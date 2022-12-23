ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

South Korean Inflation Expectations Hit 7-Month Low

SEOUL (Reuters) - A major measure of the inflation expectations of South Korean consumers hit a seven-month low in December, underscoring the market's view that the Bank of Korea's policy tightening cycle is nearing an end. Consumers expected inflation for the next 12 months to be a median 3.8%, the...
BBC

Cost of living: Japan's inflation hits a 41-year high

Japan's core consumer price inflation edged up to 3.7% in November, the highest it has been since 1981. That was when a Middle East crisis disrupted oil production and caused energy prices to soar. But after decades of the country trying to boost inflation, Japanese consumers are now experiencing the...
ValueWalk

Fed Likely To Raise Interest Rates Next Week

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Labor Department reported that its Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.3% in November to a 7.4% annual pace. In October, the PPI was running at an 8.1% annual pace, so wholesale inflation is cooling off due largely to the fact that big surges in the PPI over a year ago are being “cut off” in the annual calculation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Pigs are the latest casualty of Germany's energy crisis

Pig herds in Germany have shrunk to a record low as producers battle soaring input costs, adding to the list of German industries hobbled by the energy crisis. Pig stocks and the number of pig farm farms fell "because of the persistently difficult economic situation," the German Federal Statistics Office (Destatis) said in a Wednesday press release, adding that a sharp increase in energy, fertilizer and feed costs had pushed production costs higher.
AOL Corp

Thank China for plunging gasoline prices

President Biden wants Americans to know gas prices are falling fast—and he deserves the credit. The average pump price has plunged from $5 per gallon in June to around $3.25 now. Biden says it’s because he released oil from the national reserve, persuaded petrostates to produce more, and convinced oil and gas companies to lower prices.
Reuters

'The worst is yet to come': the curse of high inflation

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Globally, people are experiencing inflation at levels not seen for decades as prices surge for essentials like food, heating, transport and accommodation. And though a peak could be in sight, the effects may yet get worse.
gcaptain.com

US Goods-Trade Deficit Narrows to Smallest in Nearly Two Years

The US merchandise-trade deficit narrowed in November to the smallest since December 2020 due to a plunge in imports. The shortfall decreased 15.6% — the most since 2009 — to $83.3 billion last month, Commerce Department data showed Tuesday. The figures, which aren’t adjusted for inflation, compared with a median estimate for a gap of $96.3 billion in a Bloomberg survey of economists.
The Independent

Brexit means no British manufacturer able to build UK government’s ministerial cars

The government’s next fleet of armoured ministerial cars will be made in Germany because supply chain issues hampered by Brexit mean no British manufacturer is able to meet its requirements, The Independent has learned.The Metropolitan Police announced over the summer that it was ditching armoured Jaguar XJs for Baden-Württemberg-assembled Audi A8s – prompting criticism.But it has now been revealed that the decision was made because there no British car maker is “able to meet the requirements of the tender”, forcing the Met’s hand.Last year, UK car production hit its lowest level since 1956, because of skills shortages and supply...
US News and World Report

Apple Japan Hit With $98 Million in Back Taxes Nikkei

TOKYO (Reuters) -Apple Inc's Japan unit is being charged 13 billion yen ($98 million) in additional taxes for bulk sales of iPhones and other Apple devices to foreign tourists that were incorrectly exempted from the consumption tax, the Nikkei newspaper said. Citing unidentified sources, the Nikkei reported on Tuesday that...
US News and World Report

German Businesses Expect Only Mild Recession as Disruptions Ease

BERLIN (Reuters) - German companies expect only a mild recession next year despite headwinds from the energy crisis, raw material shortages and a tepid global economy, a survey of major associations published by Reuters on Tuesday showed. "The last quarter of 2022 and the start of 2023 are likely to...
msn.com

Oil price cap may widen Russia's 2023 budget deficit, says Finance Minister

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's budget deficit could be wider than the planned 2% of GDP in 2023 as an oil price cap squeezes Russia's export income, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said, an extra fiscal hurdle for Moscow as it spends heavily on its military campaign in Ukraine. Russia last week...
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 1-Japan retail sales up for 9th month led by tourism help

(Updates with jobs data and details) TOKYO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Japanese retail sales rose for a ninth straight month in November, data showed on Tuesday, as the lifting of COVID-19 border controls and the government's domestic travel subsidy helped consumer demand. But from the previous month, sales fell from...
US News and World Report

China's Industrial Profits Slump on COVID Fallout, Next Year Seen Improving

BEIJING (Reuters) -Profits at China's industrial firms contracted further in the January-November period as strict COVID 19-related curbs disrupted factory activity and supply chains, but analysts foresaw brighter long-term economic prospects after a U-turn in COVID policy. Industrial profits fell 3.6% in January-November from a year earlier to 7.7 trillion...

