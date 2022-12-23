ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

CivilWar2.0
2d ago

Asa Hutchinson has never had a real job in his entire life. Career politicians like him are what’s wrong with the government

Washington Examiner

Trump fading in GOP stronghold, would lose to Cheney

Maybe Rep. Liz Cheney ought to take calls to run for president seriously. In Utah, won by former President Donald Trump in the last two elections, the Wyoming Republican is leading Trump in early 2024 primary consideration. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is first at 24.2%, followed by Cheney at 16.4%...
UTAH STATE
Washington Examiner

What Sinema leaving the Democratic Party means for balance of power in the Senate

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s decision to switch her party affiliation from Democrat to independent is creating a post-midterm shake-up in the Senate, threatening to complicate what seemed like Democrats’ chances of having an outright majority after Sen. Raphael Warnock’s runoff win in Georgia gave Democrats their 51st seat in the next session of Congress.
ARIZONA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

How Minnesota Democrats reversed their fortunes

Minnesota’s DFL party used to be sad. They lost five straight gubernatorial elections between 1990 and 2006, and they were a party in decay. I remember the pathetic election night interviews where Democrats would say, “Let’s wait for the Iron Range vote to come in.” Good luck with that. So how did the DFL turn […] The post How Minnesota Democrats reversed their fortunes appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
KHBS

Liz Cheney still slated to speak in Bentonville, Arkansas

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney is on schedule to speak at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas Monday evening, a spokesperson for the event confirmed. Cheney spent the first part of the day in Washington, D.C., serving in her role on the House...
BENTONVILLE, AR
KATV

Arkansas lawmakers react to Omnibus bill

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas lawmakers react to the Omnibus spending bill getting passed in the House. Rep. French Hill said we cannot continue to put our nation's fiscal crisis on the backs of our children and grandchildren. "Democrats have pushed trillions in new spending the past two years...
ARKANSAS STATE

