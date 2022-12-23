2022-12-26 @ 10:35pm–#Fairfield CT– A man and woman parked at the northbound rest stop and Fairfield. They went into the convenience store where according to witnesses were arguing very loudly. They were asked to leave the store when the woman allegedly stabbed the man a number of times. State police were first on the scene and the witnesses said state police applied a tourniquet to the leg and arm to stop the bleeding and possibly saved the man’s life.

FAIRFIELD, CT ・ 13 HOURS AGO