Missouri Flat Road Injury Accident Involves Two Vehicles. An injury accident involving two vehicles occurred in Placerville on December 22 at a busy local intersection. The crash involved a Jeep and Ford F-350, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) at about 12:29 p.m. The vehicles were discovered at the intersection of Missouri Flat and Forni roads by responding officers and blocking the number one lane. An investigation is being held by the CHP to determine how the accident happened and to assign fault.

PLACERVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO