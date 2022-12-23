Read full article on original website
China adds billions to its 2021 GDP estimate, but its economy is facing a big test this year
China's gross domestic product (GDP) for 2021 was over half a trillion yuan more than initially calculated, official data revealed Tuesday. The update comes at a time the world's second-largest economy faces severe strain from an unprecedented wave of Covid infections sweeping the country.
US News and World Report
South Korean Inflation Expectations Hit 7-Month Low
SEOUL (Reuters) - A major measure of the inflation expectations of South Korean consumers hit a seven-month low in December, underscoring the market's view that the Bank of Korea's policy tightening cycle is nearing an end. Consumers expected inflation for the next 12 months to be a median 3.8%, the...
BBC
Cost of living: Japan's inflation hits a 41-year high
Japan's core consumer price inflation edged up to 3.7% in November, the highest it has been since 1981. That was when a Middle East crisis disrupted oil production and caused energy prices to soar. But after decades of the country trying to boost inflation, Japanese consumers are now experiencing the...
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
CNBC
Copper prices — traditionally a barometer for the global economy — are expected to soar next year
The metal has endured a tough 2022 due to tighter U.S. monetary policy, the energy crisis arising from Russia's war in Ukraine and China's combination of strict Covid-19 lockdowns and a weak property market. Goldman Sachs and Bank of America have both suggested a combination of short-term supply tightness and...
ValueWalk
Fed Likely To Raise Interest Rates Next Week
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Labor Department reported that its Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.3% in November to a 7.4% annual pace. In October, the PPI was running at an 8.1% annual pace, so wholesale inflation is cooling off due largely to the fact that big surges in the PPI over a year ago are being “cut off” in the annual calculation.
The Fed cutting rates by 200 basis points and oil falling to $40 a barrel are among Standard Chartered's list of potential surprises for 2023
In another 2023 surprise scenario, bitcoin could crash a further 70% to $5,000, according to Standard Chartered.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Pigs are the latest casualty of Germany's energy crisis
Pig herds in Germany have shrunk to a record low as producers battle soaring input costs, adding to the list of German industries hobbled by the energy crisis. Pig stocks and the number of pig farm farms fell "because of the persistently difficult economic situation," the German Federal Statistics Office (Destatis) said in a Wednesday press release, adding that a sharp increase in energy, fertilizer and feed costs had pushed production costs higher.
AOL Corp
Thank China for plunging gasoline prices
President Biden wants Americans to know gas prices are falling fast—and he deserves the credit. The average pump price has plunged from $5 per gallon in June to around $3.25 now. Biden says it’s because he released oil from the national reserve, persuaded petrostates to produce more, and convinced oil and gas companies to lower prices.
'The worst is yet to come': the curse of high inflation
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Globally, people are experiencing inflation at levels not seen for decades as prices surge for essentials like food, heating, transport and accommodation. And though a peak could be in sight, the effects may yet get worse.
gcaptain.com
US Goods-Trade Deficit Narrows to Smallest in Nearly Two Years
The US merchandise-trade deficit narrowed in November to the smallest since December 2020 due to a plunge in imports. The shortfall decreased 15.6% — the most since 2009 — to $83.3 billion last month, Commerce Department data showed Tuesday. The figures, which aren’t adjusted for inflation, compared with a median estimate for a gap of $96.3 billion in a Bloomberg survey of economists.
Brexit has cracked Britain's economic foundations
Far from delivering on former Prime Minister Boris Johnson's promise of a "propserous, dynamic and contented" Britain, Brexit has hobbled the UK economy.
How high did US inflation get this year and where is it headed in 2023?
Just a few years ago, inflation seemed like an issue the US and many other major western economies had outgrown. “Is inflation dead?” Businessweek asked in 2019, beneath an image of an ailing dinosaur. And then came Covid-19. Supply chain issues, sickness, death and the war in Ukraine...
Spain announces $10.6 billion package to ease inflation pain
MADRID, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Spain on Tuesday announced 10 billion euros ($10.65 billion) worth of measures to ease the pain of inflation in the third major package this year, bringing total aid to 45 billion euros since early 2022.
Brexit means no British manufacturer able to build UK government’s ministerial cars
The government’s next fleet of armoured ministerial cars will be made in Germany because supply chain issues hampered by Brexit mean no British manufacturer is able to meet its requirements, The Independent has learned.The Metropolitan Police announced over the summer that it was ditching armoured Jaguar XJs for Baden-Württemberg-assembled Audi A8s – prompting criticism.But it has now been revealed that the decision was made because there no British car maker is “able to meet the requirements of the tender”, forcing the Met’s hand.Last year, UK car production hit its lowest level since 1956, because of skills shortages and supply...
US News and World Report
Apple Japan Hit With $98 Million in Back Taxes Nikkei
TOKYO (Reuters) -Apple Inc's Japan unit is being charged 13 billion yen ($98 million) in additional taxes for bulk sales of iPhones and other Apple devices to foreign tourists that were incorrectly exempted from the consumption tax, the Nikkei newspaper said. Citing unidentified sources, the Nikkei reported on Tuesday that...
US News and World Report
German Businesses Expect Only Mild Recession as Disruptions Ease
BERLIN (Reuters) - German companies expect only a mild recession next year despite headwinds from the energy crisis, raw material shortages and a tepid global economy, a survey of major associations published by Reuters on Tuesday showed. "The last quarter of 2022 and the start of 2023 are likely to...
msn.com
Oil price cap may widen Russia's 2023 budget deficit, says Finance Minister
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's budget deficit could be wider than the planned 2% of GDP in 2023 as an oil price cap squeezes Russia's export income, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said, an extra fiscal hurdle for Moscow as it spends heavily on its military campaign in Ukraine. Russia last week...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Japan retail sales up for 9th month led by tourism help
(Updates with jobs data and details) TOKYO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Japanese retail sales rose for a ninth straight month in November, data showed on Tuesday, as the lifting of COVID-19 border controls and the government's domestic travel subsidy helped consumer demand. But from the previous month, sales fell from...
US News and World Report
China's Industrial Profits Slump on COVID Fallout, Next Year Seen Improving
BEIJING (Reuters) -Profits at China's industrial firms contracted further in the January-November period as strict COVID 19-related curbs disrupted factory activity and supply chains, but analysts foresaw brighter long-term economic prospects after a U-turn in COVID policy. Industrial profits fell 3.6% in January-November from a year earlier to 7.7 trillion...
