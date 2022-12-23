Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Vehicle crashes into Sacramento apartment complex, causes evacuation
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Fire crews evacuated a two-story apartment building on Franklin Boulevard in Sacramento after a car drove into it on Sunday. The Sacramento Fire Department said that nobody was injured but PG&E responded to the scene for gas repairs. Gas in the building was shut off initially...
KCRA.com
Elderly woman dies after fire at Sacramento County assisted living facility
ROSEMONT, Calif. — An elderly woman died Monday after a fire at an assisted living facility, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. The fire was reported around 2:45 p.m. at Golden Pond Retirement Community along Mayhew Road in the Rosemont area, the sheriff's office said. Firefighters with the Sacramento Metro Fire Department are also at the scene.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Lacey Please Edit and Publish 12/26 | Placerville Injury Accident Occurs at Busy Intersection
Missouri Flat Road Injury Accident Involves Two Vehicles. An injury accident involving two vehicles occurred in Placerville on December 22 at a busy local intersection. The crash involved a Jeep and Ford F-350, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) at about 12:29 p.m. The vehicles were discovered at the intersection of Missouri Flat and Forni roads by responding officers and blocking the number one lane. An investigation is being held by the CHP to determine how the accident happened and to assign fault.
KCRA.com
5 people taken to hospital after crash in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Five people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Sacramento on Monday, according to the fire department. (Video above: Top headlines for Dec. 26) The crash happened on the 400 block of I Street and involved two vehicles, officials said. Sacramento Fire officials said...
actionnewsnow.com
One dead in motorcycle vs. truck crash
BIGGS, Calif. 10:20 A.M. MONDAY UPDATE - CHP says that a person died after a crash on Biggs East Highway and Mead Avenue in Biggs on Sunday, at around 5:10 p.m. CHP says that a car and motorcycle were travelling eastbound on Biggs East Highway, one of which was travelling at a high rate of speed.
The bridges in Sacramento that cross the Sacramento and American Rivers
(KTXL) — The Sacramento and American Rivers have always been major natural landmarks of Sacramento and the bridges that cross these bodies of water have been crucial to connecting the central city to the rest of the city and other communities. The Sacramento River is the longest river in California and provides 31 percent of […]
Head-on crash on Christmas night near Yuba City leaves one man dead
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct information provided by the California Highway Patrol. (KTXL) — A man died and a woman was left hospitalized after a head-on crash left one person dead southwest of Yuba City, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to CHP, an 18-year-old woman was driving a Ford […]
Woman dead after North Highlands house fire
(KTXL) — A house fire that occurred early Sunday morning left one woman and two dogs dead along with six people displaced from their homes, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. According to the fire department, around 2 a.m. Sunday morning crews arrived on the scene of a fire in a North Highlands home. […]
Rancho Cordova police to hold DUI and license checkpoint
(KTXL) — The Rancho Cordova Police Department will be holding a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Friday, Dec. 30. The police department said that the checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location somewhere in the city of Rancho Cordova from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. During this checkpoint, officers will be looking for […]
krcrtv.com
1 person dead on Christmas Eve after passenger got out of moving hauling truck
CORNING, Calif. — On Christmas Eve, the California Highway Patrol said a man was killed after he got out of a moving Kenworth truck that was preparing to park. CHP said the incident happened within the "Lt. John C. Helmick" Roadside Rest Area in Corning at about 2:11 p.m.
California Historic Landmarks in Old Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A lot of regional historic buildings are located in Old Sacramento. According to the California Department of Parks and Recreation, the area’s historical prominence is due in part to it being the “western terminus of the Pony Express postal system, the first transcontinental railroad, and the transcontinental telegraph.” These are all […]
KCRA.com
Pedestrian killed in Highway 50 crash, Sacramento sheriff says
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A pedestrian died Friday night after they were hit by a vehicle on Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. The crash happened on the westbound Hwy. 50 onramp at Sunrise Boulevard, the sheriff's office said. It is unknown what time the crash happened and what led up to it.
Elk Grove Citizen
Illegal dumpers face stiffer penalties under new state law
Editor’s note: This story is a continued collaboration between the Citizen and California State University, Sacramento’s journalism program. This fall, students contributed stories on subjects that impact Elk Grove community members. They are being taught by Philip Reese, a Sacramento Bee reporter and an assistant professor of journalism.
KCRA.com
Sacramento Sheriff's Office looking for multiple hit-and-run suspects from Antelope crash
ANTELOPE, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is looking for multiple suspects after pursuing a stolen vehicle near Antelope Road and Monument Drive on Saturday. According to the sheriff's office, the suspects hit a vehicle and then ran off. One person in the car that was hit was transported to the hospital.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Police Department assist in arrest of gang members
SACRAMENTO, California (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department assisted the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office in the capture of two gang members. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Gang Suppression Unit had been searching for 28-year-old Treygee Tagami and 30-year-old Leslie Rogers over the course of the last eight months. Both...
Mountain Democrat
Ricky Davis back in jail
The man wrongfully accused of a brutal El Dorado Hills murder is behind bars again. Early Monday morning El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies booked Ricky Leo Davis into the county jail in Placerville. Davis, 57, is accused of felony assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm) and a probation violation. He’s in custody in lieu of $50,000 bail.
rosevilletoday.com
Mercedes-Benz of Rocklin sold along with additional dealerships
Von Housen Automotive Sells 3 Mercedes-Benz Dealerships to Envision Motors. Sacramento, Calif. – Von Housen Automotive Group announces the sale of Mercedes-Benz of Sacramento, Mercedes-Benz of Rocklin and Mercedes-Benz of El Dorado Hills to Envision Motors. George Grinzewitsch, Jr., owner of the Von Housen Automotive Group, began working in...
mymotherlode.com
Amador County Sheriff’s K-9 Apprehends Robbery Suspect
Pioneer, CA – A canine officer chased down a robbery suspect after he fled into the woods in the Pioneer area of Amador County. A report of a drunken sibling trying to fight with family members recently brought sheriff’s deputies to the 15700 block of Schaefer Ranch Road near Pioneer Creek Road, north of Highway 88. Dispatch also advised that the suspect, 30-year-old Benjamin Moran, had multiple outstanding felony warrants and a criminal history that included violent felonies and resisting arrest. Once on scene, deputies attempted to contact Moran, but he fled on foot into the woods.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Delta flight from Atlanta to Sacramento makes emergency landing in Nashville
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Delta flight from Atlanta to Sacramento had to make an emergency landing in Nashville after an engine issue. Delta Flight 356 was in the air when the crew received the notification of the issue. The plane landed in Nashville without further incident and Delta sent another aircraft to pick up passengers and crew.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Trespassing, brandishing imitation firearm, public intoxication
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Dec. 5. Colten Dean Watkins, 29, was arrested at 8:22 p.m. on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of...
