‘Little coins’ from passing motorists keeping migrants from going hungry

By Julian Resendiz
 4 days ago

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – With a child by her side and backpacks with clothes lying on a bench, Juana buries her pride and asks motorists headed for the United States for “solidarity.”

The few coins that come her way will keep them from going hungry; a couple of dozen pesos a male friend will earn that day selling candy in Downtown Juarez will provide a roof over their heads during the coming night in which freezing temperatures were in the forecast.

“It is not easy. It is surviving,” the Honduran migrant says while putting her arm around the child’s shoulders. “It was a big risk coming here. But there are no jobs in my country. There are no options.”

Across the street, Miguel holds a sign saying, “Hello, we are migrants from Venezuela. Help us with any blessing. Thank you.” When the drivers ignore him, Miguel just smiles.

A Venezuelan migrant holds a sign asking passing motorists in Juarez, Mexico, for “blessings.” (Border Report photo)

“We just want to eat a little. The shelters are full, and we need to get enough for a hotel, so our children don’t go cold tonight,” the migrant in his 20s says while his wife sits on a concrete block and feeds their daughter. Asked if people have been unkind to him, Miguel thinks about the question, then smiles again. “People in Juarez have helped us with little coins, a blanket, sometimes they bring us food,” he says.

Despite Title 42 still in place, migrants come across U.S. border by the hundreds

Both families, one from South America, the other from the Northern Triangle of Central America, came to the U.S.-Mexico border last Monday expecting the United States to end the Title 42 public health policy last Wednesday. When that did not happen, and they were unable to request asylum in the U.S., they were stuck penniless thousands of miles from home. They are now among the dozen or so migrants spotted this week in Juarez asking El Paso, Texas-bound drivers for moneditas (spare change) for survival.

“It’s a tragic situation,” said Dylan Corbett, executive director of El Paso’s Hope Border Institute. “Title 42 is unsustainable for law enforcement and most of all it’s unsustainable for the vulnerable people who need protection and need to access asylum.”

A federal judge in November vacated the Trump-era public health rule that has allowed border agents to expel more than 2 million migrants since 2020. The Biden administration asked for a Dec. 21 delay and got it, then a coalition of Republican attorneys general took their case to keep Title 42 in place to the Supreme Court and got a Christmas reprieve.

6,000 migrants stuck in Tijuana shelters, waiting for asylum restrictions to lift

As of Thursday, Title 42 was keeping Venezuelans and most Central Americans from crossing the Rio Grande into the United States without risking expulsion.

A woman from Honduras hugs a child on Juarez Avenue in Juarez, Mexico, as El Paso-Texas bound motorists pass by. (Border Report photo)

Yaneris Torres, a Venezuelan mom who sold candy and offered to wash car windows near the Paso del Norte International Bridge, said she will wait until after Christmas – or however long it takes – for a chance to seek U.S. asylum.

“The 24 th and the 31 st are going to be days like any other for me,” Torres said. “I want to go to the other side. I want my children to have a better future, my husband here and my mother in Venezuela to have a better future. We are here; we are at the end of the road.”

Volunteers scramble to protect migrants from subfreezing weather in South Texas border

Torres said she and her husband were riding a train in Mexico known as La Bestia (The Beast) when the Biden administration on Oct. 12 stopped admitting Venezuelans who cross the U.S. border illegally. After almost three months in Mexico, she’s not going to give up on her goal. On Thursday, her main concern was earning enough donations to get a hotel room for her family.

Corbett said Hope Border Institute is working with partners in Mexico to provide as much assistance as possible to asylum-seekers stuck in Juarez due to Title 42.

Yaneris Torres, from Venezuela, sells candy to passing motorists on Juarez Avenue in Juarez, Mexico. (Border Report photo)

“We are very concerned because the decision of the (Supreme) Court comes at a time when temperatures are freezing in El Paso and Juarez and it’s going to place migrant lives in danger,” he said. “This is an illegal and inhumane policy and we’re confident that the Supreme Court will ultimately make the right decision, roll back Title 42 and that the administration will comply.”

Corbett called on border residents to respond to that call for “solidarity” from migrants in Juarez and in El Paso – where some released asylum-seekers also found themselves sleeping on the street.

“As a community, we know this is a challenge no doubt, but we can meet the challenge together to make sure no one is on the street in subfreezing temperatures,” he said. “El Paso is a community that has migration in its DNA. It’s a community that has compassion and generosity and hospitality in our bones. We have done it in the past and we can show the rest of the country by responding with humanity. We will all be better off for it.”

ValleyCentral

Police raid hospital room of terminally ill patient

HAYS, Kan. (KSNF/KODE) — A terminally-ill Kansas man’s hospital room was raided by cops because he used a weed vape and THC paste to ease the symptoms of the cancer that will kill him within weeks. On December 16th, Hays, Kansas police raided the hospital room of 69-year-old Greg Bretz, who is suffering from terminal […]
HAYS, KS
ValleyCentral

Harlingen woman sentenced in deadly 2019 hit-and-run

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Harlingen woman was sentenced to prison in connection to a fatal hit-and-run accident in 2019. Ivonne Guajardo, 33, was sentenced to seven years in the Texas Department of Corrections on Dec. 6, according to Cameron County records. Guajardo was facing charges of accident involving death and manslaughter following an […]
HARLINGEN, TX
New York Post

Newly arrived migrants emotionally share why they fled to the US: ‘I was a dead man’

EL PASO, Tx., — As many as 2,500 people a day are crossing into the U.S. over the border at El Paso, Texas, seeking asylum. By the time they reach what has become the busiest border crossing in the U.S., many have traveled for hundreds of miles on foot, making long and treacherous journeys. Once they surrender to U.S. Border agents, migrants are evaluated to see if they have a valid claim to asylum, a process which takes around three days. If they are deemed to have a case, they are given a court date and allowed into the country while they...
EL PASO, TX
Tom Handy

Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First Time

On November 2, 2022, a U.S. Border Patrol agent was attacked by migrants. Migrants were attempting to cross the Texas-Mexican border and the Border Patrol fired back with pepper balls at the crowd along the El Paso border. Migrants are waiting in Mexico until Title 42 is lifted on December 20 after a federal judge declared disallowed the COVID era ruling.
EL PASO, TX
New York Post

Chaos erupts as Mexican authorities evict 500 Venezuelan migrants from border camp

Fires burned and scuffles broke out as Mexican authorities attempted to clear out a migrant camp of 500 to 800 people, most Venezuelans, feet away from the US border on Sunday. “You can’t do this to us — there are children here!” cried one migrant woman during the chaotic scene in Juarez, Mexico, across the border from overrun El Paso, Texas. The camp started in mid-October, after President Biden announced pandemic-era restrictions would be applied to Venezuelans seeking asylum in the US. That meant people being expelled from the country to Mexico if they crossed the border illegally. Venezuelans who had already...
EL PASO, TX
Odyssey

Amazing video shows one of the largest migrant crossings in El Paso last weekend

The migrant problem at the US border is a complex and multifaceted issue. It is primarily driven by people from Central American countries such as Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador, who are fleeing violence, poverty, and lack of economic opportunity. As a result, many of these migrants seek refuge in the United States, often making dangerous and illegal crossings that involve significant risk. These migrants are often detained by US border agents and face deportation. The US government has responded to the migrant problem by increasing border security, constructing fences and walls, and enacting stricter immigration laws. The issue has become increasingly controversial, with many arguing for more humane treatment of migrants, while others argue for stricter enforcement.
EL PASO, TX
New York Post

Fearing 14K migrants a day, Biden admin weighing rule to ban asylum seekers for 5 months: report

The Biden administration is reportedly weighing a new rule that would ban asylum seekers from entering the US illegally for five months amid fears that migrant border crossings will surge to 14,000 a day when Title 42 is lifted next week. The draft rule, which has been circulated within the White House, would apply to adults and families who enter the US illegally — as well as those who arrive at legal ports of entry without prior authorization, sources told Axios. No final decision has been made on whether to implement the rule, which would drastically limit a migrant’s ability...
New York Post

Harrowing photos show migrants risk kidnapping, freezing temps to get into US

As Texas drafts more than 500 troops to secure the southern border at El Paso, migrants from Central and South America desperate to make a new life in the US have remained undeterred.  Braving freezing temperatures, fast-moving water and the risk of being kidnapped by cartels or taken advantage of by human traffickers, migrants are risking their possessions, money and lives to cross the Rio Grande into the US — often accompanied by their families and children. Their crossings come as the future of border policy remains unclear. The Biden administration has moved to end Title 42, saying there is no longer a justification for the Trump-era policy that allowed the US to expel migrants seeking asylum as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Despite objections from GOP politicians and a temporary intervention by the Supreme Court, the administration says it would like to discontinue the policy after Christmas, which is almost sure to lead to an even larger influx of border crossings. Photojournalists have been on the ground documenting migrants’ intrepid and dangerous journeys to the US. Below is a gallery of what they are seeing:
EL PASO, TX
Border Report

Chihuahua halts 1,500-strong migrant caravan

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The governor of Chihuahua says she’s holding up a 1,200- to 1,500-strong migrant caravan in the southern part of the state to ensure the health and safety of Central and South Americans making their way to the U.S. border. Chihuahua Gov. Maru Campos is also asking the Mexican government […]
TEXAS STATE
KFOX 14

Migrants show up at homes, abandon items in south-central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Some residents in south-central El Paso told KFOX14 the migrant crisis has made its way to their front doorsteps. People living near Fonseca and the César Chávez Border Highway said piles of clothes and personal belongings line the sidewalk and are discarded in an alley in their neighborhood.
EL PASO, TX
ValleyCentral

