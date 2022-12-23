ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Missouri staffer Kyle Krantz expected to be hired as special teams coordinator at Liberty

By Matt Zenitz
 4 days ago
(Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Missouri special teams analyst Kyle Krantz is expected to be hired as the special teams coordinator at Liberty, sources tell On3.

Before Missouri, Krantz was a special teams coordinator at Washington State and South Carolina. Krantz spent five total seasons at South Carolina under Will Muschamp (2016-20).

He has also worked at places such as Auburn, Florida and Kentucky.

At Liberty, Krantz will work under Jamey Chadwell, who was hired as the Flames’ new coach Dec. 4 after four seasons as head coach at Coastal Carolina.

COLUMBIA, MO
