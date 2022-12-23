Read full article on original website
GALESBURG — Ten candidates have emerged in the race for four seats on Galesburg’s City Council after the deadline to run expired on Monday. The four seats that will be on the ballot for the election April 4, 2023, are to represent the city’s odd-number wards — Wards 1, 3, 5 and 7. You can find which ward you live in and who your alderperson is on the city's website.
