. That being said, it's obvious that it would be in the automaker's best interest to keep their fan favorite cars alive for as long as possible.
Carscoops
McLaren Artura Driven, 2022 Hyundai N Festival, And Cadillac Celestiq Face-Swap: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Buick will be an all-electric brand by 2030, which means that dealers are faced with the option of investing in new tech and training or being left out in the cold. In Buick’s case, its Electra EV lineup will require dealers to have specific tooling in addition to new procedures. The total investment needed for dealers will be in the region of $300k–$400k. While Ford requires similar investment for EVs, the Blue Oval will continue to build ICE cars, whereas if Buick dealers don’t make the switch, they’ll be out of business by default.
VATH Hands Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S AMG Shooting Brake 483 HP Of Turbocharged Fury
German tuning company VATH has gotten its hands on a Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S Shooting Brake (the wagon version), turning the most junior of AMG wagons into something monstrous with nearly 500 horsepower on tap. Starting from a good base, Europe gains access to not only the wagon version but...
Hyundai's New Advertising Campaign Teaches Brits How To Say Its Name Correctly
A new advertising campaign launched by Hyundai in the United Kingdom aims to change local pronunciation from 'Hy-un-dai' to 'Hyun-day.'. Korean automaker Hyundai belongs to an elite few brands with names that can be difficult to pronounce, and while the American market has mastered the art of pronouncing the moniker correctly, across the pond, there have been some difficulties - to the point that Hyundai created an advertising campaign to teach British folk the right way. The advert kicks off with a man using voice command to search for directions to a Hyundai dealership but calling it 'Hy-un-dai,' only to be directed to a hair salon called 'High 'n Dye.'
Carscoops
Japanese Tuner Gives A Retro Mazda Face To The Suzuki Carry
With the popularity of reverse restomods increasing, Japanese tuner Mooku has stepped into the game offering a retro-themed conversion kit for the Suzuki Carry, making it look like a Mazda minitruck from the ’70s. The source of inspiration was the second-gen Mazda Porter Cab, produced between 1977 and 1989....
Subaru Levorg STI Prototype Coming To Tokyo Auto Salon 2023
Subaru will bring two STI-equipped prototypes to the Tokyo Auto Salon in January 2023, an STI-equipped Subaru Impreza and a complete STI Levorg Sport # prototype. The prototypes will appear alongside a trio of race cars, the Crosstrek Boost Gear Concept, and the compact Rex SUV, also in Boost Gear regalia.
Fifth-Gen Mazda MX-5 Miata Poised To Arrive In 2026
The next-gen Miata has been slated for arrival in 2026, with an electrified powertrain firmly in the cards, albeit not fully decided upon at this stage. "The MX-5 is an icon in the Mazda product lineup and we have a lot of promise with our current MX-5 owners spread all over the world, so we will continue our MX-5 in the future," Mazda director and senior managing executive officer Yasuhiro Aoyama said to Australia's Which Car. That's good news, but some may not be happy to hear that the next-gen MX-5 Miata will arrive after new Euro 7 emissions standards hit.
Milltek Sport Exhaust System Makes Porsche 911 Carrera S Sound Even Better Than Stock
There are few things better in the world of cars than the howl of a Porsche flat-six motor, especially when it has two turbochargers slapped to the side, and there's one company specializing in making these motors sound even better: Milltek Sport. This exhaust system specialist, based in the United...
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class SUV
With our recent trip to South Carolina to test drive of the updated BMW X7 still fresh in mind, we found it rather serendipitous that a Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class would land in our driveway. With keys to a GLS 450 in hand, we were eager to see how the Merc SUV would stack up. Comparing the two German powerhouses is not as straightforward as you'd think; both are big, three-row SUVs with six-figure price tags, acres of leather, and plenty of tech. However, the Mercedes starts on the back foot as BMW has just refreshed the X7 for 2023. Mercedes is sure to respond, but keep that in mind as we take you through our time with the GLS.
Tesla-Powered Can-Am Is The Ultimate Electric Dune-Destroyer
Electric motor swaps are becoming increasingly common in certain parts of the automotive world, and it seems the trend is making its way over to the off-roading scene. Seen below is a rather rapid Can-Am Maverick UTV ripping through desert sands at full speed. However, instead of the growling three-cylinder engine it leaves the factory with, this particular example is powered by electric motors usually found in a Tesla Model 3. It's quite a sight to behold. The desert destroyer rips through the sand in silence; only the sound of the paddle tires pummelling the hot sand can be heard.
Maserati MC20 Gets The Obligatory Mansory Makeover
Mansory recently teased a few exclusive supercar body kits it has been working on, including one for the exotic Maserati MC20, and now we get to see the final product in all its glory. We're no strangers to the work of German-based tuner Mansory. This tuning company gets to work...
5 Cheap Sports Cars With a Manual Transmission for Six-Speed Smiles Under $30,000
The Chevy Camaro 1LT, Ford Mustang EcoBoost, and Subaru BRZ are among the best cheap manual cars on the market, according to U.S. News. The post 5 Cheap Sports Cars With a Manual Transmission for Six-Speed Smiles Under $30,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
Toyota GR Corolla: Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2023 finalist
Can the epitome of appliance-like cars—the Toyota Corolla—win the Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2023 award? It’s a question we never thought we’d ask, but here we are. Toyota, the automaker known for playing it safe with reliable but boring vehicles has shoved a rally-car...
