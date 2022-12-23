Missouri staffer Kyle Krantz expected to be hired as special teams coordinator at Liberty
Missouri special teams analyst Kyle Krantz is expected to be hired as the special teams coordinator at Liberty, sources tell On3.
Before Missouri, Krantz was a special teams coordinator at Washington State and South Carolina. Krantz spent five total seasons at South Carolina under Will Muschamp (2016-20).
He has also worked at places such as Auburn, Florida and Kentucky.
At Liberty, Krantz will work under Jamey Chadwell, who was hired as the Flames’ new coach Dec. 4 after four seasons as head coach at Coastal Carolina.
