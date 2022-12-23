Read full article on original website
Police looking for 4 men who broke into Virginia Wegmans and stole from its pharmacy
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Police are looking for information about four men who they say broke into and stole from a Wegmans in Fairfax County Sunday morning. At 3:05 a.m., four men forced their way into the Wegmans located at 7905 Hilltop Village Center Drive, the Fairfax County Police Department said.
WJLA
Two 19-year-olds arrested after armed carjacking in Prince George's Co.: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two 19-year-olds were arrested last week after an armed carjacking in Prince George’s County, authorities said. On Dec. 19, at approximately 8:30 p.m., a victim was carjacked at gunpoint in the 6500 block of Annapolis Road in Landover Hills, the Prince George’s County Police Department said.
Man dead in Arlington after crash caused by apparent medical emergency
An 84-year-old man is dead after police say he was involved in a crash that is believed to have been caused by him suffering a medical emergency while behind the wheel.
72-year-old man hit by car, killed on Route 1 in Fairfax
Hampton is the 23rd person in Fairfax to be killed after being hit by a car so far in 2023. On this day in 2021, only 13 pedestrians had been killed after being hit by cars in Fairfax.
Driver flees 5-car crash that sent 3 to the hospital in Prince George's County, Maryland
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A driver fled the scene of a five-vehicle crash in Prince George's County, Maryland on Monday where three people had to be taken to the hospital, the United States Park Police said. The crash happened at Suitland Parkway and Branch Avenue. D.C. Fire and...
Search for suspects after double shooting near AC Hotel
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were searching for suspects after a shooting near the AC Hotel on K Street NW that left two men injured in the early hours of Monday. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were first called to the scene around 3:19 a.m. They found the two victims, who had […]
3 injured in Montgomery Co. crash Monday on SB I-270
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Some lanes were closed on I-270 after a major crash Monday afternoon that left three people injured. The crash, which involved five cars according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, happened on southbound I-270 between Montgomery Village Avenue and I-370. Officials reported that some lanes were blocked as of 4 p.m. Monday.
sungazette.news
Arlington police report auto thefts, tamperings
Arlington police reported a number of auto thefts and tamperings in recent days. • Sometime between Dec. 16 at 6:30 p.m. and Dec. 17 at 4:23 a.m., two suspects broke the rear windows, tampered with the ignitions and stole two vehicles, one in the 1900 block of Key Boulevard and the other in the 2100 block of North Monroe Street, Arlington police said.
Police Investigating Stolen Auto, Construction Site Theft
Takoma Park Police are investigating a stolen auto and theft at a construction site that occurred last weekend, according to emailed community advisories:. Stolen Auto: An auto theft report was received in the lobby of the Takoma Park Police Department at approximately 2:45 p.m. on December 26. The victim moved the vehicle from the 100 block of Lee Ave. to Grant Ave. at approximately 9:00 p.m. on December 25. At approximately 1:00 p.m. on December 26, the victim attempted to retrieve the vehicle but it was no longer there. The outstanding stolen vehicle is described as a 1995 black Honda Civic, MD Tag #926Z72. Case #220057289.
WTOP
Fairfax home destroyed by fire, 1 person unaccounted for
One person is missing and another injured on Tuesday morning after a fire destroyed a home in Fairfax, Virginia, overnight. Shortly after 7 p.m. on Monday, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said they responded to a house fire in the 3500 block of Goodview Court. It took several firefighters to...
NBC Washington
15-Year-Old Shot in Greenbelt: Police
Police are asking for information from the public after a 15-year-old was shot in Greenbelt, Maryland, on Christmas Day. Greenbelt Police said they responded at around 1:17 p.m. to the 9000 block of Breezewood Terrace for the report of gunshots and found evidence of a shooting. At around 1:51 pm,...
mocoshow.com
Man Charged After Allegedly Pointing Firearm With Red Laser at Other Motorists on I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway
Defendant Allegedly Threatened Victims with a Gun as They Drove on I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Lavar William Henderson, age 44, of Richmond, Virginia, for the federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The indictment was returned on November 16, 2022. Henderson was arrested on related state charges on November 16, 2022, and had an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt yesterday on the federal indictment. Henderson consented to detention pending trial.
fox5dc.com
Suspect in medical scrubs attempts to rob DC pharmacy
WASHINGTON - The search is underway for a suspect who attempted to rob a Northwest D.C. pharmacy while dressed in medical clothes, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened on November 30 at a pharmacy in the 1800 block of Columbia Road. The suspect who was...
Sheriff: Teen charged after driving 108 mph in 40 mph zone in Stafford County
STAFFORD, Va. — Editor's note: The video attached to this article is from a story WUSA9 did back in September of 2022. A 17-year-old who was caught driving 108 mph has been charged in Stafford County on Wednesday, authorities said. A Deputy Sheriff sergeant observed a Ford Mustang traveling...
WDBJ7.com
57-year-old out reported missing of Fairfax Co. found safe
FAIRFAX Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Vargas was found safe. EARLIER STORY: Ana Maria Herrera Vargas, 57 of Falls Church, was reported missing after last being seen at her residence along Arlington Blvd. at 8 a.m. on Friday morning. State Police have issued a critically missing adult alert on behalf...
57-year-old Fairfax woman last seen Friday found safe, state police say
Virginia State Police issued a "critically missing adult" alert on behalf of Fairfax County police after a 57-year-old was last seen Friday.
mymcmedia.org
Suspect Awaiting Extradition in Connection with 2010 Death of AU Professor from Bethesda
Jorge Rueda Landeros, who is wanted in connection with the 2010 murder of a woman from Bethesda, was arrested in Mexico, according to Montgomery County Police. Sue Marcum, a professor a American University, was found dead in her Bethesda home on Oct. 25, 2010. Following an investigation, officers learned that Rueda Landeros, of Northern Virginia, had a personal and financial relationship with Marcum.
15-year-old shot on Christmas in Greenbelt City
GREENBELT CITY, MD – A 15-year-old boy was shot on Christmas day in the area of Breezewood Terrace in Greenbelt City. According to police, at approximately 1:17 pm, Greenbelt Police officers responded to the 9000 block of Breezewood Ter for the report of gunshots and found evidence a shooting. Later, at 1:51 pm, a 15-year-old male arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. “During the initial investigation, it was determined the victim was injured during the Breezewood Ter incident. At this time, it appears the injury is non-life-threatening,” the Greenbelt City Police Department said in a statement. No The post 15-year-old shot on Christmas in Greenbelt City appeared first on Shore News Network.
mymcmedia.org
Driver Ejected, Killed in Crash in Silver Spring
Darlin Ryes Gomez, 22, was ejected from a car and pronounced dead following a single vehicle crash in the area of Piney Branch Road and Sligo Avenue in Silver Spring on Dec. 23. According to Montgomery County Police, Gomez was driving a silver 2007 Scion TC with two passengers and...
2 teens arrested for armed carjacking of food delivery driver in Prince George's County
GREATER LANDOVER, Md. — A food delivery driver was carjacked Tuesday after two teenagers pointed a gun at the driver in Landover, Maryland. Two teenagers pulled out a gun and demanded the delivery driver's car in the 8100 block of Allendale Drive around 8:30 p.m., Prince George's County Police said.
