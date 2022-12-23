Northbound lanes of I-29 in Sioux City reopened after morning crashes
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE: The Iowa DOT said northbound lanes of I-29 have reopened after being closed Friday morning due to crashes.
Meanwhile, the right lane of southbound traffic at 812 is blocked due to a crash.
——————–
PREVIOUS: Multiple crashes on northbound Interstate 29 in Sioux City is causing travel delays Friday morning.
The Iowa DOT reports that the two right lanes in northbound I-29 between the US 75 and Floyd Boulevard exits, Exits 144 and 147A respectively, are blocked due to a crash.
There was also a multi-vehicle crash further north on I-29. Northbound traffic between Hamilton Boulevard and Highway 12 is reduced to one lane.
This is a developing story. KCAU 9 will update as we learn more.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.
Comments / 0