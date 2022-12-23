Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lakesarearadio.net
Detroit Lakes Public Utilities Asking Customers to Reduce Power Use
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Detroit Lakes Public Utilities (DLPU) is asking customers to conserve energy to help reduce demand on the power grid. The request comes from the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), which operates the energy market and controls electrical reliability for our region. DLPU asks that you turn down your thermostat, delay the use of large appliances and shut off all unnecessary lights and equipment.
valleynewslive.com
Flight delays hit Fargo over Christmas
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In the season of giving, people expect gifts laughs, and if traveling, a bit of a headache. But for holiday flyers, that headache was bigger than they were expecting. “My flight was at six in the morning,” said Aaron Abaurrea, who’s flight was originally...
kvrr.com
Advocates hoping to expand passenger rail service between F-M & MPLS
MINNESOTA (KFGO) – A group lobbying for more passenger rail service in Minnesota including more frequent passenger rail service between Fargo-Moorhead and the Twin Cities hopes to gain more traction in the fast-approaching legislative session.Brian Nelson with the non-profit All Aboard Minnesota says the governor’s office and Democrat-controlled Minnesota House have been “very supportive” of passenger rail.
kfgo.com
Advocates hoping to expand passenger rail service in Minnesota, including route between Fargo-Moorhead and Mpls
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A group lobbying for more passenger rail service in Minnesota including more frequent passenger rail service between Fargo-Moorhead and the Twin Cities hopes to gain more traction in the fast-approaching legislative session. Brian Nelson with the non-profit All Aboard Minnesota says the governor’s office and...
Times-Online
Farmers Union donates 180,000 pounds of pork to regional food banks
(JAMESTOWN, N.D.) – Christmas came a bit early this year to the Great Plains Food Bank in Fargo when 38,000 pounds of pork spareribs were delivered by North Dakota Farmers Union in partnership with Farmers Union Enterprises (FUE). The recent donation kicks off a five-state giving spree of 180,000 pounds of pork that includes food banks in South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Montana for the third year running.
voiceofalexandria.com
Wind Chill Advisory in effect for early Monday for parts of west central MN
(Undated)--The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for parts of west central and northwestern Minnesota through 12 p.m. on Monday. This includes the cities of Fergus Falls, Elbow Lake, Hoffman, Ashby, Herman, and Detroit Lakes. Officials say that wind chills of 25 to 40 below are expected....
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Nine block area of downtown Moorhead will be demolished to make way for redevelopment project
(Fargo, ND) -- A nine block area of downtown Moorhead is set for demolition, but it wont happen all at once. "Yes over time. I think because we have time and because we can be strategic on how we lay this out we certainly don't want to put any of those businesses existing within the mall in jeopardy so we are working with those folks to find them new locations or have them be a part of the redevelopment," said Derrick LaPoint, President and CEO of Downtown Moorhead, Inc.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Lane closure on 25th street south to continue into next week
(Fargo, ND) -- Southbound traffic on 25th Street South near 17th Avenue South is currently reduced to one lane. The lane closure is required to allow for Xcel Energy to complete work on an issue with a manhole in the area. Due to the cold weather Fargo is currently experiencing,...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Vehicle fire ended on I-29 exit in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Authorities are responding following a vehicle fire near a prominent Fargo road. An eyewitness reported to WDAY Radio the vehicle fire was located outside the Perkins on 13th Ave SW. WDAY Radio was able to confirm the fire was located on the I-29 exit ramp to 13th Ave. No details from authorities are available at this time.
valleynewslive.com
Special ring dropped into Valley City Salvation Army Red Kettle
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 2022 Barnes County Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign will soon come to a close at their locations in Valley City. Spokesman Lee Isensee found something special inside one of the Red Kettles. He said someone donated a family wedding ring that had been a keepsake for decades.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Sleigh Rides available post-Christmas in Moorhead
(Moorhead, MN) -- Christmas may be here and gone soon, but that doesn't mean you still can't get into the Holiday spirit even after jolly old St. Nick drops the presents off at your home. The City of Moorhead has announced that Sleigh Rides are available through M.B. Johnson Park...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
NDSU, West Fargo Schools close buildings due to blizzard conditions
(Fargo, ND) -- Despite winter break being in full swing, both NDSU and the West Fargo School District have announced that their campuses and buildings are closed Friday due to expected blizzard-like conditions. Only essential personnel are expected to make the trek to NDSU, while all staff members in West...
kvrr.com
Celebrating Christmas alone and how to make the most of it
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — It can be lonely for some during the holidays but there are many activities you can do to keep yourself in the holiday spirit. Putting on your favorite movie or phoning an old friend can help ease the holiday blues and give you the self-care day you deserve.
kfgo.com
Christmas night fire damages Moorhead townhome, displaces family
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Fire damaged a Moorhead home Christmas night. Crews responded shortly after 8 p.m. to the Belsley Townhomes. A fire department spokesman said the fire started in the attic of one townhouse. Crews spent some time getting the fire out and checking for hot spots. The unit...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police: Missing teen found in Detroit Lakes
(Fargo, ND) -- A local family is resting a bit easier after some welcome news came down the wire Monday evening. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that 15-year-old Hailie Carlson was found in Detroit Lakes and is safe. Carlson, who went missing early on Christmas Day, had been...
valleynewslive.com
Runaway teen found safe in Detroit Lakes
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: A family member of 15 year-old Hallie Carlson tells Valley News Live that she was found safe in Detroit Lakes in the evening of December 26. Carlson left her home early Christmas morning. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Fargo Police Department is looking for 15-year-old Hailie...
valleynewslive.com
Fire breaks out at a Moorhead townhome
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Fire crews were called to the Belsley Townhomes in the 3000 block of 14th Street S in Moorhead, just behind the Moorhead Area Public Schools Operation Center, Christmas night. According to dispatch audio, firefighters found a fire coming from a furnace with flames spreading...
valleynewslive.com
Semi crashes through road closure gate on I-94
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers are often posted at gate closures to encourage motorists to stay off closed roads. Sometimes they witness the craziest things. This occurred at around 3:13 pm on I-94 going east out of Jamestown. The troopers dash cam captured this semi crashing into the road closure gate. The interstate from Jamestown to Fargo was closed at 2:00 pm.
KFYR-TV
NDSU student wins $100,000 scholarship
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For some, the holidays are a time to reflect on all we must be thankful for, and one Minnesota college freshman has about 100,000 reasons to be thankful this year. You may have heard of the Immaculate Reception, and the Minneapolis Miracle. But this pass, means...
Sheriff: Polk County student arrested after report of "school violence" made on social media
POLK COUNTY, Minn. -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a student is in custody after a social media post that involved school violence. According to the sheriff's office, they received a report Tuesday of "school violence made on social media" by a student at Fertile-Beltrami School, located in Fertile, Minnesota. The student, a juvenile, was later arrested. Authorities say there is no immediate threat at this time.The investigation is ongoing. Details are limited.
Comments / 1