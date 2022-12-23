ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock County, TX

KCBD

Stronger winds and warmer temperatures the next few days

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tomorrow will be slightly warmer accompanied by a stronger breeze from the southwest. Mild temperatures overnight cool down into the upper 20s to lower 30s. A brief freeze for us in Lubbock with mostly clear skies and light winds. Winds will switch to the southwest and...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Warmer but windy South Plains forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A few more clouds and a little more warmth today, but also more wind. Winds will increase to about 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 40 mph. Temperatures will peak around seven to eight degrees above the December 27 average. Wind speeds will diminish this...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Warmer temperatures for last week of December

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After our arctic freeze last week, we wrap up the month of December with warmer-than-average temperatures and dry conditions. Temperatures will cool over night but rather mild for this time of year. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s, low of 30 for Lubbock. Skies will be mostly clear and winds will switch to the north with a light breeze around 10 mph.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Milder weather to end the year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week, the final week of 2022, brings welcome relief from last week’s extreme cold. Temperatures will moderate but, unfortunately, winds will increase. Sunny today and breezy (about 10 to 20 mph). Temperatures will peak in the 50s, typical for late December. Tomorrow, Tuesday, there...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock feels effects of national travel issues

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Citing staffing shortages, equipment failure, and adverse weather conditions, airlines are gearing up for another punishing day of holiday travel after an already tumultuous period of delays and cancellations. More than 17,000 flights have been canceled since Wednesday, according to CNBC. While the effects of the...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

An arctic blast for Christmas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A mild day on the South Plains in advance of a strong arctic cold front that will move into the region by early Thursday. Prior to the arctic blast, colder air will return to the area on Tuesday and Wednesday with the afternoon temps remaining in the 40s. There will be some clouds but the wind will not be strong with the first cold front.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Open Door extending hours of service during freezing temperatures

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Bitterly cold temperatures moving through the South Plains are putting Lubbock’s homeless population in danger, forcing local non-profits to step in. Open Door’s Community Center near 13th and Avenue T opened its doors for extended hours starting Wednesday night. The non-profit extended its hours to offer shelter and warm meals to as many people as possible.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock homeless man making an impact

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Devorah King and her family shop almost every day at a Dollar General in Lubbock, she says this is where they noticed Jesse Tennison, a homeless man who spends his days greeting customers and giving back. Devorah King says, “Whatever money he receives he takes it...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

4 injured in crash near South Loop 289 and Quaker

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four people have been injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles. Police responded to the crash at 12:10 p.m. on Monday. The crash occurred on the access road of South Loop 289 near Quaker Avenue. Officers stated two people were moderately injured in the crash; two...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

3 vehicle crash in South Lubbock leaves 3 injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a three-vehicle crash involving a white truck, a white SUV, and a blue SUV in the intersection of 98th Street and Indiana Avenue. LPD received the call at 8:17 p.m. Minor injuries are reported. Motorists are advised to use caution...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Burst pipe causes thousands in damage at Discount Tire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was a long night and a back-and-forth battle with the elements for one Lubbock business. At Discount Tire on 82nd and University, it all began when their sprinkler system blew a head. Then, a couple of water pipes froze and burst, followed by air pipes breaking in the garage. And finally, the main water line burst.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Clyde Brazell making a difference, 15 years with Lubbock Impact

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Impact has served the community for more than 15 years, and one man has been there since the beginning. “Our first endeavor was: we made sandwiches and carried them to Mahon Library for the homeless that was sleeping down there, and then we eventually moved into serving meals here,” says Clyde Brazell, who has been a volunteer since the organization operated out of Trinity Baptist Church.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Crash on N. I27 leaves one injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained moderate injuries in a crash in the southbound lanes of North I-27 near Erskine Street. LPD received the cal at 1:53 p.m. Police say this is a single-vehicle crash. Emergency responders have closed the southbound access road to I-27 in order to...
LUBBOCK, TX

