KCBD
Stronger winds and warmer temperatures the next few days
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tomorrow will be slightly warmer accompanied by a stronger breeze from the southwest. Mild temperatures overnight cool down into the upper 20s to lower 30s. A brief freeze for us in Lubbock with mostly clear skies and light winds. Winds will switch to the southwest and...
KCBD
Warmer but windy South Plains forecast
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A few more clouds and a little more warmth today, but also more wind. Winds will increase to about 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 40 mph. Temperatures will peak around seven to eight degrees above the December 27 average. Wind speeds will diminish this...
fox34.com
Warmer temperatures for last week of December
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After our arctic freeze last week, we wrap up the month of December with warmer-than-average temperatures and dry conditions. Temperatures will cool over night but rather mild for this time of year. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s, low of 30 for Lubbock. Skies will be mostly clear and winds will switch to the north with a light breeze around 10 mph.
KCBD
Milder weather to end the year
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week, the final week of 2022, brings welcome relief from last week’s extreme cold. Temperatures will moderate but, unfortunately, winds will increase. Sunny today and breezy (about 10 to 20 mph). Temperatures will peak in the 50s, typical for late December. Tomorrow, Tuesday, there...
KCBD
Lubbock feels effects of national travel issues
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Citing staffing shortages, equipment failure, and adverse weather conditions, airlines are gearing up for another punishing day of holiday travel after an already tumultuous period of delays and cancellations. More than 17,000 flights have been canceled since Wednesday, according to CNBC. While the effects of the...
KCBD
An arctic blast for Christmas
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A mild day on the South Plains in advance of a strong arctic cold front that will move into the region by early Thursday. Prior to the arctic blast, colder air will return to the area on Tuesday and Wednesday with the afternoon temps remaining in the 40s. There will be some clouds but the wind will not be strong with the first cold front.
Southwest flight schedule collapse impacts Lubbock
Nationwide flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines Monday impacted Lubbock. At about 2:00 p.m. there were five canceled departures in Lubbock and four canceled arrivals.
KCBD
Open Door extending hours of service during freezing temperatures
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Bitterly cold temperatures moving through the South Plains are putting Lubbock’s homeless population in danger, forcing local non-profits to step in. Open Door’s Community Center near 13th and Avenue T opened its doors for extended hours starting Wednesday night. The non-profit extended its hours to offer shelter and warm meals to as many people as possible.
Snyder FD, 4 fires in 3 days blamed on heaters or open flames too close to combustibles
A Texas fire department responded to four fires in three days, the city’s fire marshal said Monday. “All of the fires were due to heaters, or open flames being too close to combustibles,” a statement said.
fox34.com
2 injured, neighborhood without power after collision at 50th & Southeast Drive
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police have blocked traffic at 50th Street and Southeast Drive as they work an accident with injuries. One person is said to have serious injuries, another has moderate injuries. The collision has damaged a power pole. LP&L reports approximately 170 customers were without power in...
fox34.com
Lubbock homeless man making an impact
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Devorah King and her family shop almost every day at a Dollar General in Lubbock, she says this is where they noticed Jesse Tennison, a homeless man who spends his days greeting customers and giving back. Devorah King says, “Whatever money he receives he takes it...
fox34.com
4 injured in crash near South Loop 289 and Quaker
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four people have been injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles. Police responded to the crash at 12:10 p.m. on Monday. The crash occurred on the access road of South Loop 289 near Quaker Avenue. Officers stated two people were moderately injured in the crash; two...
KCBD
3 vehicle crash in South Lubbock leaves 3 injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a three-vehicle crash involving a white truck, a white SUV, and a blue SUV in the intersection of 98th Street and Indiana Avenue. LPD received the call at 8:17 p.m. Minor injuries are reported. Motorists are advised to use caution...
KCBD
Monday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in overnight shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Monday morning brief,. One person was seriously injured Christmas night in a shooting. The City of Morton is under a boil water notice. Crews are working to fix a water line break in the city. The break occurred about a block from Main Street. Details...
KCBD
Burst pipe causes thousands in damage at Discount Tire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was a long night and a back-and-forth battle with the elements for one Lubbock business. At Discount Tire on 82nd and University, it all began when their sprinkler system blew a head. Then, a couple of water pipes froze and burst, followed by air pipes breaking in the garage. And finally, the main water line burst.
LPD provides update on Central Lubbock crash late Friday evening
The crash occurred at 45th Street and Avenue Q just before 11:30 p.m.
KCBD
Clyde Brazell making a difference, 15 years with Lubbock Impact
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Impact has served the community for more than 15 years, and one man has been there since the beginning. “Our first endeavor was: we made sandwiches and carried them to Mahon Library for the homeless that was sleeping down there, and then we eventually moved into serving meals here,” says Clyde Brazell, who has been a volunteer since the organization operated out of Trinity Baptist Church.
KCBD
Crash on N. I27 leaves one injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained moderate injuries in a crash in the southbound lanes of North I-27 near Erskine Street. LPD received the cal at 1:53 p.m. Police say this is a single-vehicle crash. Emergency responders have closed the southbound access road to I-27 in order to...
everythinglubbock.com
The United Family stores to close early Christmas Eve and remain closed Christmas Day
LUBBOCK, Texas — The United Family announced its stores will close early on Christmas Eve (Saturday, December 24) and will remain closed on Christmas Day (Sunday, December 25). According to a press release from The United Family, stores will close at 7:00 p.m. Saturday and will reopen for normal...
6 and counting, emergency calls for water removal Friday in Lubbock
The recent cold weather is a good reason to remember the dangers of frozen pipes.
