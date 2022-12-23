Minnesota’s DFL party used to be sad. They lost five straight gubernatorial elections between 1990 and 2006, and they were a party in decay. I remember the pathetic election night interviews where Democrats would say, “Let’s wait for the Iron Range vote to come in.” Good luck with that. So how did the DFL turn […] The post How Minnesota Democrats reversed their fortunes appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO