Los Angeles, CA

Sixers vs. Clippers game preview: Lineups, how to watch, broadcast info

By Ky Carlin
 4 days ago
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers will finish their seven-game homestand when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch all the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Sixers look to sweep the homestand heading into a four-game road trip.

The Clippers, led by stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, will offer a challenge, so Philadelphia must be ready. This will be a big step up in competition from the rebuilding Detroit Pistons on Wednesday. It will be up to Joel Embiid and James Harden to once again lead the way.

Here’s when and where you should tune in to see the matchup:

How to watch

  • Date: Friday, Dec. 23
  • Time: 7 p.m. EST
  • Location: Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
  • Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Probable starting lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

  • Guard – James Harden
  • Guard – De’Anthony Melton
  • Forward – Tobias Harris
  • Forward – PJ Tucker
  • Center – Joel Embiid

Los Angeles Clippers

  • Guard – Reggie Jackson
  • Guard – Paul George
  • Forward – Kawhi Leonard
  • Forward – Marcus Morris Sr.
  • Center – Ivica Zubac

