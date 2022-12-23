GALESBURG — The city-sponsored winter warming center is now located in the community room of the William H. Moon Towers, 255 W. Tompkins. The warming center, which was previously planned to be located in the Hawthorne Gym, is free and open to the public every day of the week, from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. The center will provide showers, a place to sleep and whatever food the center receives via donations. Daytime warming is provided as long as staff is available.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO