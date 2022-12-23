ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 11

Mrs Pat
6d ago

WOW! You would think people would stay in the house on this below 0 degree day.

Reply(1)
6
 

fox32chicago.com

2 shot while traveling in rideshare vehicle in Park Manor

CHICAGO - Two men were shot while traveling in a rideshare vehicle early Thursday in the Park Manor neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 18-year-olds were passengers in a rideshare vehicle around 2:15 a.m. in the first block of East 71st Street when someone in a silver sedan started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Crash leads to shooting near Dan Ryan Expressway in South Loop, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police say a crash led to a shooting at Des Plaines and Taylor near the Dan Ryan Expressway.CPD tells us that a red Dodge Charger was observed speeding when it crashed into a semi-truck traveling Westbound.The victim, 28, who is also a FOID concealed carry license holder, heard the crash and ran over. As he did, he observed two unaged males in the vehicle armed with firearms, police said. The driver of the charger fired several shots at the victim but missed. The victim did not return fire. The driver and passenger in the charger were taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. Both are being uncooperative about the incident, police say.Two guns were recovered from the car.The semi-truck driver was not hurt. No other injuries were reported. Area Three detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

3 arrested after group badly beats man on Loop Red Line platform, Chicago police say

Chicago — Three suspects are in custody after a group of people beat and stomped on a man on the Monroe Red Line platform Wednesday evening, Chicago police said. A CTA surveillance camera operator recognized the group as a collection of troublemakers who frequent the Red Line, particularly downtown, at night. Fights involving the group were reported at the Roosevelt and Harrison stations less than 20 minutes before the man was attacked at Jackson, according to CPD radio transmissions.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man assaulted, hit with bottle on Red Line platform

CHICAGO — A 26-year-old man is recovering from an attacked during a reported fight on a CTA platform Wednesday night after a series of attacks on the Red Line. According to the CTA, a fight began on the train and then escalated out to the platform where the man was punched, kicked and hit with […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gresham shooting leaves man wounded

CHICAGO - A man was shot on a sidewalk Wednesday night in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 45-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 10:52 p.m. in the 7700 block of South Hermitage Avenue when someone started shooting, according to Chicago police. The man suffered a gunshot...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Woman inside South Side home shot by known offender

CHICAGO - A 38-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot inside a home on Chicago's South Side. Around 7:19 p.m., police say the female victim was inside a residence in the 12000 block of South Yale Avenue when a known offender approached her, pulled out a handgun and fired shots.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Oak Park police investigate ‘targeted shooting’ of Chicago man

Oak Park police are investigating the killing of a 27-year-old Chicago man in what they believe to have been a “targeted shooting” on the night of Dec. 26. The victim, Dennis Johnson, of the 1300 block of North Mayfield Avenue in Chicago, was found with multiple gunshot wounds at the rear of a laundromat at 14 Chicago Ave., according to the Oak Park Police Department.
OAK PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

University of Chicago employee robbed at gunpoint in alley

CHICAGO - A University of Chicago employee was robbed in an alley on the South Side Wednesday afternoon. At about 5:35 p.m., a University of Chicago contract employee was walking in the alley at 801 E. 60th Street when they were approached by an offender who displayed a handgun and demanded the victim's property, the school said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

5 people killed, 14 wounded by gunfire in Chicago over Christmas weekend

CHICAGO - Five people were killed and 14 others were wounded by gunfire over the Christmas weekend across Chicago. Friday night, a man was shot to death after an argument in a backyard in Albany Park on the Northwest Side. The 18-year-old was arguing with someone about 8:15 p.m. in the 4600 block of North Lawndale Avenue when he was shot in the back and abdomen, Chicago police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died.
CHICAGO, IL

