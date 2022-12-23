Read full article on original website
Mrs Pat
6d ago
WOW! You would think people would stay in the house on this below 0 degree day.
fox32chicago.com
2 shot while traveling in rideshare vehicle in Park Manor
CHICAGO - Two men were shot while traveling in a rideshare vehicle early Thursday in the Park Manor neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 18-year-olds were passengers in a rideshare vehicle around 2:15 a.m. in the first block of East 71st Street when someone in a silver sedan started shooting, police said.
2 teens wounded in Park Manor shooting while inside rideshare vehicle: Chicago police
One of the 18 year olds was seriously hurt after being shot in the back, CPD said.
Chicago police: Shots fired after car slams into semi in South Loop
Shots were fired after a crash involving a semi-truck in the South Loop Thursday morning, Chicago police said.
Chicago police looking for group of thieves connected to at least 9 burglaries in 2 days
The thieves used a large rock to smash their way into the business, and were in and out in less than five minutes.
Crash leads to shooting near Dan Ryan Expressway in South Loop, police say
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police say a crash led to a shooting at Des Plaines and Taylor near the Dan Ryan Expressway.CPD tells us that a red Dodge Charger was observed speeding when it crashed into a semi-truck traveling Westbound.The victim, 28, who is also a FOID concealed carry license holder, heard the crash and ran over. As he did, he observed two unaged males in the vehicle armed with firearms, police said. The driver of the charger fired several shots at the victim but missed. The victim did not return fire. The driver and passenger in the charger were taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. Both are being uncooperative about the incident, police say.Two guns were recovered from the car.The semi-truck driver was not hurt. No other injuries were reported. Area Three detectives are investigating.
3 shot, wounded at gas station in South Austin
Three people were wounded in a shooting at a gas station parking lot in South Austin on the West Side. Someone in a dark SUV opened fire about 9:50 p.m. on a group standing in the parking lot in the 5100 block of West Madison Street.
cwbchicago.com
3 arrested after group badly beats man on Loop Red Line platform, Chicago police say
Chicago — Three suspects are in custody after a group of people beat and stomped on a man on the Monroe Red Line platform Wednesday evening, Chicago police said. A CTA surveillance camera operator recognized the group as a collection of troublemakers who frequent the Red Line, particularly downtown, at night. Fights involving the group were reported at the Roosevelt and Harrison stations less than 20 minutes before the man was attacked at Jackson, according to CPD radio transmissions.
fox32chicago.com
Gunman opens fire on group of people standing in gas station parking lot on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Three people were wounded after a gunman opened fire in a gas station parking lot Wednesday night. At about 9:51 p.m., several people were standing in the parking lot of a gas station in the 5100 block of West Madison when an occupant in a dark-colored SUV fired shots, police said.
Man assaulted, hit with bottle on Red Line platform
CHICAGO — A 26-year-old man is recovering from an attacked during a reported fight on a CTA platform Wednesday night after a series of attacks on the Red Line. According to the CTA, a fight began on the train and then escalated out to the platform where the man was punched, kicked and hit with […]
fox32chicago.com
Gresham shooting leaves man wounded
CHICAGO - A man was shot on a sidewalk Wednesday night in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 45-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 10:52 p.m. in the 7700 block of South Hermitage Avenue when someone started shooting, according to Chicago police. The man suffered a gunshot...
cwbchicago.com
1 robber arrested, 3 others escape after holdup crew claims at least 9 more victims
Update December 29: A 17-year-old boy is charged with two counts of armed robbery and one count of attempted armed robbery in connection with the incident on Cortland Street, according to Chicago police. Chicago police arrested one suspect, but three others escaped following another wave of armed robberies that stretched...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Woman inside South Side home shot by known offender
CHICAGO - A 38-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot inside a home on Chicago's South Side. Around 7:19 p.m., police say the female victim was inside a residence in the 12000 block of South Yale Avenue when a known offender approached her, pulled out a handgun and fired shots.
1 killed, 1 critical in fiery Kennedy Expressway rollover crash on NW Side: Illinois State Police
Illinois State Police said it's not clear why the vehicle rolled over and caught fire.
fox32chicago.com
Gunman gets out of truck and open fires on driver in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the neck Tuesday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. The 19-year-old was driving around 11:39 p.m. in the 800 block of North Karlov Avenue when a red truck in front of him stopped abruptly and someone got out and started shooting at him, police said.
oakpark.com
Oak Park police investigate ‘targeted shooting’ of Chicago man
Oak Park police are investigating the killing of a 27-year-old Chicago man in what they believe to have been a “targeted shooting” on the night of Dec. 26. The victim, Dennis Johnson, of the 1300 block of North Mayfield Avenue in Chicago, was found with multiple gunshot wounds at the rear of a laundromat at 14 Chicago Ave., according to the Oak Park Police Department.
27-year-old man shot and killed at laundromat in Oak Park
Oak Park police responded to a call of shots fired after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night at 14 Chicago Avenue, a laundromat according to Google Maps. Officers found a man in the rear of the facility shot multiple times.
fox32chicago.com
1 dead, another critically hurt in fiery rollover crash on Kennedy Expressway
CHICAGO - One person died and the other was critically injured in a single-car rollover crash on the Kennedy Expressway early Thursday on Chicago's North Side. The crash took place around 2 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Addison Street, according to Illinois State Police. The cause...
fox32chicago.com
University of Chicago employee robbed at gunpoint in alley
CHICAGO - A University of Chicago employee was robbed in an alley on the South Side Wednesday afternoon. At about 5:35 p.m., a University of Chicago contract employee was walking in the alley at 801 E. 60th Street when they were approached by an offender who displayed a handgun and demanded the victim's property, the school said.
fox32chicago.com
5 people killed, 14 wounded by gunfire in Chicago over Christmas weekend
CHICAGO - Five people were killed and 14 others were wounded by gunfire over the Christmas weekend across Chicago. Friday night, a man was shot to death after an argument in a backyard in Albany Park on the Northwest Side. The 18-year-old was arguing with someone about 8:15 p.m. in the 4600 block of North Lawndale Avenue when he was shot in the back and abdomen, Chicago police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died.
5 People Killed in Shootings Over Holiday Weekend in Chicago: Police
Five people, including a 21-year-old man and an 18-year-old man, were killed in shooting incidents over the holiday weekend across Chicago. According to Chicago Police Department data, 19 people were shot between 6 p.m. Friday and 11:59 p.m. Monday. That included an 18-year-old man killed during an altercation Friday in...
