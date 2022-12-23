Read full article on original website
stormlakeradio.com
Iowa Lakes Community College Ranked
Iowa Lakes Community College has been ranked as the top community college in Iowa for the Best Scholarship options, while snagging the sixth-best community college overall. The rankings stemmed from Intelligent.com based on research that ranks each institution across six categories including tuition costs, admission, retention, graduation rates, faculty, reputation and student resources.
stormlakeradio.com
Kari (Jeppesen) Vander Woude, age 57 of Storm Lake, IA
Kari (Jeppesen) Vander Woude, age 57 of Storm Lake, IA, passed away at Care Initiatives in Cherokee, IA on Thursday, December 22, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Storm Lake, IA. Visitation will be...
stormlakeradio.com
Jean Walker, age 97, of Sac City
Services for Jean Walker, age 97 of Sac City, will be held in Spring of 2023 at St, Mary's Catholic Church in Sac City. Jean passed away on Dec. 25, 2022, at Park View Rehabilitation Center in Sac City. Farber & Otteman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Lois...
nwestiowa.com
Dordt student opens dog grooming business
SIOUX CENTER—For a college student, December is a busy time of the year, trying not only to prepare for the holidays but also finals. However, Dordt University student Chloe Vonk decided to add opening a new business to her agenda for the month. Twenty-year-old Vonk opened Bark Bath Grooming...
kiwaradio.com
Some Tense Moments At House Being Built In Sioux Center
Sioux Center, Iowa — There were some tense moments at a house being constructed in southern Sioux Center on Thursday. According to Sioux Center Fire Chief David Van Holland, firefighters were called to the home, which is near The Ridge Golf Course’s clubhouse, south of 20th Street Southeast. The call, which came in about 2:30 p.m. said that there were open flames in the home, due to a propane line leak.
siouxlandnews.com
Roads impassible in northwest Iowa, several highways closed
CLAY COUNTY, Iowa — Roads are impassible in northwest Iowa as high winds and blizzard conditions continue throughout the tri-state. Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling tells Siouxland News that a jackknifed semi on Highway 71 by Fostoria has closed that road and has kept his deputies busy. "The weather...
kmaland.com
Wind chill advisory issued for Saturday night into Sunday morning
(KMAland) -- A wind chill advisory has been issued for parts of KMAland for later Saturday into early Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued the advisory for 8 PM Saturday evening into 9 AM on Sunday for portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east central and northeast Nebraska.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Snow Emergency for Wednesday, December 27th
The City of Storm Lake has declared a SNOW EMERGENCY effective tomorrow (Wednesday) from 2-6am for the Central Business District only. Parking is NOT ALLOWED on streets in the Central Business District between the hours of 2am and 6am. Parking is NOT ALLOWED in downtown public parking lots designated as...
kiwaradio.com
Spencer Citizens Petitioning City To Stop Factory From Expelling Obnoxious Odors
Spencer, Iowa — A group of people in Spencer are upset about the stench emanating from a processing plant in the northwest part of that city. According to the website SpencerStinks.com, the group states that something smells like raw sewage, or dead animals. They say the “horrible smell” is coming from a plant in the Spencer industrial park that is processing egg parts into animal food.
kiwaradio.com
Hawarden Woman Injured In Hospers Rollover Crash
Hospers, Iowa – A Hawarden woman was taken to the hospital in the aftermath of a single-vehicle rollover accident Friday morning. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at 8:36 Friday morning their deputies investigated a motor vehicle accident that occurred on 400th Street, two miles west of Hospers.
nwestiowa.com
Record sale prices for farmland
SHELDON—While Mark Twain was not known for his economic prognostications, it appears as if he may have been right on the money when he said, “Buy land, they’re not making it anymore.”. Farmland seven miles southwest of Sheldon sold for a record $30,000 an acre on Nov....
kiwaradio.com
Iowa fire departments see rise in house fires caused by space heaters
Northwest Iowa – Many Iowans try to combat the bone-chilling cold of winter with space heaters, but they can also bring an increased risk of house fires. Le Mars Fire and Rescue Chief Dave Schipper says space heaters can provide much-needed warmth to an icy room, however, they can also be very dangerous if they’re misused.
Fort Dodge Police investigate Christmas Day homicide
FORT DODGE, Iowa — A man was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Christmas Day in Fort Dodge, according to authorities. Police say someone shot 46-year Montreail Dungy of Fort Dodge on the 1000 block of 10th Street SW at about 3:30 a.m. Christmas Day. First responders tried to save Dungy’s life, […]
kicdam.com
Primghar Woman Faces Charges After Crash Near Archer
Archer, IA (KICD) — A Primghar woman injured in a crash near Archer yesterday morning is facing several vehicle citations. According to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Cassandra Steffens was travelling East on 390th Street when she crossed the centerline and drifted into oncoming traffic. 66-year-old Kent Hurtig of Archer tried to pull onto the shoulder to avoid a collision but was unsuccessful.
1380kcim.com
Fort Dodge Man Charged With Felony Forgery, Theft Pleads Not Guilty In Carroll County District Court
A Fort Dodge man accused of forgery and fraud in Carroll County District Court has been scheduled for trial in February. According to court records, 39-year-old Aaron Paul Woodman submitted not guilty pleas last week to two counts of forgery, a class D felony, and credit card fraud and third-degree theft, aggravated misdemeanors. Authorities allege Woodman used a stolen checkbook and card to purchase items from Carroll retailers. His jury trial is scheduled to begin on Feb. 14 at the Carroll County Courthouse with a pretrial conference slated for Jan. 12. Combined, the charges carry a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and $27,500 in fines. Woodman faces the potential for harsher sentencing due to prior felony convictions for forgery, theft, and drug possession in Iowa.
