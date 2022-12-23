ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northbound lanes of I-29 in Sioux City reopened after morning crashes

By Wesley Thoene
 6 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE: The Iowa DOT said northbound lanes of I-29 have reopened after being closed Friday morning due to crashes.

Meanwhile, the right lane of southbound traffic at 812 is blocked due to a crash.

PREVIOUS: Multiple crashes on northbound Interstate 29 in Sioux City is causing travel delays Friday morning.

The Iowa DOT reports that the two right lanes in northbound I-29 between the US 75 and Floyd Boulevard exits, Exits 144 and 147A respectively, are blocked due to a crash.

There was also a multi-vehicle crash further north on I-29. Northbound traffic between Hamilton Boulevard and Highway 12 is reduced to one lane.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 will update as we learn more.

