Dunkin’ Provides $27,000 Grant to Bring Joy to Kids Battling Cancer at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children

orlandoadvocate.com
Orlando homeless couple braces for cold nights on the street
Randy Rauch, of Spectrum News, penned a heart-wrenching story about a homeless couple who will likely be sleeping outdoors in the bitter cold this Christmas because the existing shelters in Orlando simply cannot accommodate everyone. James and Crystal Worthy have made a shelter for themselves on a city sidewalk, and will spend their brutally cold Christmas-time in their make-shift tent tarp-covered tent. Read Rauch’s story here.
piratesandprincesses.net
Did You Know Orlando Has a Place To Do Tank Driving?
Yes, Orlando now has a place where you can drive a tank. Not only can you drive it, but you can crush items and plow through mud holes too. Tank America opened operations this year in the Orlando area. This tank driving experience used to be in Melbourne, FL. They moved their operation closer to the theme park capital of the world.
fox35orlando.com
NYE fireworks displays in Orlando area: Best spots to watch
LAKE MARY, Fla. - There's no better way than ringing in a new year than watching fireworks light up the sky. Here are some of the best spots to watch the shows and celebrate New Year's Eve in Orlando and across the Central Florida area. LAKE NONA. Fireworks will kick...
theapopkavoice.com
Florida utilities offer hardship assistance to customers
Several utility companies in Central Florida offer their customers access to financial assistance ranging from $100 to $1,000 per year. The assistance is designed for those customers who are facing hardships and cannot pay their bills. Customers must meet the program's eligibility requirements associated with their utility provider, including providing a loss of income or proof that they have been struggling with some other expense like medical bills.
positivelyosceola.com
Osceola County Fair to Return to Osceola Heritage Park February 10-19, 2023
The Osceola County Fair is back February 10th through the 19th, 2023 at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, and it’s sure to bigger, better, and more fun than EVER before. Celebrating its 79th year, Osceola County’s largest event will feature amusement rides, games, exciting exhibits, livestock shows, positively delicious fair food, a demolition derby, a LIVE concert by Warner Music Nashville Country Music artist Chase Matthew on Sunday February 19th, and so much more! Tell your friends, tell your family, it’s the 79th Osceola County Fair at Osceola Heritage Park!
WESH
7-year-old triplets reunite with Orlando garbage collector who was their 'hero'
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando mom posted a video that went viral. It shows the love between her three children and their neighborhood garbage collector. This is a story about the reunion of Tony Parks and his friends 7-year-old Olivia, Emma and Axel who are triplets. It’s a friendship that had a most unusual start, so let’s start at the beginning.
Packed weather shelters set to close as cold conditions continue
ORLANDO, Fla. — Many people across Central Florida are waking up in cold-weather shelters. Local counties started opening them up last week, to keep people out of the freezing cold. A packed shelter at the Coalition of the Homeless in Orlando is set to shut down Monday morning. The...
Partly cloudy and cold Monday as frigid conditions remain in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — The frigid conditions will stick around Monday, with many areas in Central Florida starting the morning below freezing. A freeze warning will continue in Central Florida from the metro Orlando area to the north until 9 a.m. High temperatures Monday will only reach the mid-50s in...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Titusville, FL
Titusville is the county seat of Brevard County, Florida. It's located west of Merritt Island and the Kennedy Space Center along the Indian River and is one of the focal points of Florida's Space Coast. Titusville is where you can see rockets launched, sea turtle nests, lovely beaches, and calm...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando VA Medical Center placed on lockdown with large law enforcement presence for barricaded suspect
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando VA Medical Center in Lake Nona was placed on lockdown on Monday evening after deputies said a man in a stolen semi-tractor (with no trailer) parked at the hospital gate and barricaded himself inside the vehicle, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The incident...
‘Why is it snowing?!’: Parts of Florida woke up to a white Christmas
It's a Christmas miracle! It's snowing in Florida.. well, sort of.
WESH
Chilly night ahead in Central Florida before warming up
ORLANDO, Fla. — Historic cold temperatures came through Florida over the holiday weekend, and another bitterly cold day is on tap before we warm up this week. Much of the state dipped below the 32-degree freezing mark on Saturday and Sunday. It got so cold that sleet was reported in Brevard County Sunday morning.
Deputies release video of motorcyclists racing, driving recklessly through Orlando streets
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies said they caught two street racers in the act and took them into custody. The sheriff’s office released several videos of the incidents leading up to the arrests. Deputies said the video shows two motorcyclists racing and driving recklessly through Orlando streets.
fox35orlando.com
Snow in Florida? Videos show sleet falling from sky Christmas morning
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Christmas miracle in Florida? People reported ice falling from the sky Christmas morning in Brevard County. Videos shared by Central Florida residents on social media show ice pellets, otherwise known as sleet, falling from the sky onto their yards. So how is this possible?. Sleet...
mynews13.com
Deputies: Man steals semi and crashes into cars before barricading himself at vet hospital
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man allegedly stole a semi-tractor and hit several vehicles before barricading himself outside of a veterans hospital, stated the Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday morning. What You Need To Know. The man’s identity or the charges he may face have not been...
villages-news.com
Friends and family mourn driver killed in crash in The Villages
Friends and family are mourning the death of a 27-year-old man killed in a crash this past week in The Villages. Augustin Winston Samuel Jr. of Wildwood suffered fatal injuries Dec. 19 at the scene of a crash at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard. A 22-year-old female passenger in his car died three days later.
WATCH: Sleet Falls in Central Florida
Meteorologists say the ice pellets were caused by evaporative cooling near Cape Canaveral
WESH
Flight delays, cancellations at Orlando airport interferes with travelers' holiday plans
ORLANDO, Fla. — Right now, at Orlando International Airport, there are upwards of 275 delays and more than 110 cancellations. That's about double the number for this same time Thursday. Talk about bad timing. This is the fourth busiest day of the holiday travel season. By mid-afternoon, the massive...
click orlando
Don’t let your home get too cold, home heating experts say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The entire state of Florida is bracing for chilly temperatures this weekend and heating experts said letting your home get too cold before turning on the heat can put more strain on your unit and your wallet. CEO of Strada Services, Joe Strada, said you...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg Fire Rescue responds to two blazes over Christmas holiday
Leesburg Fire Rescue responded to two structure fires over the Christmas holiday weekend. The first incident was part of a mutual aid response in the Fruitland Park area. A mobile home was destroyed by flames in that incident. The second fire occurred at a home in the Bassville Park area.
