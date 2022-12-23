Takoma Park Police are investigating a stolen auto and theft at a construction site that occurred last weekend, according to emailed community advisories:. Stolen Auto: An auto theft report was received in the lobby of the Takoma Park Police Department at approximately 2:45 p.m. on December 26. The victim moved the vehicle from the 100 block of Lee Ave. to Grant Ave. at approximately 9:00 p.m. on December 25. At approximately 1:00 p.m. on December 26, the victim attempted to retrieve the vehicle but it was no longer there. The outstanding stolen vehicle is described as a 1995 black Honda Civic, MD Tag #926Z72. Case #220057289.

TAKOMA PARK, MD ・ 6 HOURS AGO