FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Plumbers were in high demand Monday in North Texas as homeowners turned their attention from the holiday, to damage from last week's deep freeze.The terrible timing of the pre-Christmas cold front meant many people elected for a quick fix for burst pipes when things began to thaw out Christmas Eve, often capping lines to get through the weekend and limit emergency service pricing.Now in need of permanent repairs, plumbers had schedules filling up quickly for the week, while still working with limited staff.While the damage was mild compared to the major Texas freeze of 2021, the...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO