Winter officially arrives Wednesday and it appears Mother Nature is all but ready to celebrate the occasion. Accumulating snowfall is expected to arrive Wednesday night through Thursday across Kansas, creating potentially treacherous travel conditions ahead of the holiday weekend. The National Weather Service has already issued a Winter Storm Watch effective at midnight Thursday for the Manhattan area through midnight Friday. In addition, a wind chill watch will be in place from 6 a.m. Thursday through noon on Friday.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 7 DAYS AGO