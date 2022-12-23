ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

ABC 4

Valley rain and mountain snow today

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Hey there, Utah, I hope your Tuesday is off to a terrific start. After a quiet start to the week, it won’t be that way today as today kicks off a much more active pattern that will stick around through at least the New Year’s weekend as a couple of systems with plenty of moisture move in from the west thanks to an atmospheric river setup.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Mild of wetter weather pattern

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there, Utah! Hopefully, you had a wonderful and great Christmas. As we begin this new week we could have some foggy spots this morning so be careful out on the roads. By the afternoon we’ll be looking at partly to mostly cloudy skies...
UTAH STATE
KPCW

Heavy snow in the forecast Tuesday

Two winter storms are expected to hit northern Utah this week. The first is expected to hit Tuesday with the second coming Friday. According to Open Snow forecaster Evan Thayer, the first part of the storm will be on the warm side, with snow in the elevation range of 7,000 to 8,000 feet. He said that means lower ski resort base areas like Park City Mountain and Deer Valley could see rain. In Park City the high Tuesday is expected to be 35 degrees (F).
PARK CITY, UT
95 Rock KKNN

How To Tick Off A Local In Southern Utah

Utahns are known for their happy-go-lucky positive attitudes. But sometimes there are things that really get on our nerves. Grind our gears. Steam our clams. And nowhere else in Utah is this more true than in Southern Utah. With unprecedented growth in the past few decades, Southern Utah and St. George in particular, have been hotbeds of activity and growing anxieties.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Warm weekend for the holidays

What we will get for sure is a weekend that will be at least 5 degrees above normal for this time of year. It might not sound like much, but keep in mind that we've been way below normal most of the past week.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Utah family stranded in Florida for days due to flight cancellations

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Utah family is stranded in Florida for several days because of the holiday flight cancellations happening across the country. The Tesch family, who is from Enterprise, Washington County, has saved and planned for this Christmas trip to Orlando, Florida, for the past year. The original plan was to be back home on Christmas Eve. Unfortunately, they're stuck on the East Coast until Wednesday, at least.
ORLANDO, FL
1037theriver.com

What are the National Monuments in Utah?

Colorado has some incredible National Monuments. The Centennial State is home to eight of them found throughout the state including the Colorado National Monument located just outside of Grand Junction. What about in Utah? Today we will take a look at all the National Monuments in the beehive state and...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Rethink your use of extension cords, says Utah Fire Marshal

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah state Fire Marshal Ted Black wants you to know an easy way to make your home safer, especially during the holiday season. First and foremost, lighten up on the extension cords. "They were never meant to replace permanent wiring," Black told KSL NewsRadio, "and shouldn't be run underneath rugs or walking surfaces."
UTAH STATE
etvnews.com

10 Ice Fishing Events in Utah This Winter

If you want to add an extra challenge to your ice fishing this winter, a tournament may be just the thing. Plus, you can help many of Utah’s fisheries and often win prizes! There are also a handful of ice fishing seminars you can attend if you want to get started in the sport.
UTAH STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Utah Drivers Ranked Worst In The Nation

Recently, auto insurance aggregator site QuoteWizard listed Utah as having the worst drivers in the nation. This was based on a set of criteria such as the number of accidents per capita, and not just on personal attacks as many in the beehive state would assume. When I read that...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Utah to begin work on 10 projects to improve boating access in 2023

SALT LAKE CITY — 2022 was a year of frustration for many boaters, especially as Utah's ongoing drought impacted water levels at many reservoirs across the state. There were also many long lines related to parking or quagga mussel inspections during the year. Utah recreation agencies are looking to ease some of these problems as the calendar shifts to 2023.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?

SALT LAKE CITY — Wednesday marks the official start of winter, though it certainly has already felt like winter the past few weeks in Utah. Salt Lake City, to give a valley example, has collected nearly 21 inches of snow this December — 8.7 inches above normal for the whole month. As for the mountains, Utah's statewide snowpack remains at 131% of normal for this point in the snow collection season — and there's more snow on the way in northern Utah this week.
UTAH STATE

