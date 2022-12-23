Read full article on original website
CivilWar2.0
2d ago
Asa Hutchinson has never had a real job in his entire life. Career politicians like him are what’s wrong with the government
Reply
3
Related
Washington Examiner
Trump fading in GOP stronghold, would lose to Cheney
Maybe Rep. Liz Cheney ought to take calls to run for president seriously. In Utah, won by former President Donald Trump in the last two elections, the Wyoming Republican is leading Trump in early 2024 primary consideration. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is first at 24.2%, followed by Cheney at 16.4%...
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich says 'it's hard to imagine' Pence 'getting by both Trump and DeSantis' in a GOP presidential primary
Gingrich said the former vice president would be "very comfortable" having a positive message, while a negative campaign wouldn't reflect "who he is."
Chuck Schumer predicts Democrats will hold the Senate majority again in 2024
WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, beaming with confidence after having proved his doubters wrong and expanded his majority in the midterm elections, vowed without hesitation that the Democratic Party will keep control again in two years. “Yes, I absolutely do, if we stick to our North Star,...
Trump's Constitution remarks put McConnell, GOP on defense
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell delivered another rebuke of former President Donald Trump on Tuesday, saying that anyone who thinks the Constitution can be suspended would have a "very hard time" becoming president in the United States. The comment marked the second time in...
Analysis: Walker's Senate loss adds to a long list of candidates backed by Trump that flopped during these midterms
Herschel Walker's loss in his race for the Senate in the state of Georgia after Democrats cemented their control of the US Senate adds to a long list of flops that Trump incurred after he backed him. Let's discuss...
Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries says there's 'a real risk' that the new GOP majority in the chamber will be 'hijacked by the extremists'
"They have not articulated a vision for addressing the economic concerns of the American people," Jeffries said of House Republicans to CNN.
Former GOP House Speaker Newt Gingrich warns Republicans to stop 'underestimating' Biden
"Conservatives' hostility to the Biden administration on our terms tends to blind us to just how effective Biden has been on his terms," he wrote.
Rep. Adam Kinzinger in final House floor speech says 'limited government' for GOP now means 'inciting violence against government officials'
In his farewell speech, Kinzinger bashed his own party while saying Democrats bore some blame for "failures" by boosting election-denying Republicans.
Senate Republicans, stuck in minority, frown on House GOP calls for impeachment against Biden, Mayorkas
Senate Republicans are dismissive of a House GOP-led effort to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, being mindful that such an effort has no chance of success.
msn.com
Kevin McCarthy says Democrats could select the next speaker if Republicans 'play games' on the House floor
McCarthy said Republicans could cede control of the House in January if they aren't unified. While on Newsmax, the Californian warned against the GOP playing "games" on the House floor. McCarthy is working to round up votes among GOP members that he'll need to lead the lower chamber. House Minority...
Kevin McCarthy may win the House speakership. But he can’t control the clown caucus | Column
Kevin McCarthy’s quest for the House speaker’s gavel is a near perfect inside-the-Beltway story because it’s about pure politics and personal ambition without many narrative-muddling concerns about principles, governing philosophy or policy considerations. McCarthy was never a policy wonk or doctrinaire conservative, he’s a dealmaker and glad-hander,...
Schumer reflects on how Senate Democrats went from infighting to big policy wins and a larger majority
WASHINGTON — At the beginning of the year, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was staring into a political abyss: Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., had just knifed President Joe Biden’s signature legislation, and Schumer's push to change the Senate rules to pass voting rights legislation was similarly killed by Manchin and another centrist Democrat.
An 88-Year First: Democrats Defend All Their Senate Seats While Holding White House
With Raphael Warnock's win, Joe Biden did something we have not seen since FDR.
Washington Examiner
What Sinema leaving the Democratic Party means for balance of power in the Senate
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s decision to switch her party affiliation from Democrat to independent is creating a post-midterm shake-up in the Senate, threatening to complicate what seemed like Democrats’ chances of having an outright majority after Sen. Raphael Warnock’s runoff win in Georgia gave Democrats their 51st seat in the next session of Congress.
Ronna McDaniel faces two challengers to lead RNC after Lee Zeldin announces he won't run
Rep. Lee Zeldin will not challenge Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, putting McDaniel one step closer to reelection despite a disappointing midterm cycle for Republicans, although she still faces two challengers so far. Zeldin, the 2022 GOP gubernatorial nominee in New York whose campaign is credited with helping flip...
Republican Lawmaker Denounced Spending Bill, Then Things Got Awkward For Him
Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.) is among the scores of House Republicans who have criticized the $1.7 trillion package.
How Minnesota Democrats reversed their fortunes
Minnesota’s DFL party used to be sad. They lost five straight gubernatorial elections between 1990 and 2006, and they were a party in decay. I remember the pathetic election night interviews where Democrats would say, “Let’s wait for the Iron Range vote to come in.” Good luck with that. So how did the DFL turn […] The post How Minnesota Democrats reversed their fortunes appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Additional January 6 charge coming for Gravette man
According to court documents, the United States intends to seek an additional indictment against a Gravette man charged with multiple crimes stemming from his participation in the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
KHBS
Liz Cheney still slated to speak in Bentonville, Arkansas
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney is on schedule to speak at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas Monday evening, a spokesperson for the event confirmed. Cheney spent the first part of the day in Washington, D.C., serving in her role on the House...
KATV
Arkansas lawmakers react to Omnibus bill
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas lawmakers react to the Omnibus spending bill getting passed in the House. Rep. French Hill said we cannot continue to put our nation's fiscal crisis on the backs of our children and grandchildren. "Democrats have pushed trillions in new spending the past two years...
Comments / 6