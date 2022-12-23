ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

DC News Now

Search for suspects after double shooting near AC Hotel

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were searching for suspects after a shooting near the AC Hotel on K Street NW that left two men injured in the early hours of Monday. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were first called to the scene around 3:19 a.m. They found the two victims, who had […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

3 injured in Montgomery Co. crash Monday on SB I-270

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Some lanes were closed on I-270 after a major crash Monday afternoon that left three people injured. The crash, which involved five cars according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, happened on southbound I-270 between Montgomery Village Avenue and I-370. Officials reported that some lanes were blocked as of 4 p.m. Monday.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
sungazette.news

Arlington police report auto thefts, tamperings

Arlington police reported a number of auto thefts and tamperings in recent days. • Sometime between Dec. 16 at 6:30 p.m. and Dec. 17 at 4:23 a.m., two suspects broke the rear windows, tampered with the ignitions and stole two vehicles, one in the 1900 block of Key Boulevard and the other in the 2100 block of North Monroe Street, Arlington police said.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Source of the Spring

Police Investigating Stolen Auto, Construction Site Theft

Takoma Park Police are investigating a stolen auto and theft at a construction site that occurred last weekend, according to emailed community advisories:. Stolen Auto: An auto theft report was received in the lobby of the Takoma Park Police Department at approximately 2:45 p.m. on December 26. The victim moved the vehicle from the 100 block of Lee Ave. to Grant Ave. at approximately 9:00 p.m. on December 25. At approximately 1:00 p.m. on December 26, the victim attempted to retrieve the vehicle but it was no longer there. The outstanding stolen vehicle is described as a 1995 black Honda Civic, MD Tag #926Z72. Case #220057289.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
WTOP

Fairfax home destroyed by fire, 1 person unaccounted for

One person is missing and another injured on Tuesday morning after a fire destroyed a home in Fairfax, Virginia, overnight. Shortly after 7 p.m. on Monday, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said they responded to a house fire in the 3500 block of Goodview Court. It took several firefighters to...
FAIRFAX, VA
NBC Washington

15-Year-Old Shot in Greenbelt: Police

Police are asking for information from the public after a 15-year-old was shot in Greenbelt, Maryland, on Christmas Day. Greenbelt Police said they responded at around 1:17 p.m. to the 9000 block of Breezewood Terrace for the report of gunshots and found evidence of a shooting. At around 1:51 pm,...
GREENBELT, MD
mocoshow.com

Man Charged After Allegedly Pointing Firearm With Red Laser at Other Motorists on I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway

Defendant Allegedly Threatened Victims with a Gun as They Drove on I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Lavar William Henderson, age 44, of Richmond, Virginia, for the federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The indictment was returned on November 16, 2022. Henderson was arrested on related state charges on November 16, 2022, and had an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt yesterday on the federal indictment. Henderson consented to detention pending trial.
RICHMOND, VA
fox5dc.com

Suspect in medical scrubs attempts to rob DC pharmacy

WASHINGTON - The search is underway for a suspect who attempted to rob a Northwest D.C. pharmacy while dressed in medical clothes, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened on November 30 at a pharmacy in the 1800 block of Columbia Road. The suspect who was...
WASHINGTON, DC
WDBJ7.com

57-year-old out reported missing of Fairfax Co. found safe

FAIRFAX Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Vargas was found safe. EARLIER STORY: Ana Maria Herrera Vargas, 57 of Falls Church, was reported missing after last being seen at her residence along Arlington Blvd. at 8 a.m. on Friday morning. State Police have issued a critically missing adult alert on behalf...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
mymcmedia.org

Suspect Awaiting Extradition in Connection with 2010 Death of AU Professor from Bethesda

Jorge Rueda Landeros, who is wanted in connection with the 2010 murder of a woman from Bethesda, was arrested in Mexico, according to Montgomery County Police. Sue Marcum, a professor a American University, was found dead in her Bethesda home on Oct. 25, 2010. Following an investigation, officers learned that Rueda Landeros, of Northern Virginia, had a personal and financial relationship with Marcum.
BETHESDA, MD
Shore News Network

15-year-old shot on Christmas in Greenbelt City

GREENBELT CITY, MD – A 15-year-old boy was shot on Christmas day in the area of Breezewood Terrace in Greenbelt City. According to police, at approximately 1:17 pm, Greenbelt Police officers responded to the 9000 block of Breezewood Ter for the report of gunshots and found evidence a shooting. Later, at 1:51 pm, a 15-year-old male arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. “During the initial investigation, it was determined the victim was injured during the Breezewood Ter incident. At this time, it appears the injury is non-life-threatening,” the Greenbelt City Police Department said in a statement. No The post 15-year-old shot on Christmas in Greenbelt City appeared first on Shore News Network.
GREENBELT, MD
mymcmedia.org

Driver Ejected, Killed in Crash in Silver Spring

Darlin Ryes Gomez, 22, was ejected from a car and pronounced dead following a single vehicle crash in the area of Piney Branch Road and Sligo Avenue in Silver Spring on Dec. 23. According to Montgomery County Police, Gomez was driving a silver 2007 Scion TC with two passengers and...
SILVER SPRING, MD

