From Prediction To Reality: How Bitcoin Will Win In 2023

This is an opinion editorial by Obi Nwosu, CEO of Fedi and a board member for ₿trust. In 2020, I predicted that Bitcoin would face attacks during the 2018 to 2023 period but would ultimately emerge successful by the end of it. Although I am not a prophet, it was clear to me that this would be a critical time for Bitcoin. When the bear market hit this year, we saw a "cleansing" of the Bitcoin ecosystem and an opportunity to refocus on its main mission of monetary freedom.
On The Money — Here’s what Trump’s taxes reveal

Tonight, we’re kicking things off with key findings from former President Trump’s tax records. We’ll also look at the uproar surrounding a failed effort to pass landmark marijuana banking legislation, the White House’s latest preview of its economic priorities for next year, and more. But first, here’s how to watch Zelensky’s address to Congress.   Welcome to On…
Crypto Adds Unsavory Footnote to Dreadful 2022: Year of the Rug Pull

The year 2022 is likely to go down as one of the worst ever in the blockchain industry’s volatile history. But for scammers trolling digital-asset markets for suckers or even easy pickings from savvy crypto traders, it’s been a banner year. A new report from blockchain risk monitoring...
Israel’s Elbit Systems to Supply Poland with F-16 Mission Simulators

Israeli defense company Elbit Systems has won a contract to deliver four F-16 full mission simulators to the Polish Air Force. The contract is worth an estimated $36 million, Air Force Technology reported on Friday. The simulators will be designed to allow the Polish Air Force’s pilots to upgrade a...
Bahrain's Q3 GDP Increases to 4.2% YoY - Finance Ministry

CAIRO (Reuters) - Bahrain's Q3 real GDP has increased to 4.2 percent year-on-year, its finance ministry said in a statement on its Twitter account on Monday. The non-oil sector has grown by 4.9 percent, the statement added. (Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz and Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Howard Goller) Copyright 2022...
EU not imposing a “personal carbon credit” system

CLAIM: The European Union is working to create a “personal carbon credit” system in which individuals pay directly for the greenhouse gases they produce. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Spokespersons for the EU’s legislative and executive offices say there has been no consideration of setting up such a system as it seeks to address the impacts of global warming. Climate change policy experts who have been closely watching the process say the EU has been focused on industry-level regulations, rather than ones directly on individuals.
